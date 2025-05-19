I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money

Memorial Day weekend will be here soon.

Snag amazing deals on you favorite brands!

Memorial Day is next weekend, and you know what that means—summer has (unofficially) begun. Whether you’re planning trips to the beach, firing up the grill, or diving into garden projects, there’s something exciting about this time of year. Amazon’s already well ahead of the game with its early Memorial Day sales. And there are some great gadget deals worth checking out. From smart home essentials to portable tech, today I’m highlighting my favorite Amazon Memorial Day sales on tech gadgets.

And what do I know about Amazon deals? I’ve covered them on Gadget Flow for over 5 years—so I can separate the meh sales from the truly great ones. The products below have been tested, reviewed, and highly rated on the internet. You don’t have to second guess yourself, if you purchase them.

So, without further ado, here are Amazon’s best Memorial Day deals on tech:

Best Memorial Day Tech Deals

The Beats Studio Pro have been on and off the discount shelf this year—but now they cost $214.99. Even in the Kim Kardashian colors. I’m a big fan of the audio quality here—rich and immersive thanks to the Personalized Spatial Audio and fully adaptive ANC. Also impressive is the 40-hour battery life. Note that they do lack customized EQ settings.

I’m a sucker for clip-on earbuds—regular ones never stay in place! The Anker Soundcore AeroClip are some of my favorites right now, with their ultra comfortable design. The AI-boosted clear calls, too, are a helpful feature—especially for taking calls on busy streets.

Music is a big part of summer. With the JBL Clip, you can jam to your favorite hits of the season, just about anywhere. It boasts impressive sound quality for its size, comes with a sturdy clip for easy attachment, and is suitable for outdoor use. You can even pair 2 JBL Clip 5s for a stereo sound effect.

It’s never too soon to prep for the next academic year. Case in point: the latest MacBook Air 13″ is on sale for Memorial Day—which is great news for any soon-to-be high-school grad. Featuring the new M4 chip, the laptop is faster and more efficient than ever. The battery life is over 15 hours!

Amazon Fire Max 11, angled

The latest Amazon Fire Max tablet is a great all-around tablet for entertainment, reading, and light productivity. Equipped with a vivid 11″ display with 2.4 million pixels, it’s a superb surface for streaming, gaming, and reading. The octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM allow fast starts and quick multitasking.

The Samsung 24″ S30GD is a super slim & lightweight monitor that looks great in a modern setup. What’s more, the colors really pop thanks to the IPS panel, even when you’re looking at it from the side. It’s ideal for multitasking or casual gaming with its 100Hz refresh rate.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is a solid mid-range running watch with a beautiful AMOLED display—and now it’s more affordable than ever. The training features are advanced, and the tracking includes heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and stress tracking. The no-stress battery lasts for up to 13 days on a single charge. It doesn’t have built-in maps for navigation, however.

Aiper Scuba S1 cleaning a pool wall

I never thought I’d geek out over a pool cleaner, but the Aiper Scuba is totally worth it. This cordless cleaner scrubs the floor, climbs walls, and even scrubs the waterline. The powerful suction and oversized filter basket ensure your pool is clean & clear without manual labor.

Combining comfort and performance, the Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is excellent for gamers seeking immersive play. It features LIGHTSYNC RGB LIGHTING, Blue VO!CE mic technology, and a lightweight design. The RGB lighting and sound profiles are fully customizable, and you get a 20-meter range.

Hoping to emerge victorious among 1000s of players? The CORSAIR SCIMITAR ELITE RGB WIRELESS MMO Gaming Mouse might be the boost you need. With 16 programmable buttons, you can set every action and macro you want. Plus, the 12-button Key Slider is adjustable to any hand size.

Ring Battery Doorbell in a video

If you rent or just don’t feel like hardwiring a smart doorbell to your home, the Ring Battery Doorbell is a great option. It brings features like 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View for precise motion alerts and mapping. The battery may need frequent recharging, but the advanced motion alert give you the full picture of what’s happening on your doorstep.

Another impressive (and wireless) smart home gadget on sale for Memorial Day on Amazon is the Blink Outdoor 4. While it may look like just another piece of tech, this little box gives you a window into your backyard—in a super-flexible and easy-to-install design. Note that advanced features (like person detection) require a subscription.

Memorial Day is an excellent time to save big on vacuums. Like the Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze. As a wet-dry vacuum cleaner, it’s already pretty impressive. Yes, its dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate and the self-cleaning function makes maintenance a breeze.

As a busy mom, I love robot vacuums that vacuum and mop. The Dream L40 Ultra mop & vacuum is one of my favorite combo machines right now. It has an extendable side brush and liftable mops that get into every nook and cranny. Meanwhile, the advanced sensors help it avoid obstacles and navigate your home with precision.

Grilling season has begun! And to earn your accolade as a grill master pro, you’ll need a gadget like the ThermoPro TP16S in your kit. It provides fast response times, preset temperatures for different meats, and a 40″ cord. That way, you can enjoy perfectly cooked meat and fish all season long.

Dyson V8 Plus in a living room

Sleek and skinny, the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum is one of the prettiest I’ve seen. But the beauty isn’t only skin deep—it’s a highly rated vacuum. Reviewers love its ease of use and its effectiveness on both carpets and hard floors. However, the battery life is probably best for small to mid-sized spaces.

My air fryer is, hands down, one of my favorite kitchen gadgets. The COSORI Air Fryer Pro is a great option, thanks to its quick and easy operation. It offers 9 cooking functions, including steak, chicken, seafood, and bacon. Plus, with a high temperature of up to 450°F and air fry technology, meals are ready faster than with a traditional oven.

Whether you camp, RV, or just want reliable backup at home, owning a power station like the EcoFlow Delta 3 makes so much sense. It combines 500W solar input and 1500W max AC input. This ensures a full charge in 56 minutes. Once charged, it can power up to 13 appliances at once.

Golf requires practice. The Garmin Approach R10 portable launch monitor helps you maximize your performance with metrics like club head speed, ball speed, launch angle, and more. It easily helps you spot your strengths and weaknesses so you can make fast progress.

Summers get hot in my city. If the same is true for you, I suggest getting one of the Peloton bikes, for those days when it’s too sweltering to run or walk outdoors. The Peloton bike offers an immersive indoor cycling experience with access to live and on-demand classes. Plus, the bikes themselves are stylish, with adjustable settings. Peloton bikes do require a subscription for full access to classes.

The Last Line

Whether you’re upgrading your gear for summer adventures or just love a good deal, Amazon’s Memorial Day sales are a great excuse to grab some solid tech at a discount. From smart home devices to everyday gadgets, there’s something here for just about everyone. Just don’t wait too long—these deals won’t stick around forever.