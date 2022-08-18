Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 18, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

If you struggle to fall asleep, today's roundup is for you. From sleep-inducing earbuds to rings that track your Zs, these smart bedtime gadgets improve your sleep routine.

Embr Wave 2 wearable temperature regulator in use

Do you toss and turn for hours before drifting off? Maybe you’re up until the wee hours scrolling through social media. In either case, it’s time to overhaul your sleep routine. These smart bedtime gadgets can help.

You can make impactful changes to your sleep with gadgets like the Ultrahuman Ring. It monitors sleep stages and helps you understand how they affect metabolism.

Then, sleeping in a cool bed can get you to dreamland faster. The sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System keeps your bed at the temperature you set.

Make rest a priority with these smart sleep gadgets.

1. The sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System keeps your bed at the precise temperature you set all night long, so you don’t wake up due to overheating.

sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System on a bed

Sleeping at cool temperatures can help you sleep more deeply. And the sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System has twice the cooling power of previous systems. What’s more, it only produces 41–46 decibels of noise.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

2. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable tracks your sleep stages in a comfortable design. It also monitors your metabolic health.

Ultrahuman Ring in a YouTube video

It’s easier to make lasting changes to your sleep routine if you can see where the problems lie. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable gives you a detailed look at your sleep quality and teaches you how the REM/NREM stages impact your metabolism.

Preorder it for $249 on the official website.

3. The Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air Purifier with Wi-Fi keeps the air in your bedroom fresh so you don’t wake up with sniffles from allergies.

Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets
Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air Purifier in white

Installing an air purifier in your bedroom, like the Winix AM90 True HEPA Smart Air Purifier, can create a healthier sleep environment. This product removes allergens, dust, VOCs, and more. It also has a quiet sleep mode which is why it’s one of our favorite smart bedtime gadgets.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

4. The Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds improve your sleep routine using personalized coaching and adaptive audio to help you rest better.

Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds
Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds in a person’s ear

Make bedtime more relaxing with the Kokoon Sleep Nightbuds. They come with a plethora of sleep-supporting features like personalized sleep coaching, noise masking, and adaptive audio. You can even listen to binaural soundscapes or audiobooks.

Get them for $187 on the official website.

5. The Moonside Lamp One sets a cozy atmosphere at your bedside and works with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and other popular voice assistants.

Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets
Moonside Lamp One on a table

Relax before bedtime by creating a calming environment in your bedroom with the Moonside Lamp One. Simply select light effects and dynamic color zones to suit your mood. Best of all, you can make changes via voice command.

Get it for $69.90 on the official website.

6. The Denon Home 350 wireless home speaker lets you relax to music before bed. It also works with Alexa, so you don’t have to get up to change tracks.

Denon Home 350 in a video

Unwind to your favorite music and soundscapes with the Denon Home 350 wireless home speaker before bedtime. It makes an excellent bedroom speaker thanks to its high-quality audio and Alexa compatibility which is why it made our list of smart bedtime gadgets.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

7. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch has some of the best sleep-tracking features, giving you an in-depth look at your rest.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Garmin Venu 2 Plus on people exercising

Smartwatches are a great tool for improving your sleep routine. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS fitness smartwatch is one of the best with its sleep score and advanced sleep monitoring. It tracks your sleep stages, stress, heart rate, and more.

Get it for $449 on Amazon.

8. The Flow NANO heated massage gun eases sore, tense muscles helping you relax for deeper sleep. It even has a smart heat therapy element.

Flow NANO Smart Heated Therapeutic Massage Gun
Flow NANO in use

Massaging tight muscles before bed can help you reach a sleepier state. The Flow NANO heated massage gun uses percussion therapy to increase blood flow and reduce pain trigger points. Some color options even have a built-in smart heat therapy element that warms targeted body areas.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters lets you set your home’s temperature via popular voice assistants.

Improve your sleep routine with these smart bedtime gadgets
Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters in white

Set your ideal bedtime temperature via your voice when you have the Mysa Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heaters. It’s one of our favorite smart bedtime gadgets because it simplifies your bedtime routine and saves up to 26% on your energy bill.

Get it for $139 on Amazon.

10. The Embr Wave 2 wearable temperature regulator can help you sleep better thanks to its calibrated warming and cooling sensors.

Embr Wave 2
Embr Wave 2 on a wrist

Developed to treat menopause symptoms, the Embr Wave 2 wearable temperature regulator improves sleep quality by managing hot flashes, night sweats, and more with its cooling and warming sensations, making it one of our favorite smart bedtime gadgets.

Get it for $299 on Amazon.

