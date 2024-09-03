Is your business software saving you money? Here’s how to tell

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 3, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

Want to know if your business tech investments are paying off? Determining your ROI is a simple way to see whether you're saving money.

Is your business software saving you money? Here’s how to tell

Many business owners purchase new software and other technologies because they see it as an investment. They spend money and expect to see a certain amount of value in return. But how can you be absolutely sure that your technology is saving you money or helping you generate a return on your investment? In other words, how can you tell if your business management software is worth it?

The Promise of Technology

A person working on a laptop / Image Credit: Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels

When utilized properly, new technologies can save you money in countless ways. For example, some platforms are designed to streamline functionality to reduce errors and inefficiencies, thereby boosting productivity and cutting losses. Other platforms automate or eliminate manual tasks, reducing labor costs and expediting delivery in the process. Still others are explicitly created to identify areas of waste, so they can be eliminated or properly controlled.

The list goes on and on.

Obviously, software developers are incentivized to pitch their new platforms as being inherently advantageous for businesses. Saving money is typically near the top of the list since it has the potential to justify whatever you’re paying for the software. If a piece of software can prove that it can save you $10,000 a year, you won’t mind paying $5,000 a year to continue operating it. In fact, the decision becomes a no-brainer.

But the reality is not all business management software can save you as much money as they claim. And on top of that, not all software platforms are capable of saving you the same amount of money. If you want to make smarter software decisions, it’s important to discern the technologies most likely to save your business money in the long term.

The ROI Equation

A person coding / Image Credits: ThisIsEngineering, Pexels

Return on investment, or ROI, is the most important equation we have for determining the financial viability of a piece of technology. ROI is a concept studied in investing, marketing, and countless other fields, but it works perfectly well in this context as well.

Essentially, ROI determines how much value your software is generating for your organization, compared to how much it’s costing you. There are two sides to the equation: expenses and return.

Speaking broadly, the return side of the equation is about how much value the software or technology brings to your organization. Sometimes, this means adding new value to your organization, such as allowing you to produce new products or make your customers happier by expediting service. But just as important, we must consider how much time, money, and effort your technology saves you.

The expense side of the equation is simpler and easier to calculate. It simply represents the costs you expend to continue using this technology. Oftentimes, this means paying a subscription for software as a service. It could also include paying for licensing. But there are also some invisible costs that you’ll need to keep in mind as well; for example, does it take you several hours to train people to use this platform? If so, that’s a cost you’ll need to keep in mind.

So let’s dig in and figure out how we can use an ROI equation to determine whether your tech is genuinely saving your company money.

Identify Areas of Cost Savings

business management software
An iMac, iPad, and MacBook / Image Credits: Pixabay, Pexels

Start by identifying areas of cost savings. There are several categories of cost savings that you can consider here, including:

  • Direct cost savings. Are there any expenses that this technology eliminates? For example, were you able to replace some human workers with this business managment software, directly saving labor costs? Are you able to fully automate something that you could never automate before? Does this allow you to completely circumvent another product or service you were using? Factor all these savings into your equation.
  • Time savings. You’ll also need to think about time savings. If this technology allows people to work faster, more productively, and more efficiently, that’s clearly a benefit. But how much of a benefit is it? How much money are you saving in this regard?
  • Opportunities to identify waste. All businesses have to deal with waste. This includes physical waste, time waste, and even wasted money. If your technology provides new opportunities to identify and eliminate waste, you should factor them into your ROI equation.

Evaluate New Costs

Colleagues at work / Image Credits: Mikhail Nilov, Pexels

Next, you’ll need to evaluate any new costs introduced by this technology. Some of these costs will be obvious, such as the subscription fee you pay to continue using the software. However, you’ll also need to consider more insidious costs, like extra time needed to train people.

Is It Enough?

Once you crunch the numbers, you should be able to tell definitively whether your business management software is worth the investment. It’s also a good opportunity to explore competing options, as you might be able to push the ROI equation more in your favor.

Tech News

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
iPhone 16 Pro leaks and 3 other gadget rumors you need to know
Apple’s gearing up for the iPhone 16 release soon. While iPhone 16 Pro leaks aren’t as frequent as with some other brands’ smartphones, a few details have started to slip out from Cupertino. Meanwhile, Samsung’s had a busy year, recently..
Top Labor Day appliance sales 2024: Unbeatable deals on must-have home essentials
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Top Labor Day appliance sales 2024: Unbeatable deals on must-have home essentials
Labor Day is coming up next Monday, which means a welcome break for students, employees, and anyone looking to unwind. Whether you’re heading to the mountains for the weekend or just firing up the grill, it’s also the perfect time..
Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Navigating relationships in the digital age: The role of tech tools
Smartphones, computers, smart speakers, smart TVs….the list of technological devices we have access to in the 21st century is seemingly endless. While we think of most as providing entertainment, they all serve multiple purposes and can be powerful tools for..
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Wisesky W-Cat review: breathe fresher, cleaner air with this cat air purifier
I love my mom’s cat, but man does his hair shed! We find it on the armchairs, dish rack—even floating in the air. When I developed allergies, we knew we needed to take action. That’s when we found the Wisesky..
Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Mastering pet cleanup: vacuuming tips & tricks for a fur- and odor-free home
Pets bring joy to our lives, but they also leave behind fur and odors that can be challenging to remove. With the right pet vacuum and proven solutions for odor elimination, you can maintain a clean and fresh pet-friendly home...

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch7: Which one should you buy?

For me, Google’s Pixel Watch 2 has become a must-have. The fitness and sleep tracking features aren’t just useful—they’re genuinely motivating. Watching my sleep quality steadily improve and having reliable data on my movement has been a real game changer...
AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors

My first job out of college landed me in an office, sitting at a desk with 2 laptops and a monitor. Conditions were cramped—the tech took up most of my desk space. Little did I know that a USB KVM..
HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan

HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality

In the Westworld TV series, Delos workers use a slick, pocket-sized triple-screen device for monitoring the theme park, making phone calls, and checking GPS. It’s almost like we’re stepping into a sci-fi world ourselves! And here’s the kicker: HUAWEI might..
Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.

I’m a city apartment dweller in a region prone to wildfires. For my family and me, an air purifier is an essential appliance, right up there with our fridge and dishwasher. So I was happy to see the DR. J..
retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable

Living way up north, my brother struggles to get morning sun from autumn to early spring, which is crucial for regulating sleep cycles. He’s been using melatonin, but his sleep just keeps getting shorter—he even had just 3 hours recently...
IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars

IFA Berlin is 2024 fast approaching—it’s one September 6–10. As Europe’s leading tech show and the unofficial start of Techtember, I know you’re waiting with bated breath for updates. Not one to disappoint, today I’m highlighting the top product launches,..