Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories

Lauren Wadowsky

From a biodegradable iPhone 13 case to an eco-friendly electric toothbrush, these gadgets and accessories help reduce your footprint this summer.

We love the SURI sustainable toothbrush

Summer is a great time to think about sustainability. We all love hitting the beach, cycling their favorite trails, and lounging by the pool. So wouldn’t it be great if you could do something to protect your favorite outdoor spaces for summers and generations to come? You can, and all it takes is tweaking your habits with some of the best sustainable summer gadgets and accessories.

The gadgets and accessories below help you take small but impactful steps to reduce your footprint. For instance, the FinalStraw can help you save hundreds of single-use plastic straws a year.

Then, you can make Earth-conscious tech choices when you buy devices like the Urbanears Boo earbuds. Made of 97% recycled plastics, they put old materials to use, reducing the amount of waste.

Make your life more sustainable this summer with these planet-friendly gadgets and accessories.

1. The Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds use 97% recycled plastics from items like bottles and air conditioner units, making music more sustainable.

Urbanears Boo in a man’s ear

Listen to your summer jam sustainably with the Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds. Made of 97% recycled plastics, they give new life to old gadgets. Meanwhile, they meet your standards with 30 hours of battery life, a splash-resistant design, and 12 mm drivers.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

2. The Bellroy Venture Sling day bag consists of 100% recycled fabric, putting used materials back to work. It also comes in 5 beautiful colors.

Bellroy Venture Sling 9L YouTube video

If you’re looking for an excellent bag for your summer adventures, consider the Bellroy Venture Sling day bag. It’s made of 100% recycled material, and it comes in 6L, 9L, and 10L versions. With its innovative zip design, it lets you see everything inside.

Get one starting at $119 on the official website.

GUDO’S shoes in color options by a pool

Walk all summer comfortably long with the GUDO’S stylish flip flop collection. The soles are inspired by footprints in the sand and are ideal for outdoor and indoor adventures. Meanwhile, the eco-friendly production methods combined with a massaging design ensure you leave a positive mark on the planet, making them among the best sustainable gadgets for summer.

Get it for $39 on the official website.

4. The PRIMAL Soles 100% recyclable shoe insoles are super comfy. Even better, they won’t languish in a landfill as they’re fully recyclable.

PRIMAL Soles on a yellow background

Gel and plastic insoles are great, but you can’t recycle them. The PRIMAL soles 100% recyclable shoe insoles are different. Made entirely from soft cork, they’re lightweight, antibacterial, moisture-wicking, and completely recyclable.

Get them for about $37 on the official website.

5. The Kreis Cup durable & reusable cup is made of coffee grounds and plant-based materials. Best of all, it’s petroleum-free and recyclable.

Kreis Cup YouTube video

Sip your summer coffee while keeping the planet in mind with the Kreis Cup durable & reusable cup. It’s made from used coffee grounds and petroleum-free plastics. Reusable, it keeps your coffee hot longer and can be recycled if you’re ever done with it.

Preorder it for $35 on Kickstarter.

6. The SURI sustainable electric toothbrush has cornstarch- & castor-oil-based heads. The company recycles them and repairs the device.

SURI with its case and charging base

With the SURI sustainable electric toothbrush, you can get the deep clean you love and reduce your environmental impact thanks to the recyclable heads. What’s more, the design is repairable, making it one of the best sustainable gadgets and accessories for summer.

Preorder it for about $113 on the official website.

7. The Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch has a modern, minimalist look and features #tide recycled ocean plastic, reducing environmental waste.

Nixon Staple on a person’s wrist

Done with single-use plastics? Then go for the Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch. It uses #tide recycled ocean plastics and looks stylish. Plus, it has a customizable LCD and a 100-meter waterproof rating, making it ideal for water sports.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

8. The Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case biodegrades in compost and protects your AirPods from drops, scratches, and bumps.

Incipio Organicore in color options

Want to buy sustainable tech accessories in summer 2022? The Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case fits the bill with its 100% biodegradable design. Moreover, it offers 360-degree protection against bumps, drops, and scratches.

Get it for $24.35 on Amazon.

9. The FinalStraw collapsable reusable metal straw makes your smoothies, cold coffees, and other summer beverages sustainable.

FinalStraw with its case and brush

Need your daily cold brew? Make the habit more sustainable with the FinalStraw collapsable reusable metal straw. It breaks down and fits into a palm-size case that’s easy to take on the go. That way, you won’t have to open a plastic straw when you go to your local coffee shop.

Get it for $15.04 on Amazon.

10. The Pela iPhone 13 Case Collection comes in lovely nature-inspired designs. Best of all, the plant-based material is compostable and durable.

Pela iPhone 13 Case in Forest Floor

Add some sustainable summertime flair to your iPhone 13 with the pela iPhone 13 Case. It comes in a range of beautiful designs, and the plant-based materials decompose back into the Earth when you’re done using it. Moreover, it protects your phone from drops and scratches with no extra bulk.

Get it for $35.95 on the official website.

Yes, it’s possible to live your most sustainable summer ever when you go for any of these eco-friendly gadgets and accessories. Can you recommend any amazing sustainable products for summer? Tell us about them!

