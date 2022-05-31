Huupe smart basketball hoop has an interactive display with training programs and stat tracking

You've heard of smart exercise machines and golf simulators, but have you ever seen a smart basketball hoop? If not, it might be because it's a brand-new kind of gadget. Well, get ready to sharpen your hoop-shooting skills, because today we're exploring a device that helps you train while tracking stats and more. Read on to learn more.

There are all kinds of cool smart products these days, from home automation gadgets to water bottles that all use smart functions or integrate app support. Smart workout equipment is a whole world in and of itself. Well, now there’s a device that brings a whole new angle to the smart gadget market: a smart basketball hoop. The Huupe smart basketball hoop is perfect for basketball fans this summer and you won’t want to miss it. Let’s check it out.

Huupe offers a full display and personal training

Offers versatility for indoor or outdoor use

One of the advantages right out of the gate with the Huupe smart basketball hoop is its versatility. You can set it up inside or outside, and it’s able to be set on a ground mount (like a traditional pole) or a wall. The backboard is 67-inches by 46.8-inches. Just keep in mind, that it does require a power source—you’ll want to ensure one is nearby and available. Lastly, there’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support as well.

Features live, on-demand, and 1:1 training

Not unlike a lot of smart fitness systems these days, Huupe features a myriad of ways you can use and train with it. For example, you can get live, on-demand, and 1:1 personal training. It’s a great way to work on things like form and get tips, advice, or guidance, all while enjoying shooting some hoops.

Provides stat tracking, scores, and more

A particularly handy part of the Huupe smart basketball system is its ability to track activity data like stats, scores, and other information. It helps you to better track your progress and see if there are areas where you can improve. For anyone working hard to sharpen their edge and refine their skills, you really can’t beat it.

Includes entertainment content streaming

Though it’s not an essential feature, buyers will appreciate the ability to use Huupe’s display for more than just basketball. You’ll be able to stream all kinds of entertainment content, including Netflix and HBO. Basically, it’s like having an outdoor TV that works well for family parties and similar activities.

Huupe offers multiple ways for families to enjoy it

A must-have for hardcore basketball fans

Anyone in search of the next best smart sports or fitness gadget should definitely take a closer look at everything Huupe has to offer—especially hardcore basketball fans and enthusiasts. The device is on the pricier side, but it does offer unmatched content since it’s the first of its kind. Between its stat tracking, personal training options, streaming capabilities, and professional installation, it very well may be worth the money (at least for some).

You can get the Huupe smart basketball hoop here for $3,995.