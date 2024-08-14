Made by Google event 2024: 6 can’t-miss highlights that will wow you

Curious about Google's latest tech? I was impressed by the new Pixel 9 lineup, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Discover what makes them stand out!

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone design

The latest Made by Google event just wrapped up, and it was packed with cool updates. This year’s spotlight was all about rolling out Gemini AI across more of Google’s gear, and they’ve definitely outdone themselves. I was particularly impressed by how the company managed to top Apple in a few areas.

Alongside the new Pixel 9 lineup, we also got a look at the Pixel Watch 3, which comes with brighter screens and improved health tracking. Plus, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have been revamped with a lighter, comfier design and fantastic noise cancellation. Want to see how these innovations stack up? Keep reading to explore all the exciting details!

Google Pixel 9 smartphones

After months of buzz and leaks, Google has introduced the new Pixel 9 lineup. It includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, all loaded with the newest AI features.

Google Pixel 9 smartphone in use

1. Pixel 9 AI features

Gemini Live was the star of the Google event. It makes chatting with your phone’s assistant feel incredibly smooth. With Gemini Live, you can have natural, flowing conversations, making it perfect for brainstorming job ideas or discussing your skills. You can easily jump into different topics mid-chat or pause and pick up the conversation later—just like chatting with a helpful sidekick.

What’s even better is that it’s hands-free, so you can keep the conversation going while you’re on the move, even if your phone is locked. Some are already saying that Gemini Live might be Google’s answer to the recently launched Advanced Voice Mode for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, currently in limited alpha.

You’ll also love the new Pixel Studio image generator and the smart Add Me feature for the camera. It lets you pop yourself into a group photo by blending 2 images taken in a row.

2. Pixel 9 specs

To match its impressive AI tech, the Pixel 9 lineup now comes with boosted memory. The Pixel 9 packs 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL offer a hefty 16GB.

All Pixel 9 phones run on the new Tensor G4 chip, which Google calls its “most efficient yet.” Developed with Google DeepMind, this chip handles advanced AI tasks and supports Gemini Nano with Multimodality, enhancing text, images, and audio.

Made by Google 2024 recap

The Pixel 9 Pro comes in two sizes: a 6.3-inch standard model and a 6.8-inch XL. Both feature Super Actua displays and a new 42 MP front camera for clearer selfies in low light. While the sizes, charging speed, and power differ, the specs are otherwise similar. These Pro models compete with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup and include a year of access to Google’s premium AI plan, Gemini Advanced.

The Pixel 9 is also a great option. It has a 6.3-inch Actua display that’s 35% brighter than the Pixel 8 and shares the same main and ultrawide cameras as the Pro models, with the ultrawide now at 48MP. The front camera now has autofocus for sharper selfies, and the battery life is about 20% longer. Plus, it’s covered with 7 years of OS, Pixel Drops, and security updates.

Google is also adding “Pixel Screenshots,” which makes it easier to organize your screenshots. For example, if you snap a picture of a recipe you want to try, you can ask Gemini to find that screenshot and bring up the details for you.

3. Pixel 9 design

The Pixel 9 phones bring a fresh new style. They put the camera in the spotlight with an updated version of Google’s signature camera bar. As all models include this camera bar, I’d strongly recommend getting a case. The glossy camera bar on the Pixel 8 Pro was highly prone to scratches, so it’s wise to protect the new ones.

Additionally, the sleek design not only looks great but feels awesome to hold. They come with new finishes, including a smooth matte glass back and shiny metal sides for a truly premium touch. And they’re twice as durable as the Pixel 8, so they can handle a bit more wear and tear.

Whether you prefer a compact flagship or a larger screen, there’s a Pixel 9 Pro for you. The Pixel 9 Pro’s 6.3-inch display is perfect for those who want a more compact option, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 6.8-inch screen offers plenty of room for multitasking. Since the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s screen is bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 6.69 inches, it will neither fit comfortably in most pockets nor be easy to carry. So, if you’re like me, you might lean towards the Pixel 9 Pro for its more manageable size.

On a different note, the Made by Google event suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. It features a larger, brighter 8-inch internal screen that’s ultra-flexible, along with a bigger 6.3-inch outer screen for easy access when it’s closed.

4. What else is new and awesome?

Clear Calling takes your audio quality up a notch, and there's a cool new feature called Call Notes that sends you a private summary and full transcript of your call right after you hang up. This makes it super easy to keep track of important details from your conversations. Google's ahead of the game here since Apple is yet to release something similar in the upcoming iOS 18.

To keep things private, Call Notes runs entirely on your device. Besides, everyone on the call will be notified if you have the feature activated.

Clear Calling takes your audio quality up a notch, and there’s a cool new feature called Call Notes that sends you a private summary and full transcript of your call right after you hang up. This makes it super easy to keep track of important details from your conversations. Google’s ahead of the game here since Apple is yet to release something similar in the upcoming iOS 18.

To keep things private, Call Notes runs entirely on your device. Besides, everyone on the call will be notified if you have the feature activated.

5. Pixel Watch 3

At Google’s Made by Google event on Tuesday, they didn’t just reveal the upcoming Pixel 9 lineup—they also dropped news about a bunch of other cool gadgets, like the Pixel Watch 3.

Pixel Watch 3 in use

Google’s smartwatch is now available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It still has the same processor as the Pixel Watch 2 but features bigger, brighter screens. With a battery life of up to 36 hours and slimmer bezels, you’ll have more room to view messages and handle tasks.

The watch offers upgraded health and fitness tracking, including better measurements for running and training loads, and you don’t need a Fitbit subscription. It can also detect if someone’s heart stops, trigger an alarm, and call for help.

6. Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are lighter and more compact than their predecessors, featuring a new design that reintroduces wing fins for a more stable fit, especially during exercise. They offer a comfy, secure fit with an adjustable stabilizer and 4 eartip sizes.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 in use

The new Tensor A1 chip significantly boosts noise cancellation, adapting to your surroundings up to 3 million times per second. This technology handles everything from traffic noise to café chatter, and the audio quality benefits from a dedicated sound channel, separate from the noise-canceling tech.

My previous Pixel Buds had issues with sound quality, being boomy and sharp with weak mids. I’m hoping the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 will address these problems and provide a better listening experience.

Bottom line

To wrap things up, the Google Pixel 9 lineup is just the tip of the iceberg. I’m also looking forward to diving into the new Pixel Watch 3 and seeing how it stacks up with its bigger, brighter screen and enhanced health tracking features.

And let’s not forget the other highlight from the Google event, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which promise a more comfortable fit and better sound quality. Whether you’re eyeing the latest phone or exploring other gadgets, there’s plenty to get excited about in Google’s new lineup. Head over to Gadget Flow’s Cool New Gadgets catalog for the full scoop on these tech wonders and more!

