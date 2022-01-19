Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light is adjustable and has TrueSoft technology

By Mark Gulino on Jan 19, 2022

If you're a content creator, streamer, or simply want to boost your video chats, this one is for you. We all know how frustrating it can be when you're trying to stream or record in a badly lit room. Well, Logitech has the perfect device to solve your problem. Meet the Litra Glow streaming light. Read on to learn more about this handy gadget!

Logitech Litra Glow has full-spectrum lighting

We do a lot on our computers these days. Some tasks require being in front of our computer’s camera. Tasks like Zoom meetings, online chats with friends and family, or even live streaming all require us to interface through our computer screens. However, not all rooms offer sufficient lighting. When you try to perform one of these tasks in a poorly lit room, it can leave you literally in the dark. That’s why Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light is perfect for those seeking to lighten up their recording environment. Let’s shine some light on this nifty gadget, shall we?

Logitech’s Litra Glow light connects to desktop or laptop monitors

Features a wide, effective light that enhances your look

One of the first benefits of the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light is that it effectively enhances your appearance. For example, the device uses a frameless diffuser that can widely radiate soft light. This, in turn, helps to eliminate shadows in the user’s environment. Not only that, but the Litra Glow also has TrueSoft technology that offers greater balance and even cinematic color. It provides a radiant look that’s perfect for natural skin tones.

Official Promo from Logitech

Offers a broad spectrum of ways you can adjust it

Another benefit users of the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light will appreciate is the huge number of ways in which it can be adjusted. It has a 3-way monitor mount that can be adjusted for the desired height, angle, and rotation. This works across both desktop and laptop displays. There are also other adjustable settings for things like brightness and lighting temperature. This way you can be sure to find the best one that suits you.

Includes a portable plug-n-play design with quick access

The Litra Glow makes it super easy to take it with you or move it between devices. That’s because it’s lightweight and offers USB-power support, allowing it to work with most computers. Quick Access lets you swiftly tap into your favorite settings using the included G Hub app (free). This way you can create presets and take advantage of all your best adjustments without trying to remember each time.

Litra Glow streaming light is perfect for content creators

The perfect light for streamers and content creators

If you’re a streamer or content creator it may be worth your time to check out the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light. It’s an affordable way to upgrade your personal lighting setup and take advantage of a whole new look. Not to mention it’s easy to take with you wherever you go. Even for those who aren’t streamers, anyone can appreciate the opportunity to boost their appearance during personal video chats and Zoom meetings. If you’re frustrated with your current lighting, you should totally give this a try.

You can get the Logitech Litra Glow Streaming Light here for $60.

