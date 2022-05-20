Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 20, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Kids love making forts, but the chairs, blankets, and pillows are a hassle to put away. Give your kids a fort that sets up and breaks down in seconds with the AirFort.

Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort
AirFort gives your kids hours of fun, creative play

Give your kids hours of fun, safe play with AirFort. It’s an inflatable play fort series that is durable, is breathable, and sets up quickly. Just attach a standard box fan, and it’s ready for unforgettable sleepovers, movie nights, and playdates.

Kids get so much joy out of play forts. It can be a castle, house, or igloo—anything your child dreams up—and keeps them playing creatively for hours.

Unfortunately, homemade forts take time to construct and clean up. Plus, you can never be sure about their safety. An AirFort, however, puts these issues to rest. Let’s check it out.

Let your kids' imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort
Let your kids' imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort
Let your kids' imaginations run wild with this inflatable play fort
Three different AirFort styles

Set up this imaginative fort in under a minute

One of the AirFort’s best features is its quick setup. All you have to do is attach it to any standard box fan to fill this toy with air in under 30 seconds.

Don’t have a box fan? Don’t worry; the company website sells its own glow-in-the-dark version. It’s the ideal companion to any AirFort style.

AirFort
AirFort
AirFort during playtime

Go for a fort that cleans up quickly

You’re a busy parent. So you’re always on the lookout for toys and activities that require minimal cleanup because—let’s face it—toys with lots of bits and pieces add to your chores. Thankfully, this inflatable play fort is mess-free.

That’s right. Instead of watching your kids tear through the house, taking blankets out of chests and pillows off sofas, all you have to do is attach a box fan to this ready-made fort.

When playtime is over, simply stuff this kid gadget into its carry bag and put it in the toy closet. There are no items to return to various spots throughout the house, leading to less frustration for both you and the kids.

AirFort video

Cut down on screen time with this open-ended toy

Does your little one spend more time on her tablet than you’d like? Reduce the screen time without a fight with the AirFort. She’ll be so excited imagining her own stories with action figures and dolls that she won’t miss vegging out in front of a screen.

Set the scene for memorable parties, sleepovers & playdates

Can you imagine how thrilled your child’s friends will be when they see a Royal Castle, Cabin, or Tiki Hut in your backyard or living room? They’ll certainly be repeat guests.

What’s more, watching a movie together or hosting a friend overnight becomes much more memorable when you add a cool prop to the event. This inflatable play fort gives a group of kids something they can play with and imagine about together, providing them with endless hours of fun.

Choose from a selection of cool fort styles

Does your child enjoy space and astronauts? Or maybe she loves animals? No matter her interests, there’s probably an AirFort style to suit them. The 11 styles include UFO, Starry Night, Ocean Camo, Jungle Camo, Farmer’s Barn, and more.

Go for a safe play fort

While your kid is an enthusiastic builder, it’ll be a while until she brings home her civil engineering degree. In the meantime, you can ensure younger children play in a safe construction with this inflatable fort.

It uses a light and breathable polyester fabric, keeping your kids safe when they’re having too much fun to step out and have a break. Breathable fabric reduces your worries, letting everyone have more fun.

Best of all, the AirFort is Child Safety Tested and Approved. With a mesh divider that blocks access to the fan and no floor, you can have peace of mind while your kids play.

Set this fun fort in any standard room

Although this inflatable play fort seems larger than life, it fits pretty easily in any standard room thanks to its 77-inch length and 50-inch height. However, it has plenty of space for munchkins and even a grown-up. Other AirForts like the Cabin, Barn, and Cottage are slightly larger at 91″ long, 60″ wide, and 54″ tall.

Take the AirFort outside for fresh air play

Kids love playing outdoors. And you can add to their imaginative play by setting up the AirFort in your backyard, porch, or patio. That way, your kids can enjoy the fresh air and summer weather while having fun with one of their favorite toys,

Read our final thoughts

Invest in a toy your child will play with over and over again this summer with the AirFort. Available in a range of bright, beautiful styles, they bring your child’s pretend play to life and enhance playdates. Safe, durable, and easy to set up, these forts are fun for the whole family.

Buy your child’s AirFort for $49.95 on the official website. What screen-free toys do your kids love? Let us know!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Gear up for outdoor sports with these gadgets and accessories

You exercise indoors throughout the winter, but the gym is the last place anyone will find you once the warm weather hits. Yes, there’s nothing quite like playing sports in the fresh air and sunshine—on a team or solo. So,..
Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sim-in-a-Box from Foresight Sports lets you build the golf simulation of your dreams

Golf enthusiasts can rejoice. There’s finally a golf simulation you can be excited about. In fact, you might even say it’s the golf simulation of your dreams. This is because you’re able to ensure that it is by building it..
Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Elevate your coffee-making game with these must-have gadgets and accessories

You hand grind your coffee beans and heat water for pours over every morning. The results are amazing, but you want to branch out and try other coffee-brewing methods. We’re here to help with these must-have coffee gadgets and accessories...
Damon HyperSport all-electric sport bike has a 200-mile range & 360º warnings
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Damon HyperSport all-electric sport bike has a 200-mile range & 360º warnings

Those interested in the latest electric vehicles will be happy to hear about the new Damon HyperSport. It’s an all-electric sport bike that’s loaded with high-tech features and safety enhancements. Are you ready for a safe, smooth, energy-efficient ride? Well,..
The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Trexo Slider helps you capture smooth shots without any jumps or vibrations

Upgrade the way you film on the go with the Trexo Slider. This portable camera slider has a 3-axis motion control system, letting you create multipoint timelines. Then, its beltless mechanism ensures your footage is always smooth. As a content..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Fibonacci Footwear boasts NASA-certified cooling material used in space suits
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Fibonacci Footwear boasts NASA-certified cooling material used in space suits

It feels like the shoe market is ravenous to sell the next best footwear. From high-end brand collaborations to multifunctional socks that you can wear outdoors, you might think you’ve seen it all. However, Fibonacci Footwear has comfort and practicality..
ClicBot fun educational robot lets kids learn to code and make robotic pets
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

ClicBot fun educational robot lets kids learn to code and make robotic pets

Robots are all the rage these days for with good reason. Robotics have graduated from sci-fi dreams and industrial machinery to broader possibilities. While robots are traditionally an important part of many commercial settings, they’re now beginning to reach homes..
10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 gaming gadgets you’ll want if you’re serious about gaming

You’re pretty serious about gaming. In fact, you might even game competitively or livestream. But even if you’re just an incredibly dedicated player, these 10 gadgets for serious gamers will complete your setup. From a pro-level mic to a headset..
Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate the spills and hassle of beer pong with this liquid-free party game

Entertain everyone at your next party with Skill Pong™, a mess-free version of beer pong. With stadium-grade plastic cups and weighted catch components, this liquid-free party game doesn’t require you to fill your cups with beer or water. Beer pong..
The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC has a 27″4K display, powerful processing & more

Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. You can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does this new version..
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC & 30-hour battery life with quick charging
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer ANC & 30-hour battery life with quick charging

I’ll be the first one to declare my love for wireless earbuds. They’re so small and easy to throw right into my pocket. But a great pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones can outshine even some of the best earbuds. This..