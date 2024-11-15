iPhone 17 Air: Could Apple be making the thinnest iPhone yet?

By Grigor Baklajyan on Nov 15, 2024, 11:40 am EST under Tech News,

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air promises a sleek design, but battery issues could make it thicker than expected. Is it worth the wait?

iPhone 17 Air concept image / Image Credit: FrontPageTech

Are you on the lookout for an iPhone that puts sleek design over top-of-the-line specs but still packs a pretty solid punch? The iPhone 17 Air might just be what you’re hoping for. Honestly, I’m all for it because, as iPhones have grown in power and battery life, a return to ergonomics wouldn’t be a bad move. However, leaks hint that the iPhone 17 Air might not end up as thin as Apple initially aimed for.

For me, smaller and sleeker phones are just…better. Remember how tech used to get smaller, slimmer, and lighter with each upgrade? That was the gold standard for progress. So, what can we expect from the iPhone 17 Air? Let’s dive in!

iPhone 15 Pro Max Vs. 16 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. iPhone 16 Pro Max / Image Credit: Unsplash

What is the thinnest iPhone?

Back in August, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to release an “Air” version of the iPhone next year. This model is expected to slot between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. The big idea is a much thinner design, similar to how the original MacBook Air was positioned between the MacBook and MacBook Pro.

However, according to leaker Lanzuk, Apple’s having trouble making the phone as slim as they wanted. The main issue is the battery—thinner batteries mean less power. And Apple’s facing both technical and cost challenges to make it work. So, they might have to stick with their usual battery tech.

The iPhone 17 Air’s battery is now likely to be about 6mm thick, which means the phone itself will likely be a bit thicker than first planned. For comparison, Apple’s thinnest iPhone was the iPhone 6 at 6.9mm, so it looks like the iPhone 17 “Slim” won’t be much thinner than that.

iPhone 6
iPhone 6: One of the world’s thinnest phones / Image Credit: TechRadar

Outlook

Apple will likely market the iPhone 17 Air as the cooler handset in the lineup. It will emphasize the stylish design while skipping the extra power, screen size, and cameras found in the Pro models. Eventually, Apple plans to fit Pro-level specs into this smaller design, but that could take until 2027, according to Gurman.

I think the “Air” line will end up being its own thing, kind of like the “SE” series, but more expensive. Apple will probably release it every once in a while, not on a yearly basis. With toned-down features and a focus on looks and slimness, I doubt it will follow the usual yearly update cycle.

iPhone 17 Air release date and price

Apple usually holds its iPhone and Apple Watch event around September. As of now, I expect the iPhone 17 lineup to debut and launch in September 2025. Of course, this timeline could change depending on production and supply chain challenges. It’s also worth noting that since the announcement is still months away, Apple’s plans might shift.

According to The Information, Apple may price the iPhone 17 Air higher than the iPhone Pro Max models. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,200, so the iPhone 17 Air could kick off at $1,300 or more. But, keep in mind, this is all just speculation right now. I don’t even know for sure if this phone is actually in the works.

Final thoughts

If you’re like me and prefer a sleek, stylish iPhone over the Pro-level power, the iPhone 17 Air sounds pretty exciting. Apple’s aiming for a thinner, lighter feel, though battery challenges mean it might not be as slim as originally planned. Still, a design-focused iPhone sounds like a refreshing addition to the lineup.

