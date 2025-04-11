JBL Flip 6 review: I tested it so you don’t have to

By Sargis A. on Apr 11, 2025, 4:31 pm EDT under Hands on Review,

I didn’t think a little speaker could change my daily vibe this much but the JBL Flip 6 quickly became my go-to for every moment.

JBL Flip 6 review: I tested it so you don’t have to

Let’s get this out of the way: I’ve owned way too many portable speakers. Some were loud, some were waterproof, and some were just… expensive mistakes. So when I saw the shiny JBL Flip 6 on my feed with its “rugged and ready-for-anything” energy, I had my doubts.

But after a full week of music marathons, poolside hangouts, random kitchen dance sessions, and exactly one very dramatic shower concert, I’ve got a lot to say.

The First Impressions (Vibe Check)

The Flip 6 doesn’t come in shouting for attention, it’s not too much. It looks minimal and confident. The build? Pretty solid. It’s like it was made to be tossed into a beach bag or traveling with friends. 

And that JBL logo? Big fan. I mean, calling it a “new logo” is quite exaggerated, though It feels more premium than previous models because of its sleek and thin bold edges and somehow more fun at the same time.

Also, it stands horizontally or vertically like it’s posing for an Instagram shoot. Love a speaker with options.

Sound That’s Not Messing Around

Okay, let’s talk about sound, aka the elephant in the room. I hit play on some Ariana Grande (because, of course), and the Flip 6 responded with rich bass that didn’t sound like it was trying too hard. Then I threw on some Dua Lipa, and the highs? Crisp. Mids? Balanced. Even podcasts came through clearly, which is great because you know me, I have to pretend as if I’m learning while I clean.What really stood out? It gets LOUD. Like, “your upstairs neighbors might knock” loud. And the bass actually holds its ground when you crank the volume. No weird crackling, no distortion—just clean, bold audio that makes you want to keep listening.

JBL Flip 6…..

What You Have to Know About the Sound

  • Dual Speaker Setup: One woofer + one tweeter = fuller, more balanced sound
  • Deep Bass: Dual passive radiators give it that thump without sounding muddy
  • Crisp Highs: High vocals and treble tones actually sparkle (hi, Ariana 👋)
  • No Distortion: Crank it all the way and it still sounds clean
  • Volume: Gets surprisingly loud for the size (neighbor-warning alert)
  • Bluetooth 5.1: Solid connection with no skips, even from across the room

It’s Built Like a Little Tank

JBL Flip 6 Outside
JBL Flip 6 Outside

The Flip 6 is IP67 rated, which, for those of us who don’t speak in tech specs language, means it can take a dip in the pool, handle dust perfectly, and keep going like it didn’t just take a hit. I saw videos of rinsing it under the sink after a sandy beach day, and it‘s still good to go.

Also, the buttons are tactile and easy to find. Whether you’re changing tracks mid-shower or pausing while half-asleep in bed, it’s simple and intuitive. There are no tiny buttons hiding in weird corners and we love that.

Battery Life? It Keeps Up With Me

I had it playing on and off through the day—working, cleaning, vibing —and it lasted me about 11-12 hours consistently. JBL says it goes up to 12 hours, and surprisingly, they’re not exaggerating.

Plus, USB-C charging. Which means it actually charges fast. No more waiting an hour just to get the pathetic 15%.

Little Things I Didn’t Expect to Love This Much

  • PartyBoost feature: If you have another JBL speaker that supports it, they sync up like besties. One in the kitchen, one on the balcony? Yes, please.
  • The texture: It has this grippy, fabric-like exterior that doesn’t get gross when wet and somehow doesn’t attract fingerprints or smudges.

How lightweight it is: You forget you’re carrying it until it starts blasting beats and vocals from your backpack.

Real Talk: Anything I Didn’t Love?

Okay, one thing—no built-in voice assistant or aux-in port. Now don’t get me wrong, considering the price, this isn’t a dealbreaker, but if you’re someone who still uses wired stuff (we listen and we don’t judge), or talks to your speaker like it’s Siri, you might notice.

Also, no speakerphone function, so if you were planning on taking calls through it, maybe stick to your earbuds.

Who’s the JBL Flip 6 Actually For?

Honestly? It’s for people who want killer sound, rugged durability, and style—without spending too much. If you’re someone who drags their speaker to every picnic, party, and paddleboard session, the Flip 6 will feel like a new best friend.

Not overly techy, not delicate, just a solid, all-around great speaker that understands the assignment.

