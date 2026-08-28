Lag of honor: The 5 retro controllers modern pads still can’t catch

AI Scene

If you’re here for a misty-eyed ode to chunky gray plastic, you’re in the wrong pixelated neighborhood. This is not Retro Nostalgia Hour. This is a cold, hard latency smackdown – the kind you’d expect from someone who still keeps their SNES controller on their desk, not as décor, but as a daily driver (because, let’s face it, today’s controllers are just feature-bloated anxiety machines with Bluetooth issues).

Nintendo was sued in 2019 regarding the Joy-Con drift. In 2020, it apologized and began repairing them free of charge. The class action lawsuits were finally dismissed in 2024 after five years, partly because the End User License Agreement requires you to go to arbitration, a clause which no one in 1990 could have understood, let alone applied to a device that you hold in your hand to make a plumber jump.

There we are now. The controller comes with an End User License Agreement, has firmware, includes a companion app, features a battery that tattles on itself, and, in the case of the DualSense Edge, has a price tag of $200. Every modern pad wants to be a Swiss Army knife, but ends up as a butter knife in a world of steak. Color me “not paired.”

It’s still slower than a Sega controller, which you can pick up in a charity shop for ten pounds.

It’s not an emotional, nostalgic homage. It’s a specification sheet, and that specification sheet is not favorable to you. When you press the button, your modern wired pad takes about five to eight milliseconds to realize that you’ve touched it, whereas all the other controllers do better than that; one of them achieves it in less than a millisecond.

Speed Is A Subtraction Problem, And Modern Pads Keep Adding

In 1992, Sega carried out advertising using the term Blast Processing, a phrase which they had invented in order to make the Genesis appear to be faster than the SNES. This was based on an actual feature relating to how data could be fed to the video processor, even though no commercial game ever made use of it and the person who came up with the phrase has since publicly apologized for ‘that ghastly phrase’. Although Sega did have a real speed advantage in that generation, it was built into the controller, could be measured, and no one in the marketing department thought to point this out.

The entire industry can be summed up in that one anecdote: speed is the one that is advertised while latency is incurred, since latency isn’t noticeable until the moment it starts to cost you.

Each stage between the switch that is under your finger and the chip which reads it involves a delay. The wireless pad switches on a radio, establishes a Bluetooth connection, combines sensor data that no one had asked for, buffers the result, and then passes it to a driver which reports it at whatever interval it chooses. Although each of these steps is minor, put together they make the difference between winning the exchange and seeing a smooth replay of yourself losing it.

The old ones are successful since they are hardly carrying out any action. The formula, in terms of importance:

There’s a cable, and there’s no alternative. It’s not a wireless pad that you can connect when you’re feeling guilty. The cable is the only choice, having been soldered in by people who had never come across the term “pairing mode.”

There’s no firmware and no tricks being played. Since there’s nothing to update, there is no need for an update. The controller is not a computer; it’s a collection of switches that determine which pins are shorted, and it has never required a patch in order to carry out this function.

Polling is synchronized with the video image; these consoles read the pad in time with each video frame. There’s no argument about 125Hz versus 1000Hz, no need for a configuration file, and no forum thread with a locked reply. The console queries the pad once for each frame and the pad responds immediately.

Switches that function this way. A microswitch either completes the circuit or it doesn’t. There’s no deadzone adjustment, no drift compensation curve, and no smoothing algorithm quietly modifying your inputs for you.

There are less parts and therefore fewer funerals as well. There’s no battery to cause swelling, no potentiometer to wear down and end up in a preferred resting position, and no USB-C port waiting to break off inside the casing.

Once you have assessed the five items, the results listed below will no longer be surprising and will instead seem awkward.

The Countdown: Fifth Fastest, Then The Undisputed

5. The Sony DualShock 2 (2000)

The most influential of the controllers in this case and the one most highly rated – both things – just put up with it.

Lag: 2.39 milliseconds; the price used was between five and fifteen dollars.

All the pads that you purchased from the year 2000 onwards are merely a nod to the DualShock. They have two sticks, four shoulder buttons, a D-pad and four face buttons. We can say that this is the correct approach since in 2001 Microsoft tried an alternative and released the Duke, a controller so big that Seamus Blackley was thrown golf balls at during a presentation beside it. Microsoft then replaced it within eighteen months with a device that, rather interestingly, resembled a DualShock.

