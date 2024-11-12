LG Stretchable display can expand by 50%—what sets it apart?

What if your screen could stretch 50%? LG's new Stretchable display is setting the bar for flexibility and innovation.

LG Display has just revealed its latest innovation—the LG Stretchable display prototype. It can stretch up to a whopping 50%! That’s double the previous record of 20%, making it the most stretchable display available.

Stretchable displays are a hot topic, with their promise of form factor-free screens that offer flexibility, space-saving features, and design freedom. While many stretchable displays struggle with image distortion due to the elastic materials used, the LG Stretchable display is built to last without those issues. It’s not just flexible—it’s durable too. And the best part? It has a ton of potential applications. Curious to see what it can do next?

World’s most stretchable display

LG Display just revealed a groundbreaking Stretchable display that can stretch up to 50%—the highest in the industry. At an event on November 8 at LG Science Park in Seoul, the company presented this panel to over 100 people from South Korea’s tech, academic, and research fields contributing to the stretchable display project.

The new prototype starts as a 12-inch screen but can expand to 18 inches, all while keeping a crisp 100 ppi resolution and vibrant RGB color. It’s a big leap from LG’s 2022 model, which maxed out at a 20% stretch. For context, Samsung’s latest stretchable display only reaches 25%—so LG is pushing some impressive boundaries here.

With a micro-LED light source, the LG Stretchable display can stretch over 10,000 times without losing clarity. It remains sharp even in extreme temperatures or under shocks.

Use cases

The improved stretchability opens up all sorts of possibilities for display designs, making the tech more competitive once it hits the market.

Back in September, fashion designer Lee Chung-chung wowed the crowd at Seoul’s top biannual fashion event with his “Neo Craftsmanship” collection. He paired LG Display’s stretchable display tech with high fashion. The collection featured panels on clothes, sleeves, and even clutch bags that lit up and changed designs and colors in real-time on the runway. It kind of reminds me of the T-Shirt TV wearable digital art. For a closer look, check out this CNN Style piece.

LG also sees stretchable displays shaping car panels that can stretch into a curved form and be controlled by hand. They also envision wearable displays on firefighters’ uniforms to provide real-time data. While it’s unclear when we might see this tech widely used, it’s exciting!

I can totally see this leading to devices like smartphones and tablets that can be folded for easy portability or expanded for bigger screens.

Bottom line

To sum it up, LG’s Stretchable display is a game-changer in flexible tech, pushing the limits of what’s possible. With its impressive 50% stretch and durability, it’s clear that this innovation has massive potential. While it’s still early, I’m excited to see how this innovation will transform industries, from fashion to tech. It’s definitely one to watch!