Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Kids love making forts, but the chairs, blankets, and pillows are a hassle to put away. Give your kids a fort that sets up and breaks down in seconds with the AirFort.

AirFort gives your kids hours of fun, creative play

Give your kids hours of fun, safe play with AirFort. It’s an inflatable play fort series that is durable, is breathable, and sets up quickly. Just attach a standard box fan, and it’s ready for unforgettable sleepovers, movie nights, and playdates.

Kids get so much joy out of play forts. It can be a castle, house, or igloo—anything your child dreams up—and keeps them playing creatively for hours.

Unfortunately, homemade forts take time to construct and clean up. Plus, you can never be sure about their safety. An AirFort, however, puts these issues to rest. Let’s check it out.

Three different AirFort styles

Set up this imaginative fort in under a minute

One of the AirFort’s best features is its quick setup. All you have to do is attach it to any standard box fan to fill this toy with air in under 30 seconds.

Don’t have a box fan? Don’t worry; the company website sells its own glow-in-the-dark version. It’s the ideal companion to any AirFort style.

AirFort during playtime

Go for a fort that cleans up quickly

You’re a busy parent. So you’re always on the lookout for toys and activities that require minimal cleanup because—let’s face it—toys with lots of bits and pieces add to your chores. Thankfully, this inflatable play fort is mess-free.

That’s right. Instead of watching your kids tear through the house, taking blankets out of chests and pillows off sofas, all you have to do is attach a box fan to this ready-made fort.

When playtime is over, simply stuff this kid gadget into its carry bag and put it in the toy closet. There are no items to return to various spots throughout the house, leading to less frustration for both you and the kids.

AirFort video

Cut down on screen time with this open-ended toy

Does your little one spend more time on her tablet than you’d like? Reduce the screen time without a fight with the AirFort. She’ll be so excited imagining her own stories with action figures and dolls that she won’t miss vegging out in front of a screen.

Set the scene for memorable parties, sleepovers & playdates

Can you imagine how thrilled your child’s friends will be when they see a Royal Castle, Cabin, or Tiki Hut in your backyard or living room? They’ll certainly be repeat guests.

What’s more, watching a movie together or hosting a friend overnight becomes much more memorable when you add a cool prop to the event. This inflatable play fort gives a group of kids something they can play with and imagine about together, providing them with endless hours of fun.

Choose from a selection of cool fort styles

Does your child enjoy space and astronauts? Or maybe she loves animals? No matter her interests, there’s probably an AirFort style to suit them. The 11 styles include UFO, Starry Night, Ocean Camo, Jungle Camo, Farmer’s Barn, and more.

Go for a safe play fort

While your kid is an enthusiastic builder, it’ll be a while until she brings home her civil engineering degree. In the meantime, you can ensure younger children play in a safe construction with this inflatable fort.

It uses a light and breathable polyester fabric, keeping your kids safe when they’re having too much fun to step out and have a break. Breathable fabric reduces your worries, letting everyone have more fun.

Best of all, the AirFort is Child Safety Tested and Approved. With a mesh divider that blocks access to the fan and no floor, you can have peace of mind while your kids play.

Set this fun fort in any standard room

Although this inflatable play fort seems larger than life, it fits pretty easily in any standard room thanks to its 77-inch length and 50-inch height. However, it has plenty of space for munchkins and even a grown-up. Other AirForts like the Cabin, Barn, and Cottage are slightly larger at 91″ long, 60″ wide, and 54″ tall.

Take the AirFort outside for fresh air play

Kids love playing outdoors. And you can add to their imaginative play by setting up the AirFort in your backyard, porch, or patio. That way, your kids can enjoy the fresh air and summer weather while having fun with one of their favorite toys,

Read our final thoughts

Invest in a toy your child will play with over and over again this summer with the AirFort. Available in a range of bright, beautiful styles, they bring your child’s pretend play to life and enhance playdates. Safe, durable, and easy to set up, these forts are fun for the whole family.

Buy your child’s AirFort for $49.95 on the official website. What screen-free toys do your kids love? Let us know!