Sony then did something completely out of control by making the entire system pressure sensitive, with 256 levels even including the face buttons. That’s where I differ from the PS2 enthusiasts. Very little of it was put to use. A whole generation of developers got the most expressive input hardware that had ever been introduced into a living room and adopted it so that in a racing game you could press X harder. To eliminate pressure sensitivity was not an offence against nuance; it was a act of mercy.

It ranks fifth on the basis of merit, and when it’s plugged in it responds about three times faster than your wireless pad can complete waking up.

The bill: those sticks are twenty six years old and drifting, which is at least the honest kind of drift—the kind that takes 25 years to show up, not eight months and a class action suit.

4. Nintendo GameCube Controller (2001)

The purple era was brought to an end by the worst D-pad that Nintendo has ever produced. The GameCube’s D-pad was so ornamental, it could have applied for a job at Versailles.

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Lag: about 2.38 milliseconds. Used price: fifteen to twenty five dollars, or thirty to forty for a reissue Nintendo keeps printing.

For twenty-five years the console was known as a lunchbox and the controller was the one to have the final say. The A button is huge, the B button surrounds it, the C-stick is a yellow bump, and the wing grips are still the best handles ever fitted to a gamepad, a fact that we know since Nintendo has spent a quarter of a century failing to surpass its own design.

The real issue is the triggers. To get an analog reading you have to squeeze the trigger, and squeeze harder to produce a mechanical click which is registered as a separate digital input. With this setup you can get two inputs using just one finger. Nintendo introduced it in 2001 and then quietly got rid of it. On the other hand, the WaveBird, which was a wireless controller, enjoyed people’s trust in 2002, a standard that Nintendo has managed to meet once and has since been stuck in a state of limbo.

Now the unpopular part. Smash players kept this pad in production through sheer force of nostalgia (and maybe denial), and they are defending muscle memory, not engineering. The D-pad is unusable. “It is what I grew up holding” is a preference wearing a lab coat.

The bruise: ornamental D-pad, fingers aching by hour three, and third party clones ranging from excellent to openly hostile.

3. Super Nintendo Controller (1990)

Third according to the stopwatch, first by hand. The stopwatch is inaccurate.

Image Credits: eBay

Lag: approximately 1.48 milliseconds. The price used was between five and fifteen dollars.

The controller that this one introduced is the reason why mainstream controllers have the shoulder button, so all the controllers you’ve ever held have copied it without giving it credit. Americans received four purple buttons while everyone else got red, yellow, green and blue, and thirty six years on the internet has still not completely settled that issue.

The D-pad has never been surpassed. It has not been improved upon or equalled. It is so accurate that in 2026 people buy adapters so as to use a component from 1990 rather than accept the one which is currently glued under their thumb. The two entries listed above this one are quicker in writing and yet neither of them has this capability.

It also falls within the final period when repairing your hardware involved blowing into a cartridge, a ritual which achieved absolutely nothing, that people still carried out and which had a higher success rate than a firmware update. There was nothing to drift, nothing to charge, nothing to pair; just plug it in and switch it on, and leave it like that.

Small print: it is entirely digital, the length of the cable is exactly as much as was decided in 1990 and no centimetre more, and people with larger hands will realise that the shell was designed around a Japanese ten year old.

2. Sega Genesis 6-Button (1993)

Genesis actually carried out what Nintendon’t do. Sega merely advertised the wrong thing.

Image Credits: Nerdist

Lag: approximately 0.91 milliseconds. The price used was between ten and thirty dollars. The buttons included A, B, C, X, Y, Z, and also a Mode button for games which are too fragile to handle six.

When looking at the fighting game boom and considering its three-button controller, Sega decided to include the improvement within the same generation; the update involved three additional buttons, a better case, and a response time of under a millisecond, in 1993, via a nine-pin connector which came before USB and was faster than most devices that used it.

