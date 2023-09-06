LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 6, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Meet LG StanbyME Go, the ultimate fusion of style and technology in a portable briefcase. This 27-inch smart TV with a touchscreen and voice control is your gateway to entertainment on the go.

LG StanbyME Go is a brilliant portable touchscreen companion in a briefcase design
LGStanbyME Go in the trunk of a car

The StanbyME Go is a 27-inch LG smart TV with a 1080p touchscreen, all compacted in a stylish briefcase and complete with the company’s WebOS TV software and a wireless 3-hour lasting monitor. Check out this portable touchscreen TV!

Isn’t it fascinating how the old-fashioned and the brand new can beautifully unite with so many of today’s innovative gadgets? During the IFA 2023 conference, we met the spectacular LG StanbyME Go that combines a TV screen into a timely and sleek briefcase.

It sounds a bit strange at first, but once you get used to LG’s fresh vision, it makes sense. After all, it’s efficient and functional through its portable build.

LG StanbyME Go in lifestyle images

All-in-one briefcase

Personally, I find the touchscreen in this briefcase incredibly innovative. We are talking about a 27-inch-wide, 4.6-inch-thick case that is easy to carry around. Not to mention its sleek and stylish look.

There is also a compact booth designated for your remote control. You can catch up on your favorite movie and shows or even work on the go and close the case off when you’re done.

You may feel hesitant to call this device a TV, yet its operating software says otherwise. In line with the other LG TVs on the market—like the LG MAGNIT MicroLED or the LG Real 8K OLED Ultra HD—this device operates on the WebOS Smart platform.

LG StanbyME Go in a car

Portable Monitor

One of the most efficient aspects of the LG StanbyME Go is its built-in portable battery, which ensures you can enjoy your content virtually anywhere without the hassle of carrying extra cords or worrying about power outlets.

This powerhouse keeps the TV running for up to 3 hours, which may not be the most extended battery life. However, the battery portability is still a nice touch for travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone who values on-the-go entertainment.

Voice Control

Voice-control technology has become increasingly trendy in recent years, and the LG StanbyME Go doesn’t fall short either. This portable TV can be your very own voice-activated assistant, whether you want to change the channel, tweak the volume, or look for your beloved movies and shows.

Versatile Touchscreen

What is also great about the LG StandbyME Go is the versatility of the screen. Along with the vital feature of the TV—the intuitive touchscreen—it also comes with several screen modes to meet your optimal needs.

Portrait & Landscape Modes

This portable touchscreen TV is rotatable up to 90 degrees, offering both a vertical and horizontal display. The vertical display is an excellent feature for you to scroll down your social media feed, and the horizontal is the most optimal for videos and movies.

Table Mode

You also have the flexibility to lay the screen completely flat on the briefcase. This mainly works great for face-to-face games and even collaborative work sessions and digital drawing.

Pricing and Availability

The LG StanbyME Go retails at $999.99. Though on the pricier side, I think it can serve you if you want an extra TV, which also happens to be travel-friendly and flexible in essence. Whether the price is reasonable or not depends on your personal lifestyle and needs.

