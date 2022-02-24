It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 24, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Tired of coming home to a parcel-strewn front porch? Not only is it unsightly, it's unsecure. Protect and organize your mail with a receptacle designed for modern deliveries.

It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore
RMB2000 in front of a home

Keep your mail and deliveries safe with the RMB2000 mailbox. This parcel mailbox has spacious compartments for both mail and packages. Made of high-density polyethylene and coated with a UV stabilizer, it boasts a beautiful, functional look that lasts for years.

Did you know that the mailbox shape has stayed pretty much the same for 170 years? Yep, we’re using the same mailbox design as people in the 1850s. Mail needs have certainly changed since then, and that’s the driving idea behind the RMB2000.

Created by a veteran in the logistics industry, this updated mailbox is better suited for modern mail since it has plenty of room for packages and letters, keeping them out of the elements and away from porch pirates.

  • RMB2000 parcel mailbox
  • RMB2000 parcel mailbox
  • RMB2000 parcel mailbox
RMB2000 in lifestyle photos

Get a modern mailbox that can handle parcels

According to the creator, mail and package delivery have increased by 4,000% over the last 5 years. With such a jump, it’s only natural that our mailboxes could use an update.

For that reason, the RMB2000 is divided into 2 receptacles: an upper compartment for mail and a lower compartment for parcels.

The upper compartment fits a range of letters and envelopes, including oversized letters, magazines, bubble packs, manila envelopes, hard shipping packs, and much more.

The lower package compartment has plenty of room for parcels of all sizes, up to a 16″ x 12″ box. So, from essential documents to that home security camera you ordered, everything stays safe in this mailbox instead of out on your porch for all the world to see.

  • RMB2000 parcel mailbox
  • RMB2000 parcel mailbox
  • RMB2000 parcel mailbox
RMB2000 in front of streets

Protect your mail in rural or suburban areas

The creator also writes that North America has about 8 million rural and 85 million suburban mailboxes. For these homes, a larger box on the street or at the end of a driveway or walkway makes sense.

Unlike apartments, a mail carrier can’t enter a foyer and leave mail indoors in these types of residences. With a larger box right on their property, mail of any kind stays safer.

RMB2000 in a video

Use this parcel box around the globe

Meanwhile, the company’s Indiegogo page says 147 countries worldwide have organized mail services and mailboxes. So this updated mailbox has worldwide appeal.

As long as you can set up a mailbox on property outside your home, you can enjoy a larger mailbox that keeps your deliveries safe until you’re able to bring them into the house.

Set up a modern mailbox that lasts for years

Do you find yourself replacing your mailbox every year or so because the metal rusts or the wood warps due to the sun and rain? With the RMB2000, you can finally stop spending so much money on mailboxes.

Yes, the RMB2000 lasts much longer due to its high-density polyethylene material and UV stabilizers, giving it the strength to withstand pretty much any climate or weather condition.

So even if you experience all 4 seasons—or even an extra-long winter—this modern mailbox’s flag will still work, and the box will look great for years.

Check out the patented flagging system

Mail carriers and homeowners always need a reliable way to make incoming and outgoing communications clear. Luckily, this parcel mailbox integrates a revolutionary flagging system that’s durable and reliable.

When a carrier places mail into the RMB2000, they’ll lift the red flag, signaling to the homeowners that the box contains incoming mail.

Then, if you have letters for a carrier to pick up, simply raise the yellow flag to let them know that your mailbox has outgoing mail that needs to be picked up.

Get a mailbox that doesn’t fall off its post

Most mailboxes on the market today sit on top of a post that’s staked into the ground. Unfortunately, this design can become unstable over time, causing the box to detach from the mount and fall onto the ground,

This parcel mailbox, however, has a molded grove that fits snuggly around the post for a mount that’s reliable and long-lasting.

Make the mail service faster

Moreover, the RMB2000 saves mail carriers time since they won’t have to make the trip to your front door to drop off a package.

Now, they can simply leave packages and oversized mail right in this modern mailbox, resulting in faster service and more deliveries.

Add a beautifully designed mailbox to your home or business

And, although this mailbox is updated, that doesn’t mean it has any less charm than a traditional letterbox. In fact, the RMB2000’s rounded edges give it a cozy look that blends into your home’s exterior.

Read our final thoughts

Traditional mailboxes simply can’t handle our current demands, and the RMB2000 parcel mailbox makes a great alternative. Its large compartments are suitable for both packages and mail, and the lovely, durable design makes it a mailbox any homeowner or business would be proud to display.

Preorder the RMB2000 for $150 on its Indiegogo page. Fed up with your traditional mailbox? Tell us about it in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year

When it’s time to buy a gift for your favorite MacBook owner, your job is practically done for you. Because you know they always appreciate a cool gadget or accessory for their favorite laptop. So we sifted out some of..
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support

Who can’t appreciate clean air? These days, especially for those who live in densely populated areas, it doesn’t hurt to take advantage of the technologies we have to make breathability a little better. Not only is there pollution to worry..
Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution

Professional photographers and photography enthusiasts will be excited to hear that Panasonic has finally announced its latest cutting-edge product: the Lumix GH6 camera. This new offering will bring an advanced Micro Four Thirds sensor along with keeping a strong focus..
Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course

Experience a new game with Mahjong Party. This online Mahjong course teaches you to play this game of skill and luck through step-by-step videos, beautiful images, and written instructions. You’ll build advanced techniques in no time. If you’re interested in..
Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house

Spring will be here in just 4 weeks. That means it’s time to gear up for the gardening season with some of the best garden gadgets in 2022. Whether you tend multiple flower beds or grow flowers on your apartment..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Nurosym neuromodulation gadget is clinically validated, reduces stress and anxiety
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Nurosym neuromodulation gadget is clinically validated, reduces stress and anxiety

Despite the many advantages and conveniences of modern-day life, it certainly doesn’t seem to be any less stressful. Be it frustrating working conditions, constantly evolving social pressures, or the many other challenges we encounter daily, there’s plenty of anxiety to..
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is designed for on-the-go gaming
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is designed for on-the-go gaming

The mobile gaming market is huge. There are thousands of games to choose from and a diverse selection of paid and free games. While free games are the most popular and highest grossing, gamers interested in the Lenovo Legion Phone..
Universal Audio SD-1 standard dynamic microphone has enhanced articulation boost and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Universal Audio SD-1 standard dynamic microphone has enhanced articulation boost and more

Nothing is more essential to any vocalist or live performer than a microphone that properly captures the sound projected into it. Moreso is a mic capable of enhancing that audio as it passes through. There are, of course, different kinds..
The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022

Your dog or cat is always there for you, so you definitely want to spoil them with some of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022. From pet cams to stylish collars, these products ensure your furry baby stays..
Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat

Sometimes there are enough earbuds to make you wonder if any are capable of doing something different. Well, Sony may be reading our minds. While it’s no surprise that they’ve got another new product on the way, we can at..
Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster

It’s never a bad time to install a security system. While some security-tech companies tend to dominate a larger corner of the market, others are easy to miss. Unfortunately for both smaller companies and consumers, there are some really great..