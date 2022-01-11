Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 11, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

If you're in the market for a new laptop, CES 2022 promised a slew of productivity-oriented ones on the horizon. These are our favorites.

Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022
The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is one of our favorite from CES 2022

Did you notice a laptop theme at this year’s CES? Like 2021 before it, brands again focused heavily on productivity laptops—laptops aimed at helping people work and study better, both at home and on the go.

Related: Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office

These laptops have the requisite tech to help you multitask or get work done anywhere. A case in point is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3. Its smaller secondary screen displays information from other devices and works as a sketchpad.

And videoconferences become so much better on a laptop that’s actually designed for them, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano. It has a dedicated communications bar with a 360-degree microphone.

Check out these CES 2022 productivity laptops and others in the list below.

1. The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 edition convertible features an Intel Core i7 processor and a rotating soundbar, combining work and play.

Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022
Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 on a blue background

If you listen to music to work productively, go for the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 edition convertible. It boasts a powerful processor and delivers an audiophile experience with an improved Rotating Sound Bar from Bowers & Wilkins.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $1,399. Learn more about it on the official website.

2. The HP Elite x360 1040 G9 professional laptop keeps you flexible with its convertible form factor. The light, slim design travels easily.

HP Elite x360 1040 G9 professional laptop
HP Elite x360 1040 G9 side view

Carry around a laptop all day? Make sure it’s the HP Elite x360 1040 G9 professional laptop. Its thin and light chassis helps you transition, while the 5 MP camera helps you look your best.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 convertible laptop becomes a 12.5″ tablet when you fold it, giving you flexibility.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 in a video

For a high-tech addition to your workflow, there’s the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 convertible laptop. It’s a touchscreen that folds down to the size of a sheet of paper, which is why it’s one of our favorite productivity laptops from CES 2022. Pair it with the included detachable keyboard to stay efficient.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

4. The Dell XPS 13 Plus Gen-Z-inspired laptop has a 12th-Gen Intel Core 28W processor and a simplified design for a seamless experience.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Gen Z Inspired Modern Intel Laptop
Dell XPS 13 Plus with plants

Sometimes, the best way to get work done is to keep things simple, and that’s just what the Dell XPS 13 Plus Gen-Z-inspired laptop aims to help you do. Its interior is a glass touchpad with a zero-lattice keyboard, helping you focus on your creative endeavors.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Read more about it on the official website.

5. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop has 2 displays. The secondary one displays content from other devices and more.

Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 top view

Add an auxiliary screen to your work setup when you have the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 business laptop. It comes with 2 displays—a 17.3-inch main and an 8-inch secondary. While the main screen provides plenty of space, the smaller screen works as a sketch pad and has many potential uses.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $1,399. Learn more about it on the official website.

6. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop is lightweight for easy carry. AI-based noise reduction tech enhances your online conferences.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop on a desk

Improve your meetings with another of our favorite productivity laptops from CES 2022: the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 laptop. Weighing just under a kilogram, it has a tall 2:3 aspect ratio, helping you scroll less. Then, the HP Lock and Awake feature allows meetings to get started sooner.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

7. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen laptop has privacy options and a communications bar for a host of videoconference features.

Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen with a person

Video conference better with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen laptop. Its communications bar is dedicated to your remote meetings with FHD webcam options, a Privacy Shutter, and 360-degree microphones, which is why it made our list of productivity laptops from CES 2022.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $1,649. Read more about it on the official website.

8. The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook boasts Chrome OS, making collaboration a breeze. A 5 MP camera provides high-quality videos.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with Haptic Trackpad
HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook on a desk

It’s never been easier to work on a remote team than with the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. It runs on Chrome OS, has a 5 MP camera, and features audio by Bang & Olufsen. Then, a haptic trackpad provides responsiveness and control.

This laptop is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

9. The Acer Swift X 2022 laptops have a slim chassis and up to a 12th-Gen Intel Core Processor, keeping up with your challenging tasks.