Although the marketing department were coming up with Blast Processing in order to win an argument concerning graphics, the engineering team had already won another argument which no one else was having; the device could read your thumb about six times faster than a controller produced this year, the feature operating at sub-millisecond speed and the pad now lying in charity shop bins alongside a scratched Sonic 2 cartridge and a lamp with no plug.

The Mode button should have its own section. It’s a hardware compatibility switch on the case that you press so that old software will function. There’s no need for a patch, no need for a download, and no need for someone to post in a thread saying “It works on my machine” and then closing the issue. Just a button.

It is half a millisecond faster than the SNES controller when measured over time and fails to beat it on every axis that a human can perceive. Both of these statements are accurate, and thirty years’ worth of veterans from the console war have always been prepared to hold only one of them at a time.

The tax is completely digital and as a result nobody who came along after about 1998 knows what you want. Six buttons is, to be fair, five more than the number that Sonic has ever needed.

1. The SNK Neo Geo AES Joystick from 1990

The quickest controller that has ever been produced, when paired with the most expensive console that has ever been made: do not buy it.

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lag: approximately 0.77 milliseconds, with around 95 percent of the inputs arriving on the same frame. The price used was between eighty and one hundred and fifty dollars.

The AES was launched at a price of $649.99 in 1990; when adjusted for inflation this is equivalent to about $1,540 now, making it the most expensive home console ever launched,a record which it has kept for thirty-six years in the face of determined competition. SNK’s argument was that it wasn’t a home version of an arcade machine, it was the arcade machine itself, with the same chips and the same board, and with no compromises. The stick was included because an arcade machine without a control panel would be nothing more than furniture.

Which is the reason for its superiority. Microswitches are rated by the manufacturer for millions of operations in situations where business loses money if there is a stoppage. There is no drift since there is nothing that can drift. There is no need for calibration since there is nothing that needs calibrating. Sub-millisecond performance isn’t the result of careful tuning; it’s what a genuine switch does when no one has put a radio in front of it.

The closing argument, which will annoy everybody including myself, is that you should not buy one. A microswitch stick currently available gets you as close as a rounding error to this figure for just one-fifth of the price, and it is based on hardware manufactured this decade with a connector that was invented after the Cold War. Although the AES stick comes out on top in the list it fails to win the purchase decision.

A sequel will be made anyway. On November 12, 2026 SNK and Plaion launch the NEOGEO AES+ for just under 200 euros, using ASICs to replicate the original hardware rather than emulating it, with 1080p HDMI and ten titles released on physical cartridges. The cartridges cost about 80 euros each, roughly half the price of the console. Thirty six years on, and the company has still learned nothing. Wonderful. No further comments.

Where it stings: enormous, expensive, a stick rather than a pad, no analog anything, and a proprietary 15-pin connector that needs a Brook adapter to touch anything built this century. Still first. Still not close.

Port Authority: How To Not Throw The Advantage Away

It is with the adapter that the average person throws away the whole benefit. A mystery converter that costs ten dollars can in fact introduce more delay than the controller manages to save. You should buy from someone who makes public what their hardware actually does; Brook, Raphnet and 8BitDo are the ones usually recommended, and yes, the adapter tends to cost more than the pad because the adapter is carrying out the more difficult task.

Before attributing the problem to the controller, clean the contacts; thirty years of oxidation on a carbon pad is just the same as a dead button and can be cured using isopropyl alcohol and ten minutes. The fact that the shell has yellowed shows you where the device was in relation to a window, not anything about the condition of the internals, so there’s no need to pay more for one that is white.

Then fix the actual bottleneck. Your television is almost certainly adding more delay than every controller here combined. Game mode on, every processing feature with an adjective in its name off. Shaving a millisecond at the pad while the TV spends forty on motion smoothing is an expensive way to feel good about yourself.

Where The Cable Runs Out

Latency is one axis and this list grades on it exclusively. Nothing here has gyro aiming, rumble worth the name, hall effect sticks, or wireless. Four of the five have no analog input at all, so anything built after roughly 1999 will not understand a word of it. Adapters routinely outprice the controllers. Twenty five year old sticks drift, shells crack, and cables fray at the strain relief exactly where you cannot see it.

Play modern shooters, buy a modern pad. Play anything where one frame settles the argument, plug in the old one.