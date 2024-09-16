iOS 18 release is today: Here’s what to expect

By Grigor Baklajyan on Sep 16, 2024, 8:33 am EDT under Tech News,

Is your iPhone ready for the biggest iOS update yet? Get the scoop on iOS 18 and see if your device makes the cut!

iOS 18 release is today: Here’s what to expect

Back in June 2024, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman made a bold claim about iOS 18: “In fact, some engineers are signaling that it will be the biggest-ever revamp to iOS.” The iOS 18 release is shaping up to be Apple’s most significant software update of the year, and it’s expected to hit sometime on Monday. The big question now is whether it will be compatible with your iPhone.

Apple Intelligence | Email summary | iPhone 16 Pro

Apple is set to roll out updates not just for iPhones, but also for iPads, Macs, and smartwatches, bringing a slew of new features and designs to compatible devices. So, what should you know about these updates as we anticipate the iOS 18 release? Let’s dive in!

iOS 18 supported devices

Here’s a quick look at the iPhones that work with iOS 18.

iPhone 16 series:

  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series:

  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series:

  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series:

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max

Other supported models:

  • iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS, XS Max, XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd gen or later)

Apple Intelligence

It’s pretty common for software updates to bring some features to older phones but leave others out, and this time Apple Intelligence is the one that stands out. The catch is, apart from the upcoming iPhone 16, only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be able to use Apple Intelligence with iOS 18 release.

Even though iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 will introduce Apple Intelligence, not everything will be available right away. For example, some big upgrades to Siri—like using on-device data for smarter responses or checking your screen to give better answers—won’t be included right off the bat. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the first iPhone 16 models might ship without these new AI features.

Apple has also delayed rolling out its image-generation features, like the Image Playground app and Genmoji, which lets you create AI-generated emojis from text. These are expected to come with iOS 18.2, likely arriving in December.

iOS 18 features

Apple has finally let us arrange app icons and widgets on the home screen however we like, rather than just filling from the top left. You can now make app icons larger and even tint them to match dark mode or add a splash of color.

The Control Centre has gotten a major upgrade, allowing you to add a variety of quick settings in different sizes and shapes, and you can swipe through additional pages. So, you can have one page for music and another for smart home controls. Plus, you can now customize the quick controls on the lock screen.

As an Apple user, I’m pretty surprised that we’re only just getting the “Send Later” feature that Android users have had for ages—though it’s only available for iMessage conversations. Want to dig into all the new features in iOS 18? Just check out Apple’s PDF for a full breakdown!

iOS 18 release date and time

Apple typically rolls out its iOS updates at 10:00 AM PT, which is their usual time for all events and updates. Going by what we’ve seen before, iOS 18 should drop at the same time. Just keep in mind that sometimes updates can be a bit late, so it might arrive an hour after the iOS 18 release time.

Bottom line

With a host of new features and design tweaks on the horizon, it’s worth checking if your device is on the supported list. Whether you’re rocking an iPhone 12 or one of the latest models, iOS 18 promises some exciting enhancements. Even though the iPhone 16 series might not bring major design changes, part of the buzz will come from the awesome software upgrades in the iOS 18 release.

Keep your devices ready and get excited for what iOS 18 has in store! And if you’re looking to upgrade or just want to see the latest Apple gear, check out Gadget Flow’s Apple catalog for all the coolest new items. Happy exploring!

