Introducing CreatorClub–the first community-based membership and e-learning platform for crowdfunding, and more

By Madhurima Nag on Feb 2, 2022, 5:11 am EST under Marketing Tips,

Over 70% of tech and design crowdfunded projects fail to reach their goal. With CreatorClub, you will finally get a platform that entertains community-based membership and e-learning for startups. This platform will make the entire process of launching and growing your physical product businesses using crowdfunding and e-commerce way easier with professional guidance and tips.

CreatorClub community based crowdfunding learning platform

Planning a crowdfunding is difficult. Launching one is even more difficult. But with the progress the crowdfunding industry has had over the past few years, you can’t deny the benefit of launching your startup idea with a crowdfunding campaign. CreatorClub is the first community-based membership and e-learning platform for startups who want to grow their physical product business through crowdfunding or ecommerce. Now you can actually plan, launch, fund, and deliver with proper guidance from industry experts.

CreatorClub and Gadget Flow

So, whether it’s about sharing new ideas, asking a question, getting feedback on your campaign, product, or manufacturing progress, connecting with founders, receiving support and encouragement, CreatorClub gives you the opportunity to do it all comfortably with the best resources by your side. Here’s all that you can receive by becoming a member of CreatorClub.

Classes

Benefit from easy-to-follow classes from some of the best experts in the crowdfunding industry. The platform is constantly adding new topics specifically tailored towards physical products.

Resources

Find everything you need to build a successful campaign: cheatsheets, templates, swipe files, calculators, presentations, quizzes, homework, and tools to help you get the best results from each class.

Events

Participate in weekly webinars, workshops, and meetups, listen to interviews, podcast episodes, and attend events.

Articles

Take advantage of exclusive research, data, and information not available anywhere else on the internet. They curate and write the best content so you get everything in one place.

Success Path

If you are feeling overwhelmed, the Success Path keeps you right on track. When you get stuck, it will always show you the next step to take.

Deals

Get access to exclusive discounts worth over $10,000! They have researched and selected the best tools, services, and partners to save you time and effort.

With one intuitive dashboard, no distractions, multiple topics, and categories, it’s super easy to get the desired information you like in no time. All you have to do is like, comment, tag, message, and connect. Getting support from like-minded entrepreneurs was never this easy before.

CreatorClub program

So, whether you are launching a new crowdfunding campaign from scratch or relaunching a failed Kickstarter campaign, CreatorClub will help you go through the process with ease each and every time. Being supported by top industry experts, this platform aims to not just end their journey with crowdfunding. Their motive is to spread out and invite the best industry experts to guide you through a successful launch, run, and exit for your physical product business.

Currently, the membership includes access to a catalog of 25+ classes from some of the best instructors in their space. Each class includes modules and corresponding video lessons that are 5-10 minutes long on average, along with great resources – cheat sheets, templates, swipe files, calculators, presentations, quizzes, homework, and recommended tools. The ideal time to join the club should be 3 to 6 months before you decide to launch your campaign.

The regular membership is $79/month/member ($790 if paid yearly), but as if now, they are launching at a discount for beta group members only. As they keep adding more content and improving the platform, the price will increase with every subsequent launch, so only early members get the discounted price. So, what are you waiting for? Join the club now and get closer to launch a dream crowdfunding campaign.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Social Media at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a digital marketing lecturer/speaker and loves to voice her opinion on marketing, crowdfunding and gadgets (of course!) in general.
