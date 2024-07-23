How technology amplifies true crime obsession

With streaming, social media, and podcasts bringing chilling tales right to our screens, true crime has never been more addictive or more controversial.

Technology and true crime stories / Image Credit: Towiqu Barbhuiya, Unsplash

Tech now lets us dive into true crime stories anytime, anywhere, driving true crime obsession.

True crime media has come a long way, from Victorian newspapers to today’s streaming services.

People team up to crack cold cases on forums and social media.

VPNs help true crime fans access exclusive shows and documentaries from different countries.

Our obsession with true crime is fuelled by curiosity, managing fear, and the thrill of the unknown.

Ethical storytelling is crucial to respecting victims and their families.

Can you remember the last time you got totally hooked on a true crime docuseries? From the minutes you’re drawn in, and before you know it, you’re 5 episodes deep in the story and wondering where the night went.

But this craze isn’t just about binge-watching; technology has sparked a new wave of sleuthing, where amateur detectives on online forums and DNA databases crack cold cases that have stumped authorities for decades.

While we get our detective fix, there’s a downside. The same platforms that help solve crimes and raise awareness can also turn real-life tragedies into public entertainment. Join us as we dive into society’s obsession with true crime, questioning not just the who and the how, but the why and at what cost.

Shadowy figure on a roof / Peter Scherbatykh, Unsplash

The evolution of true crime media

Our obsession with the darker tales of human nature isn’t new, but how we feed this fascination has changed dramatically. Let’s look at 8 notable cases that show how true crime media has evolved:

Jack the Ripper (1888)

The Jack the Ripper case set the stage for early media sensationalism. In late Victorian London, newspapers like The Star and The Daily Telegraph fueled a public frenzy with lurid details of the murders and wild speculations about the killer’s identity, boosting sales and public fear.

The Lindbergh Kidnapping (1932)

The Lindbergh kidnapping became America’s “crime of the century” with nonstop coverage from newspapers and radio. This media frenzy prompted new laws to regulate press behavior around high-publicity crimes.

The Sam Sheppard Case (1954)

Dr. Sam Sheppard’s trial for his wife’s murder marked a turning point in media influence on justice. Extensively covered on television, the case sparked widespread public debate about media ethics and the presumption of innocence, leading the U.S. Supreme Court to later rule that Sheppard didn’t get a fair trial due to the media circus atmosphere.

The Ted Bundy Trials (1979-1980)

Ted Bundy’s trials captivated the nation, largely due to his unsettling charm and the media’s fascination with him. His trials were the first to be broadcast nationally, watched by millions.

The O.J. Simpson Trial (1994)

The O.J. Simpson trial blended celebrity culture and true crime. The extensive live coverage shaped public perception and highlighted societal issues like racial tension and police misconduct, making it a national obsession.

The Boston Marathon Bombing (2013)

The Boston Marathon bombing tested the speed and accuracy of social media. Platforms like Twitter were crucial for emergency communications but also spread misinformation, leading to wrongful accusations and panic. This event changed how law enforcement uses social media and sparked discussions about digital platforms’ responsibilities.

Making a Murderer (2015)

Netflix’s Making a Murderer redefined true crime docuseries. It sparked national debates and scrutiny of the Steven Avery case, proving that streaming platforms could significantly impact public opinion and legal discourse.

Multi-Platform Coverage: The Alex Murdaugh Trial (2023)

The Alex Murdaugh trial showcased the current state of true crime media: a 24/7, multi-platform spectacle. Extensive coverage across traditional news, podcasts, and YouTube kept a global audience hooked, highlighting the digital era’s capacity to keep us engaged over long periods.

A city police car / Image Credits: Kenny Eliason, Unsplash

How technology has changed true crime narratives

New technologies and platforms are giving us a different experience of true crime today. Here’s how:

24/7 News Cycle

The relentless news coverage has amplified our fascination with true crime. Media outlets inundate us with crime stories. This constant stream of updates keeps these stories fresh, making it hard to look away.

Content On-Demand

Streaming platforms have changed our consumption of true crime. Entire seasons of gripping docuseries are now available at our fingertips, fueling our obsession and allowing us to delve into the intricate details of each case—whenever we want.

Podcasts

Podcast shows like Serial have captivated millions, transforming listeners into armchair detectives and spotlighting lesser-known cases. The interactive nature of podcasts fosters community engagement and participation.

Social Media

True crime can be investigated collaboratively on social media. Platforms like Reddit host communities where amateur sleuths discuss and dissect ongoing and historical cases. However, social media’s viral nature also risks spreading misinformation, as seen during the Boston Marathon bombing.

Blogs and Interactive Websites

Blogs and interactive websites like Websleuths and The Doe Network support crowd-sourced investigations. These platforms provide detailed case archives and discussion forums. People can meet and confer with others in these communities which keeps public interest alive in unsolved cases.

