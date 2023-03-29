Innovative gadgets and accessories to help you stay focused and productive at work

Discover the latest innovative gadgets and accessories, which keep you focused and productive while working. From smart pens to electronic business cards, these tech tools will revolutionize the way you work.

NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router looks sleek

In today’s fast-paced world, staying focused and productive at work can be touch. Fortunately, innovative gadgets and accessories help you maintain your concentration and boost your output. From customized standing desks to a laptop riser that also serves as a whiteboard, these tools enhance your work experience and make your daily routine more efficient.

Related: Top 10 budget-friendly work-from-home gadgets to transform your workspace

With advanced features like voice commands and intuitive interfaces, these gadgets empower you to stay on task and minimize distractions. Whether you’re working in a busy office or from home, these cutting-edge devices are sure to improve your productivity and help you achieve your professional goals.

1. First up on our list of innovative gadgets, the Hollyland LARK M1 DUO wireless microphone system boasts HearClear Noise Cancellation tech. Get yours for $149.

Hollyland LARK M1 DUO wireless microphone system in use

The Hollyland LARK M1 DUO provides professional-level results with its HearClear Smart Noise Cancellation technology. In fact, this advanced algorithm eliminates ambient noise and allows for clear voice recordings in any environment. Moreover, the microphone is lightweight, compact, and easy to attach to clothing.

2. The Oakywood Standing Desk is an innovative gadget that offers personalized features with the online 3D customizer. Get yours now for $1,200.

Oakywood Standing Desk design

The Oakywood Standing Desk allows you to create a customized workspace that suits your specific requirements. Additionally, by using the brand’s online 3D customizer, you can personalize the desk’s size, color, and finish. Furthermore, the desk comes in 5 different colors and 4 shapes, and you can select black or white legs with or without casters.

3. The reMarkable Type Folio slim keyboard cover lets you write your notes without distractions. You can preorder yours for $199.

reMarkable Type Folio slim keyboard cover in action

Next up on our list of innovative gadgets is the reMarkable Type Folio keyboard cover. Moreover, it provides a slim, tactile keyboard that seamlessly integrates with a protective and stylish cover for the reMarkable 2. This keyboard offers minimalist formatting options and pages of custom length, ideal for distraction-free writing.

4. Another of the most innovative gadgets is the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router. It supports Wi-Fi 7 for blazing-fast speeds up to 19 Gbps. It’s coming soon for $699.99.

NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router in black

The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router is an upgraded Wi-Fi gadget that supports Wi-Fi 7 and promises lightning-fast internet speeds of up to 19 Gbps. Powered by Broadcom’s BCM6726/3 Wi-Fi 7 system on a chip, this tri-band router significantly reduces latency for real-time responsiveness, making it suitable for next-generation AR/VR gaming, UHD Zoom calls, and multiple 8K streaming.

5. The Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser and whiteboard improves your workspace ergonomics. One of our favorite innovative gadgets, it’s $89.

Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser and whiteboard in use

The Fluidstance Lift 2-in-1 laptop riser and whiteboard is a great tool to enhance focus and productivity at work while decluttering your desk and freeing up space. Its integrated whiteboard provides a premium smooth surface to jot down notes in real time, eliminating the need for paper notes and reducing your environmental footprint. The laptop riser also works well on standing desks, raising your laptop to eye level and reducing neck strain.

6. The Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse works with your thumbs and fingers. Get yours now for $309.

Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 ambidextrous mouse in a desk setup

Improve your productivity with the Contour Design RollerMouse Free3 mouse, which sits in front of your keyboard and uses a patented Rollerbar to control the cursor. Its unique design allows you to work with your thumbs and fingers ambidextrously, reducing unnecessary muscle activity in your arms, shoulders, and neck.

7. The Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting has 3 independent light sources. You can get yours for $129.

Illum Desk Light flexible customizable desk lighting on a work desk

Improve your work environment with the Illum Desk Light, a customizable desk lighting solution. With adjustable brightness and hue, it allows you to set the perfect ambiance for your work mood. The desk lamp system features three LED fixtures with a flexible gooseneck and 360-degree rotation.

8. The Nuwa Pen smart pen digitizes your writings with replaceable standard D1 ink cartridges. You can preorder yours for about $248.

Nuwa Pen smart pen in use

Convert all your handwritten notes, including those on ordinary paper, into digital format using the Nuwa Pen smart pen. It has built-in sensors to measure stroke length, size, and pressure for accurate replication. The free Nuwa Pen app can export your doodles and handwriting in SVG and PDF formats, and the TRIDENT camera system’s infrared sensors ensure that your writing is captured.

9. The Holme & Hadfield The Hub docking station keeps all your accessories stylishly in place. You can get yours for $75.

Holme & Hadfield The Hub docking station on a work desk

The Holme & Hadfield The Hub docking station is a sleek desk organizer that can hold all of your mobile accessories in one place. It is easy to assemble and has a clutter-free design that is perfect for any desk or nightstand. In addition, it serves as a docking station, making it highly functional. With its simple yet elegant look, it adds a stylish touch to your workspace or bedroom.

10. The Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card lets you say goodbye to paper business cards. You can get yours for $19.99.

Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card on a workspace

Eliminate the need for wasteful paper business cards with the Popl x Keyport Digital ME Key e-Business Card. This modern alternative is NFC-enabled and Keyport-compatible, making it even more convenient than a stack of traditional business cards. It is compact—measuring only 2.76″ x 0.59″ x 0.4″ and weighing less than 0.1 ounces—making it easy to carry in your pocket or on your keychain.

So which one of these gadgets would you add to your workspace? Share with us in the comments below.

