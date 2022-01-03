Listen to music, brighten an area, grow flora, and keep wine cool with this multilink gadget

Amy Poole

Beautify your garden or indoor living space and fill an area with sound with the Nordic D’Luxx PRO. It also boasts a few other exciting features!

The Nordic D’Luxx PRO has various features

Are you a fan of minimalism but don’t want to feel restricted by what you have? Meet the Nordic D’Luxx PRO; it’s a light, speaker, planter, and wine cooler in one. Using the finest Scandinavian design with durable materials, it makes a perfect statement piece with a whole lot of functions.

This multilink gadget has a stunning design. Let’s discover more of its special features and how it works in today’s blog.

The Nordic D’Luxx PRO features in a video

Set the perfect ambiance in your backyard

There’s something about getting together with friends in the backyard on a warm night. To complement the perfect company, the Nordic D’Luxx PRO adds a warm glow to your surroundings.

Featuring a built-in lithium battery that lights up a space for up to 12 hours on a single charge, this multilink gadget provides wireless connectivity. That’s great for taking it to the beach, the patio, or the middle of nowhere.

Best of all, its light function includes pre-set programs: Light Therapy, Sunrise, Breathing, and Candle Light. This is great for setting the ambiance you need without the fuss of customizing the shades.

Although, you also have the option to adjust the color and brightness manually. And the timer function is a convenient touch for powering on and off the lights at specific moments.

Adjust the color and brightness manually or select the programs

Keep wine and ice cold

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or are in need of a new wine cooler, you can fill the Nordic D’Luxx PRO with ice to keep your favorite bottle crisp and fresh.

Best of all, the LED lights enhance the bottle. All the while, its airtight composition keeps your bottle firmly in position to minimize accidents.

This multilink gadget keeps wine and ice cold

Link speakers together to enhance a party

Use this multilink gadget to stream your favorite music over Bluetooth through a single touch on the app. Thanks to its waterproof design, it can handle the rain or accompany your pool parties.

Moreover, connect up to 20 Nordic D’Luxx PROs to play audio loud and clear for an immersive experience. Providing excellent sound quality, it’ll get everyone up and dancing or set the mood for alfresco dining.

Connect up to 20 speakers to enhance audio

This multilink gadget is the perfect home for plants

Compatible with both outdoor and indoor use, this multilink gadget provides ample room for your greenery. In fact, its stunning design accents your favorite flora.

Furthermore, its durable design means that you won’t have to constantly upgrade your plant pots. Instead, the Nordic D’Luxx PRO is compatible to use all year round.

Store and present plants beautifully

In summary, this multilink gadget helps make any moment magical. With so many functions, it’s ideal for all settings and eliminates having multiple devices hanging around your home.

It also provides 20,000 hours of light and has an IP65 water resistance. Available in 6 designs—with various sizes and functions—there’s a perfect one for your needs. Preorder your Nordic D’Luxx PRO on Kickstarter from about $90.