IFA 2024 Day 2 Highlights: Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC, Twelve South PlugBug, and more

Okay, we reached the end of day 2 at IFA 2024 too soon. But, just like yesterday, we do have our favorite tech releases of the day here. The Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC does win the show. It’s taking AI PCs to a whole new level with a twisted display (literally!). This concept is definitely being looked forward to be a reality soon.

But, if you are looking forward to exploring more, check out the rest of the highlights from day 2 below. There’s PlugBug, the new gaming handheld from Acer, and so much more.

Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC

At IFA 2024, Lenovo unveiled the Auto Twist AI PC, a groundbreaking concept laptop featuring a motorized hinge that follows your movements and rotates the display to face you. With voice-controlled modes, AI-powered tracking, and innovative keyboard protection, this concept could revolutionize 2-in-1 laptops by enhancing user convenience and durability.

Satechi Vegan-Leather Passport Cover with Advanced Find My Technology

Satechi’s Vegan-Leather Passport Cover combines elegance with smart functionality, featuring Apple’s Find My technology for easy passport tracking. Additionally, it offers wireless charging and RFID protection, making it a secure and stylish travel essential.

Yaber K3 Series: K3/K3 Pro Premier Home Theater Projectors

Enhance your home theater experience with the Yaber K3 Series projectors, featuring the K3 and K3 Pro models. With 1080p FHD resolution, 1,600 ANSI lumens, and immersive Dolby Audio, these projectors offer smart auto-correction features, advanced cooling technology, and seamless access to over 7,000 apps.

Nanoleaf Squares: Modular Light Panels with Edge to Edge Illumination

Transform your space with Nanoleaf Squares, modular light panels that offer endless customization and smart control options. Design unique lighting displays, organize your desk with integrated pegboards and shelves, and control everything via the Nanoleaf app or voice commands. Plus, enjoy a dynamic atmosphere as the lights react to your favorite music.

Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant: An Elegant, Medical-Grade Smartwatch

The Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant combines cutting-edge health tracking with timeless style, offering features like temperature monitoring, on-demand ECG, and respiratory insights. It seamlessly integrates health data into the Withings app, giving you detailed analysis of your vital signs. This smartwatch is your ultimate companion for staying proactive about your wellness goals.

Sony MDR-M1: Reference Closed Monitor Headphones for Creators and Engineers

The Sony MDR-M1 headphones deliver exceptional sound quality with a wide frequency range and a closed acoustic design, making them ideal for music creators and sound engineers. Featuring input from top professionals, they offer superior comfort, effective noise isolation, and versatile connectivity with detachable cables. These headphones are designed to provide precise audio reproduction and comfort in demanding production environments.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7: AI-Powered Gaming Handheld

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 AI-powered gaming handheld combines the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS with 38 AI TOPS for powerful, responsive gaming on the go. Featuring a vibrant 7-inch 1080p FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2TB of fast storage, and 16GB of LPDDR5x memory, it ensures smooth gameplay and multitasking. With Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, it provides a reliable, lag-free online gaming experience.

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G: AI-Boosted Productivity and 512GB Massive Storage

The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G offers powerful performance and a sleek design, featuring a 32MP selfie camera, 512GB of storage, and a long-lasting 5,010 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Enhance your experience with optional accessories like the T-Pen stylus and flip case, and choose from stylish colors to match your personal flair.

Govee Strip Lights with Fluid Lighting Effects

Introducing the new Govee Strip Lights, featuring the Strip Light 2 Pro and COB Strip Light Pro, both offering exceptional performance and versatility. The Strip Light 2 Pro provides customizable lighting with 10 segments and over 100 scene modes, while the COB Strip Light Pro delivers brighter, fluid illumination with flexible installation options and smart home compatibility.

Twelve South PlugBug: Trackable Multi-Port Wall Charger with Find My

The Twelve South PlugBug: Trackable Multi-Port Wall Charger enhances your charging experience with Find My technology for locating your charger anywhere. Available in 50W or 120W options, it features USB-C Power Delivery for fast charging, a slim and portable design, and a sleek look with a bold red accent.

So, which one of these gadgets do you like the most? Please feel free to share with us in the comments below.