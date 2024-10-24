Google Pixel 9a: Key info and is it worth the wait?

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Curious about the latest leaks on the Google Pixel 9a? Let’s dive into what it has to offer!

Google Pixel 8a back / Image Credit: Andy Boxall, Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9a might still be a few months away, but early leaks are already hinting at what’s to come. Its predecessor impressed by packing nearly all the high-end features into a more affordable package, including some of Google’s latest camera and AI magic. So, will the Pixel 9a follow in its footsteps?

Rumors started circulating a while ago. And they’re likely to ramp up soon, so I’ll keep updating as more details emerge. Plus, with a redesign expected in 2025, how will the Pixel 9a’s camera stack up against earlier models? Keep reading to find out. There’s plenty more to uncover!

Design and displays

Google is giving the Pixel 9a flat sides, making it more in line with the rest of the Pixel 9 series. Unlike the Pixel 8a, which had rounded sides, the Pixel 9a keeps things flat but with a slight curve toward the edges. That offers a more comfortable grip. The frame will still be metal, likely aluminum, and the front will feature a flat display with a centered camera hole. While the bezels won’t be as slim as the Pixel 9 Pro, they’ll still be on the thinner side.

Personally, I’m a big fan of flat edges. I like my phones to have a bit more width. With flat sides, the display feels more expansive, and honestly, it’s easier to apply screen protectors too—no fussing with awkward curves. That being said, swiping from the sides does feel a bit smoother with rounded edges. But for me, the benefits of flat edges outweigh the downsides.

Recent leaks suggest the Pixel 9a will have a redesigned rear, with a new camera layout. It almost looks like there’s no camera bump at all. However, this comes with a slightly larger overall device. @OnLeaks reports the Pixel 9a will measure about 6.1 x 2.88 x 0.35 inches, making it taller and wider than the Pixel 8a. Despite the larger size, the camera area will still add about 0.02 inches of thickness.

Google Pixel 9a / Image Credit: @OnLeaks

Color options

The Google Pixel 9a is coming in 4 colors: Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain, according to Android Headlines. Out of these, the Porcelain option seems like the one that’ll really stand out. It looks stunning and has some amazing angles, offering a fresh alternative to the usual phone colors. The black (Obsidian) is sleek, but honestly, I always get bored of black phones once that initial “new phone” feeling fades—and they tend to show every little flaw right away!

Cameras

There’s a slight change in the Pixel 9a’s cameras. They’ve swapped out the 64-megapixel main sensor for a 48-megapixel one, which is likely the same sensor used in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While it’s a lower resolution, the new sensor should still deliver better quality photos thanks to its larger pixels.

The Pixel 9a still doesn’t have a telephoto lens, but the 13-megapixel ultrawide and front cameras remain the same as last year. The real improvement comes from the new primary camera. Despite the lower megapixel count, it should offer a noticeable upgrade compared to the Pixel 8a.

Google’s camera system does a great job handling tricky situations like high-contrast lighting or fast-moving subjects. This means its an excellent point-and-shoot option. Additionally, I’m excited to see the AI photography tools from the Pixel 8a, like astrophotography mode and unblurring tools. Android Headlines even says the Pixel 9a will include the new “Add Me” feature, where you can put yourself in group photos. No more asking strangers to snap your pics!

The Google camera app in use / Image Credit: Samuel Gibbs, The Guardian

Gaming and performance

What’s the latest on the specs? It’s still a bit of a mystery! So far, we know it’ll come with the Tensor G4 chip. That’s pretty typical for the ‘Pixel a’ series since they usually borrow the same chip from the flagship models. The downside is that the Pixel 9a might be stuck with an older modem. The new modem in the Pixel 9 series boosts connectivity and battery life. It’d be a bummer if the 9a missed out on that upgrade.

While the Tensor G4 doesn’t quite stack up against other flagship processors, it does a great job with everyday tasks and AI stuff. It can’t compete with the raw performance and gaming power of processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro. For less demanding games, I expect it should work just fine. Fingers crossed the chip is more efficient so it stays cooler during use!

Google Tensor G4 and a Pixel phone / Image Credit: Google, Future

The Pixel 9a isn’t expected to drop until next year, but there’s a surprise! While the Pixel 8a came out in May 2024, and we were expecting the Pixel 9a to follow around the same time, Android Headlines is saying it’ll arrive earlier. In fact, pre-orders and the launch are both set for mid-March 2025.

As for the price, there’s no official word yet. The Pixel 8a launched at $499, and it seems likely that the Pixel 9a will either stick to that price or bump up by $50, landing at $549. The Pixel ‘a’ series has always been popular in the US thanks to its reasonable price, even with Google’s slight price hikes over the years. I just hope they keep it budget-friendly!

Should you hold off?

It looks like the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a solid option for those who want a budget-friendly device without missing out on some of Google’s signature features. With flat edges, a new camera design, and a few exciting software upgrades, there’s a lot to look forward to.

That said, we’re still a bit away from the Pixel 9a’s launch. It’s not going to be a huge leap from the Pixel 8a. So if you need a new phone now, the Pixel 8a could be a solid pick. And if your budget allows, you might also want to consider going for the Pixel 9.