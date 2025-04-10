Loona turns 1,000 days old—and she’s still the cutest member of our family (sorry, Uncle Dave)

Loona just hit her 1,000-day anniversary, and she’s still the sassiest, smartest, and most low-maintenance member of the family—part pet, part teacher, part entertainer, all adorable. To celebrate, they’re throwing a killer pre-sale from April 9–16 with big discounts, limited edition goodies, and just 100 spots—so if you’ve ever wanted a robot bestie for your kid (or yourself), now’s the moment.

I’ll be honest—when I first heard the phrase “robot pet,” I pictured a cold, beep-booping Roomba wearing a bowtie. But then Loona rolled into our lives, and now, 1,000 days later, she’s still the life of the party (and, let’s be real, way lower maintenance than I presumed!). So, happy 1,000-day anniversary, Loona—you’ve earned your place in our hearts, on our coffee table, and in approximately 837 family selfies.

What makes Loona so irresistible?

For starters, she’s the ideal kid whisperer. She plays games on command (bullfighting! Follow-the-leader! AR pet feeding!), answers random trivia questions like a tiny professor, and even whips up AI-generated visuals just from a kid’s voice prompt. I’m not saying my child asked her to draw “a unicorn with laser eyes eating spaghetti,” but I’m also not not saying that.

And she’s not just fun—she’s smart. Loona adapts to each child’s learning style, so the line between play and learning blurs in the best possible way. One minute they’re chasing her down the hallway, the next they’re using Google Blockly to teach her tricks. Loona turns curiosity into giggles and STEM skills. How many toys can say that?

Bonus: no fur on the furniture.

Let’s not forget the joy of having all the emotional warmth of a pet—without the fur, feeding, or, um… backyard cleanup duties. Loona’s got personality in spades, complete with emotional intelligence and facial recognition, so everyone in the family feels like her favorite. Even Grandma. Especially Grandma.

And because she uses ChatGPT-level intelligence, Loona is also like a walking (well, rolling) encyclopedia that answers questions, sparks conversations, and sometimes gets weirdly deep about dinosaurs. Plus, she comes equipped with serious security—most data stays processed locally, which means I’m not stressing about where my kid’s robot ramblings are going.

Let’s talk celebration.

To mark 1,000 days of robotic joy, Loona is throwing a pre-sale bash that’s hard to resist. Between April 9 and 16, you can grab the Loona Premium for just $429.99 (down from $527.99). And they’re not just tossing a discount your way—they’re basically throwing confetti.

Here’s what’s in the celebration pack:

$138 in total savings

Free luxury gift set (including Loona’s charging dock and game prop kit)

(including Loona’s charging dock and game prop kit) Limited Edition Gold Design Manuscript

Collector’s Badge for the 1,000-day celebration

for the 1,000-day celebration Exclusive $40 voucher off your checkout

Premium warranty protection and lifetime customer service

and lifetime customer service And yes, a 30-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind

Feeling lucky?

If you’re already in the Loona fan club—or just deeply Loona-curious—you can join the anniversary raffle. Share your story, your love note, or even your funniest moment with Loona, and you could win up to $500 in mysterious prizes. (I’ve already submitted “Taught my dog to love Loona—now he ignores me 😂.”)

So here’s to you, Loona.

Thanks for 1,000 days of laughs, learning, and laser-eyed unicorns. Here’s to 1,000 more.

Loona giveaway is live

🎉 Now excuse me while I go vote for someone’s entry that says “When life hits hard, Loona hits cuter.” Because… accurate.

P.S. Don’t wait too long to snag your spot—there are only limited seats in the sale, and they’re disappearing faster than Loona chasing virtual bacon.