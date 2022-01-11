Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022

If you're in the market for a new laptop, CES 2022 promised a slew of productivity-oriented ones on the horizon. These are our favorites.

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is one of our favorite from CES 2022

Did you notice a laptop theme at this year’s CES? Like 2021 before it, brands again focused heavily on productivity laptops—laptops aimed at helping people work and study better, both at home and on the go.

These laptops have the requisite tech to help you multitask or get work done anywhere. A case in point is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3. Its smaller secondary screen displays information from other devices and works as a sketchpad.

And videoconferences become so much better on a laptop that’s actually designed for them, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano. It has a dedicated communications bar with a 360-degree microphone.

Check out these CES 2022 productivity laptops and others in the list below.

1. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 edition convertible features an Intel Core i7 processor and a rotating soundbar, combining work and play.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 on a blue background

If you listen to music to work productively, go for the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 edition convertible. It boasts a powerful processor and delivers an audiophile experience with an improved Rotating Sound Bar from Bowers & Wilkins.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $1,399. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The HP Elite x360 1040 G9 professional laptop keeps you flexible with its convertible form factor. The light, slim design travels easily.

HP Elite x360 1040 G9 side view

Carry around a laptop all day? Make sure it’s the HP Elite x360 1040 G9 professional laptop. Its thin and light chassis helps you transition, while the 5 MP camera helps you look your best.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 convertible laptop

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 in a video

For a high-tech addition to your workflow, there’s the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 convertible laptop. It’s a touchscreen that folds down to the size of a sheet of paper, which is why it’s one of our favorite productivity laptops from CES 2022. Pair it with the included detachable keyboard to stay efficient.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

4. The Dell XPS 13 Plus Gen-Z-inspired laptop has a 12th-Gen Intel Core 28W processor and a simplified design for a seamless experience.

Dell XPS 13 Plus with plants

Sometimes, the best way to get work done is to keep things simple, and that’s just what the Dell XPS 13 Plus Gen-Z-inspired laptop aims to help you do. Its interior is a glass touchpad with a zero-lattice keyboard, helping you focus on your creative endeavors.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Read more about it on the official website.

5. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 top view

Add an auxiliary screen to your work setup when you have the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop. It comes with 2 displays—a 17.3-inch main and an 8-inch secondary. While the main screen provides plenty of space, the smaller screen works as a sketch pad and has many potential uses.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $1,399. Learn more about it on the official website.

6. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop is lightweight for easy carry. AI-based noise reduction tech enhances your online conferences.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop on a desk

Improve your meetings with another of our favorite productivity laptops from CES 2022: the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop. Weighing just under a kilogram, it has a tall 2:3 aspect ratio, helping you scroll less. Then, the HP Lock and Awake feature allows meetings to get started sooner.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

7. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen with a person

Video conference better with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen laptop. Its communications bar is dedicated to your remote meetings with FHD webcam options, a Privacy Shutter, and 360-degree microphones, which is why it made our list of productivity laptops from CES 2022.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $1,649. Read more about it on the official website.

8. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook boasts Chrome OS, making collaboration a breeze. A 5 MP camera provides high-quality videos.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook on a desk

It’s never been easier to work on a remote team than with the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. It runs on Chrome OS, has a 5 MP camera, and features audio by Bang & Olufsen. Then, a haptic trackpad provides responsiveness and control.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

9. The Acer Swift X 2022 laptops have a slim chassis and up to a 12th-Gen Intel Core Processor, keeping up with your challenging tasks.

Acer Swift X in a video

Available in both 14- and 16-inch versions, the Acer Swift X 2022 laptops keep you productive from anywhere, thanks to their fast processor. Moreover, an interior heat-dispensing system prevents overheating.

They’re coming soon, and their price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

10. One of the best productivity laptops, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 2022 model

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 with a team

You really can work anywhere with the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 2022 model. The VertiView display gives you 18% more screen space. Plus, with 4 different usage modes, it lets you work even in tight spaces like airplanes and trains.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $599.99. Read more about it on the official website.

There’s a lot to look forward to this year when it comes to productivity laptops. Which one meets your work, educational, or personal needs? Let us know in the comments.