VPNs

VPNs allow unrestricted entry to diverse stories from around the world. They provide privacy and security, allowing enthusiasts to explore these stories without worrying about online surveillance.

Image of a footprint / Image Credit: Immo Wegmann, Unsplash

Why are we fascinated by true crime?

From podcasts to docuseries, it’s clear that people are drawn to true crime stories. But what makes them so irresistible? Why can’t we tear ourselves away from the drama?

Psychological Factors

We’re naturally curious about the dark side of human nature. These stories let us explore morbid curiosities safely, helping us understand potential threats without any real danger. Dr. Coltan Scrivner, a research scientist, explains that this fascination dates back to when humans first started using language. Learning about dangerous people was crucial for survival, helping early humans identify threats in their communities.

Feeling Prepared

True crime also prepares us for real-world dangers. A survey by OnePoll found that 76% of true crime fans think watching these stories helps them avoid similar situations in real life. By understanding criminal behavior, we feel better equipped to spot signs of danger and protect ourselves.

Interestingly, women are particularly drawn to true crime. About 80% of true crime podcast listeners and TV viewers are female, which might be due to a heightened awareness of personal safety.

These stories often showcase the resilience of female victims, creating an emotional connection and a desire for justice. They also offer practical tips for staying safe. Research shows that women prefer true crime stories that include survival strategies and insights into criminal behavior, helping them feel more prepared to recognize and avoid danger.

Thrill and Excitement

Have you ever gotten an adrenaline rush from a scary movie? True crime stories give us that same thrill. The suspense and unpredictability keep us on the edge of our seats, providing an exhilarating experience without any real danger. According to Scrivner, true crime taps into our primal fear response, creating a thrilling experience that’s addictive. True crime fans also enjoy the intellectual challenge of piecing together clues and theories.

Fascination with Evil

True crime stories let us peek into the minds of those who commit horrific acts, tapping into a fundamental human impulse—the act of murder. This fascination with good versus evil starts in childhood and stays with us throughout our lives. We’re intrigued by what drives people to commit extreme acts of violence because it’s so far removed from our reality.

A car with a person’s hands on the window / Image Credits: Bastian Pudill, Unsplash

Social and Cultural Influences

True crime stories often bring people together. Whether it’s sharing theories over coffee or diving deep into online discussions, these shared interests create strong connections. This communal aspect helps people bond over common interests, making true crime a popular topic in various social settings. Online communities and social media groups dedicated to true crime discussions are perfect examples of how these stories bring people together, facilitating interactions and creating a sense of shared purpose.

Is watching true crime bad for you?

True crime fascination is pretty normal. Dr. Michael Mantell, a former chief psychologist for the San Diego Police Department, told NPR that our interest in crime helps us understand human behavior and morality. These stories let us explore the darker side of people, satisfy our curiosity, and feel more prepared for dangers.

However, too much true crime can be a problem. Binge-watching murder stories can make you see threats everywhere and overestimate how common crime is, which can lead to anxiety.

There’s also a risk of becoming numb to violence. When horrific acts are turned into entertainment, we might forget that the victims are real people with real suffering, not just characters in a story.

The human cost of true crime obsession

True crime isn’t just entertainment; it’s real life for the victims’ families, who live with the pain every day. While media coverage can spotlight issues and drive advocacy, it can also exploit tragedy.

Take Laci Peterson’s 2002 murder—her case drew national attention, but the media frenzy often overshadowed her family’s grief. Similarly, the 2022 Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer reopened old wounds for the victims’ families, bringing back the pain of their loss.

Some groups and creators aim to use true crime for good. Organizations like the National Center for Victims of Crime work to ensure content respects victims and highlights crucial issues like victim rights. Podcasts like My Favorite Murder tackle not only the crimes but also wrongful convictions and systemic issues.

Creators like Hedley Thomas, who worked on The Teacher’s Pet, show how responsible storytelling can help. His podcast played a key role in bringing attention to a cold case in Australia, leading to a conviction and supporting the victims’ families.

Impact on law enforcement

Public interest in true crime can be a double-edged sword for law enforcement. On one hand, media coverage and public tips can help solve cases. Shows like America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries have led to arrests, proving that public involvement can be crucial.

On the other hand, too much public attention can overwhelm police with false leads and distract from genuine evidence, like in the Nicola Bulley case, where online rumors hindered the investigation.

Media pressure can also lead to rushed investigations and wrongful convictions. Richard Jewell, who was falsely accused in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombing, became a victim of media speculation and FBI leaks. Despite being cleared later, the damage to his reputation was lasting.

Striking a Balance

With technology making true crime more accessible and interactive, finding a balance is crucial. Behind every story are real people with real pain. By supporting ethical content and respecting the privacy of victims, we can enjoy true crime responsibly.

Next time you dive into a true crime story, consider if it’s respectful and adds to our understanding of justice. Support creators who handle sensitive topics with care, and keep in mind the impact on real lives.