JBL Flip 6 in nature
JBL Flip 6 in nature

JBL Portable App: The Underrated Sidekick

This part doesn’t get hyped enough, but the JBL Portable app actually makes the Flip 6 experience even better. You can actually tweak the EQ—which means if you’re a bass-head, you can definitely go wild. Prefer a more balanced vibe for podcasts or acoustic sessions? You can tune it exactly how you like, and there I say, my favorite part about the JBL speakers? 

The app also lets you:

  • Rename your speaker (mine’s called “Glinda The Good Witch” now, thank you very much)
  • See battery levels at a glance (no guessing games; it’s simple and easy)
  • Turn off that loud power-on/off sound (thank god)
  • Use PartyBoost to link up with other JBL speakers for surround-style sound

It’s not a huge, bloated app that does what it needs to, without the extra headache. If you’re already in the JBL universe, it just makes sense.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy the JBL Flip 6?

If you want a speaker that:

  • Sounds amazing at all volumes
  • Survives the outdoors activities, parties (even pool parties)
  • Looks good on a shelf, in a bag, everywhere.
  • Doesn’t cost an arm and a leg

Then yes! A million times, yes!

So, for $129.95 you get the JBL Flip 6 that isn’t just a speaker, it’s a vibe, a reliable water-resistant speaker that also happened to look pretty cool.

And if you end up blasting it in your shower like I did—don’t say I didn’t warn you. The acoustics are chef’s kiss.

Hands on ReviewProduct Reviews

Sargis A.

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: What I’m planning to play first
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: What I’m planning to play first
When I tuned in to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, my first thought was, “Really? That’s it?” It felt like Nintendo was playing it safe—more of the same instead of doing something bold and new. I couldn’t believe how hyped..
Loona turns 1,000 days old—and she’s still the cutest member of our family (sorry, Uncle Dave)
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Loona turns 1,000 days old—and she’s still the cutest member of our family (sorry, Uncle Dave)
I’ll be honest—when I first heard the phrase “robot pet,” I pictured a cold, beep-booping Roomba wearing a bowtie. But then Loona rolled into our lives, and now, 1,000 days later, she’s still the life of the party (and, let’s..
The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The most exciting art & tech collabs at Milan Design Week 2025—here’s what I can’t stop thinking about
Milan Design Week 2025 (April 7–13) is in full swing. Artsy and design-minded types walk the city’s streets, moving from curiosity to curiosity. And while you might not associate tech with one of the world’s foremost design exhibitions, it’s a..
6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
6 Most advanced AI-powered robot lawn mowers of 2025 for effortless yard care
Lawn mowing: it’s the chore I’ve always dreaded—hot, sweaty, and endlessly time-consuming. But thanks to AI, I can finally say goodbye to pushing a clunky mower under the blazing sun. Robot lawn mowers have come a long way, evolving into..
Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7—this is the Android smartwatch I’d buy today
Want to buy a new Android smartwatch? Then, you’re likely comparing the Pixel Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch 7. Released in the summer of 2024, they’re some of the hottest Wear OS smartwatches right now. But which one is right..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
How will the tariffs affect the prices of consumer tech like smartphones and laptops?
A bunch of US companies have stuck to a pretty straightforward game plan for ages: “Invent here, manufacture there.” You see, labor costs in the US are sky-high, which jacks up manufacturing expenses too. That’s why so many firms look..
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best small flashlights: my favorite picks for EDC, travel, and emergencies
One evening a few summers ago, the power went out at our apartment. “Don’t panic; I have a flashlight!” I said to my husband and kids. But, a search through our junk drawer showed I was wrong. We had moved..
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
Productivity Tips
By Sargis A.
Brain training apps review: Are these cognitive tools actually making you smarter?
If you’ve ever downloaded a brain training app hoping to become the next Einstein—or at least remember where you left your keys—you’re not alone. In fact, the idea that an app can sharpen your mind while you sit in your..
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
A dashcam for vloggers? 70mai’s quirky dash cam surprised me—here’s what you should know
Buying a new dash cam was on my to-do list for the entire 1st quarter of 2025. And I never would have gotten around to the research if the 70mai 360° Omni 4K Dash Cam hadn’t landed on my desk..
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
Maktar MiniMax portable SSD review: compact power that supercharges your iPhone
If you’ve ever run out of space mid-shoot, struggled to transfer massive files from your iPhone, or wished you had a plug-and-play SSD that didn’t require clunky adapters or tedious apps—yeah, same here. That’s why when I first read about..
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
PocketCloud review: A portable NAS with one-click backup that just works
Let’s be honest—most NAS (Network Attached Storage) devices feel like they were built for IT professionals who enjoy spending hours configuring settings and troubleshooting connectivity issues. For those who value simplicity but still need a reliable way to store and..