Acer Swift X in a video

Available in both 14- and 16-inch versions, the Acer Swift X 2022 laptops keep you productive from anywhere, thanks to their fast processor. Moreover, an interior heat-dispensing system prevents overheating.

They’re coming soon, and their price is TBA. Find out more on the official website.

10. One of the best productivity laptops, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 2022 model keeps up with on-the-go professionals with a VertiView display and 10 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 with a team

You really can work anywhere with the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 2022 model. The VertiView display gives you 18% more screen space. Plus, with 4 different usage modes, it lets you work even in tight spaces like airplanes and trains.

This laptop is coming soon and is priced at $599.99. Read more about it on the official website.

There’s a lot to look forward to this year when it comes to productivity laptops. Which one meets your work, educational, or personal needs? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Keep your credit card information safe with this RFID and NFC blocking wallet
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Keep your credit card information safe with this RFID and NFC blocking wallet

Choose a better wallet than the one you currently own with the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet. This RFID/NFC-blocking wallet has tech that prevents RFID signals from lifting the information on your cards. Plus, the minimalist design holds cash and keys. It’s..
Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office

Buying a new keyboard is one of the easiest ways to elevate your workspace. To help you find a great one, today we’re rounding up some of the most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office. Related: Which standing..
Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022

The tech year is off to an interesting start after this week’s CES 2022 event. While it was not exactly one of the more exciting CES events we’ve seen, it did offer lots of new and interesting devices to look..
Best of CES 2022–30 top gadgets you need to see
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of CES 2022–30 top gadgets you need to see

We always love this time of year because CES is so much fun. And CES 2022 didn’t disappoint. Sure, we didn’t see as many amazing concept gadgets as we would’ve liked, but the real devices coming our way are pretty..
Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs

If you’re a fan of sci-fi aesthetics, boy are you going to love this. Razer’s latest concept brilliantly captures the spirit of futuristic interfaces and brings it right to the surface of your desk. While Razer is known to throw..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

CES 2022 day 3: Razer Project Sophia, Samsung Freestyle projector & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2022 day 3: Razer Project Sophia, Samsung Freestyle projector & more

CES 2022 has come to an end, and here are the best gadgets from the final day. From Razer’s outstanding product concepts—including the Project Sophia concept gaming desk—to Samsung’s Freestyle portable projector, today’s roundup has some of the best gadgets..
Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots carry objects with smart navigation
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Labrador Systems Caddie & Retriever Assistive Robots carry objects with smart navigation

We can’t get enough robots here at Gadget Flow, and who can blame us? These days robots are continuously evolving to prove their worth in our homes and businesses. Many show their effectiveness on a daily basis and we have..
Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung M8—Now there’s a smart monitor with a smart home hub

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing product at CES 2022 this week as it continues to expand its new monitor lineup. The latest to be unveiled is the Samsung M8 smart monitor which is a gorgeous new 4K display. It will..
Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame is the perfect digital art showcase
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Netgear Meural Canvas II Digital NFT & Crypto Frame is the perfect digital art showcase

Digital frames have grown over the years to include many different shapes and sizes. They allow you to upload artwork and personal photographs and sometimes animated live photos as well. While Netgear isn’t exactly known for digital displays, that isn’t..
Samsung Freestyle is a portable projector that’s lightweight and displays up to 100 inches
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Samsung Freestyle is a portable projector that’s lightweight and displays up to 100 inches

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing item at CES 2022 this week. While it does fall into the display category, it may not be what you expect. Behold the Samsung Freestyle. It’s a portable projector that’s lightweight and can deliver images..
CES 2022 day 2: Samsung Home Hub, assistive robots, a package-protecting doorbell & more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2022 day 2: Samsung Home Hub, assistive robots, a package-protecting doorbell & more

The second day of CES 2022 is here, and we can’t wait to share our favorite gadgets with you. From the latest LG TVs to Samsung’s brand new Home Hub, we are in for a smart home revolution this year...