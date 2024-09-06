IFA 2024 Day 1 highlights: DJI Neo, Morphy Richards Air Conditioner, Honor Magic V3, and more

Get ready to immerse yourself in the future of technology at IFA Berlin 2024, Europe's premier showcase for consumer and home electronics. This year marks a century of groundbreaking discoveries and innovations, and we invite you to explore the cutting-edge advancements that will shape the next 100 years. Join us in celebrating a legacy of excellence and witness the tech of tomorrow, today.

DJI Neo / IFA 2024 Release

100 years of IFA. The moment I heard this, I knew this has to be special. And why not, it’s undoubtedly one of the best consumer and home electronics show. As they say, IFA has forever been a place where you do get to experience tomorrow’s tech today. So, like every year, we’ve created a special category for IFA Berlin 2024, highlighting the major tech products and releases from the show during this span of time.

But this blog will also highlight everything we liked per day, followed by our Best of IFA 2024 blog coming up next week. You see, tech innovation doesn’t stop with mere products. It’s also about how those products evolve and be the best version of themselves. For example, robot vacuums themselves have been a conversation starter over the years. But the fact that Dreame is trying to make them climbing vacuums now is beyond imagination. Next up, we have the Lenovo auto twist PC concept, that makes a rotating laptop screen a reality.

Lenovo auto twist PC concept

These being concepts, let’s take a look at our favorite products and tech releases from Day 1 at IFA 2024.

LG ThinQ ON AI Home Hub

At IFA 2024, LG introduced the ThinQ ON AI Home Hub, offering personalized and intuitive control over smart home devices through conversational AI and comprehensive connectivity. With Matter certification, advanced security via LG Shield, and future scalability, this device simplifies daily routines and enhances the smart home experience.

LG ThinQ ON AI Home Hub on a table

Plaud NotePin: Wearable AI Memory Capsule Notetaker for all Professions

The PLAUD AI NotePin, unveiled as an ultra-thin, wearable AI notetaker, revolutionizes task management for professionals by offering seamless recording and smart meeting features. With 20 hours of continuous recording, high-definition audio, and secure cloud integration, it enhances productivity across work, school, and home environments.

Plaud NotePin demo

Morphy Richards Ductless Portable Air Conditioner

The Morphy Richards Ductless Portable Air Conditioner offers hose-free, efficient cooling with its compact, stylish design and powerful water-cooling technology. Capable of cooling spaces up to 2 meters away and circulating air with a 50° swing, it’s a convenient and energy-efficient solution for any room.

Morphy Richards Ductless Portable Air Conditioner product design

DJI Neo: Lightweight and Compact Everyday Drone

The DJI Neo, weighing just 135g, is DJI’s lightest and most compact drone, offering 4K video capture with palm takeoff and AI subject tracking. With 18 minutes of flight time, QuickShot modes, and flexible control options, it makes recording effortless and fun for any user.

DJI Neo drone product design

Shure MV6 USB Microphone

The Shure MV6 USB microphone delivers professional-grade sound for gamers and streamers, offering a simple plug-and-play setup with studio-quality performance. With features like voice isolation, auto level mode, and a tap-to-mute button, it ensures clear, consistent audio, perfect for enhancing your gaming or streaming experience.

Shure MV6 microphone in a gaming setup

Honor Magic V3 Foldable Smartphone

The HONOR Magic V3 foldable smartphone combines ultra-slim portability with impressive durability, thanks to its Special Fiber construction and Super Steel Hinge. Featuring dual displays, a powerful 5150mAh battery with fast charging, and an advanced 50MP camera system, it’s designed for users seeking innovation and high performance.

Honor Magic V3 foldable smartphone in three colors

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus: Portable Power Station

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus portable power station provides fast charging and expandable capacity, ensuring reliable power for both indoor and outdoor use. With ultra-quiet operation, 1800W output, and smart app integration, it’s perfect for powering household appliances and outdoor adventures.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus: Portable Power Station on an outdoor setup

Reolink Altas PT Ultra: 4K Continuous Recording Battery PT Camera

The Reolink Altas PT Ultra home security camera offers 4K continuous recording with full-color surveillance, even at night, thanks to its advanced lens and sensor. With a 20,000mAh battery providing up to 16 months of power, 355° pan and 90° tilt, it ensures comprehensive, long-lasting security for any outdoor space.

Reolink Atlas PT Ultra home security camera installation

SwitchBot Air Purifier for Allergies with an Advanced Filtration System

The SwitchBot Air Purifier improves air quality by removing 99.97% of airborne particles, pet dander, and allergens with its advanced filtration system. Featuring a high CADR, pet hair removal, odor elimination, and smart controls, it ensures a cleaner, fresher home environment.

SwitchBot Air Purifier for Allergies in a workspace setup

TooA Milano PRO: Unique and Personalized Ice-Cream Maker Made in Italy

The TooA Milano PRO Personalized Ice-Cream Maker allows for quick, customizable dessert creations with 8 density levels for perfect consistency. Featuring a gas-free refrigeration system and easy manual control, it combines high performance and eco-friendly innovation for a premium ice cream experience.

TooA Milano PRO in black

The show has just begun and we are only hoping to explore more and more amazing new releases in the coming days.