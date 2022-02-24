It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore

Tired of coming home to a parcel-strewn front porch? Not only is it unsightly, it's unsecure. Protect and organize your mail with a receptacle designed for modern deliveries.

Keep your mail and deliveries safe with the RMB2000 mailbox. This parcel mailbox has spacious compartments for both mail and packages. Made of high-density polyethylene and coated with a UV stabilizer, it boasts a beautiful, functional look that lasts for years.

Did you know that the mailbox shape has stayed pretty much the same for 170 years? Yep, we’re using the same mailbox design as people in the 1850s. Mail needs have certainly changed since then, and that’s the driving idea behind the RMB2000.

Created by a veteran in the logistics industry, this updated mailbox is better suited for modern mail since it has plenty of room for packages and letters, keeping them out of the elements and away from porch pirates.





Get a modern mailbox that can handle parcels

According to the creator, mail and package delivery have increased by 4,000% over the last 5 years. With such a jump, it’s only natural that our mailboxes could use an update.

For that reason, the RMB2000 is divided into 2 receptacles: an upper compartment for mail and a lower compartment for parcels.

The upper compartment fits a range of letters and envelopes, including oversized letters, magazines, bubble packs, manila envelopes, hard shipping packs, and much more.

The lower package compartment has plenty of room for parcels of all sizes, up to a 16″ x 12″ box. So, from essential documents to that home security camera you ordered, everything stays safe in this mailbox instead of out on your porch for all the world to see.





RMB2000 in front of streets

Protect your mail in rural or suburban areas

The creator also writes that North America has about 8 million rural and 85 million suburban mailboxes. For these homes, a larger box on the street or at the end of a driveway or walkway makes sense.

Unlike apartments, a mail carrier can’t enter a foyer and leave mail indoors in these types of residences. With a larger box right on their property, mail of any kind stays safer.

Use this parcel box around the globe

Meanwhile, the company’s Indiegogo page says 147 countries worldwide have organized mail services and mailboxes. So this updated mailbox has worldwide appeal.

As long as you can set up a mailbox on property outside your home, you can enjoy a larger mailbox that keeps your deliveries safe until you’re able to bring them into the house.

Set up a modern mailbox that lasts for years

Do you find yourself replacing your mailbox every year or so because the metal rusts or the wood warps due to the sun and rain? With the RMB2000, you can finally stop spending so much money on mailboxes.

Yes, the RMB2000 lasts much longer due to its high-density polyethylene material and UV stabilizers, giving it the strength to withstand pretty much any climate or weather condition.

So even if you experience all 4 seasons—or even an extra-long winter—this modern mailbox’s flag will still work, and the box will look great for years.

Check out the patented flagging system

Mail carriers and homeowners always need a reliable way to make incoming and outgoing communications clear. Luckily, this parcel mailbox integrates a revolutionary flagging system that’s durable and reliable.

When a carrier places mail into the RMB2000, they’ll lift the red flag, signaling to the homeowners that the box contains incoming mail.

Then, if you have letters for a carrier to pick up, simply raise the yellow flag to let them know that your mailbox has outgoing mail that needs to be picked up.

Get a mailbox that doesn’t fall off its post

Most mailboxes on the market today sit on top of a post that’s staked into the ground. Unfortunately, this design can become unstable over time, causing the box to detach from the mount and fall onto the ground,

This parcel mailbox, however, has a molded grove that fits snuggly around the post for a mount that’s reliable and long-lasting.

Make the mail service faster

Moreover, the RMB2000 saves mail carriers time since they won’t have to make the trip to your front door to drop off a package.

Now, they can simply leave packages and oversized mail right in this modern mailbox, resulting in faster service and more deliveries.

Add a beautifully designed mailbox to your home or business

And, although this mailbox is updated, that doesn’t mean it has any less charm than a traditional letterbox. In fact, the RMB2000’s rounded edges give it a cozy look that blends into your home’s exterior.

Read our final thoughts

Traditional mailboxes simply can’t handle our current demands, and the RMB2000 parcel mailbox makes a great alternative. Its large compartments are suitable for both packages and mail, and the lovely, durable design makes it a mailbox any homeowner or business would be proud to display.

Preorder the RMB2000 for $150 on its Indiegogo page. Fed up with your traditional mailbox? Tell us about it in the comments.