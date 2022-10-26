Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 26, 2022, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Want to breathe fresher, healthier air indoors? Check out the Dr. Airpick air purifier & deodorizer. It removes bacteria and odors, making your environment more comfortable.

Meet the plasma air purifier that cleans and deodorizes your air
Dr. AirPick cleans and deodorizes indoor air

Remove odors from your home and eliminate airborne bacteria with the Dr. AirPick air purifier & deodorizer. This innovative air purifier creates a healthier indoor environment using AirPick technology.

Do you notice a smell the moment you walk into your house? Maybe it’s the dog or trash, or perhaps you live in a home where the air’s a bit stale. In any case, you probably want to get rid of it.

And while you tackle the smell, wouldn’t it also be nice to sterilize the air from bacteria? Luckily, a gadget does both, and its name is the Dr. AirPick. It purifies and deodorizes the air, creating a healthier breathing environment.

Dr AirPick
Dr AirPick
Dr AirPick
Dr. AirPick in different views

Remove 99% of airborne bacteria with this plasma purifier

Cold season is already here. But you can combat bacteria in the air with this innovative air purifier. According to its Indiegogo page, this air-cleaning device has been certified to sterilize 99% of various bacteria in the air.

So it could reduce the likelihood of getting sick from someone else in your house, which is pretty valuable.

Dr AirPick
Dr AirPick
Dr AirPick
Dr. AirPick product details

Keep food fresher and prevent mold

Isn’t it annoying when those fresh oranges you bought suddenly become covered with mold? The Dr. AirPick can prevent that from happening.

The company says that the device has been tested with perishable food (oranges and rice) to examine the time it took for mold to grow on them.

After 5 days, the food in the same room as the Dr. AirPick remained fresh, while the food without any air purification had mold.

Dr. AirPick in a video

Filter out smog and allergens

Then, if you live in an area where smog is an issue, you’ll be happy to know that this innovative air purifier cleans both dust and smoke from the air, leaving your home refreshed and cleansed.

And if you suffer from seasonal or chronic allergies, you’ll also find relief with the Dr. AirPick. The company says its cleansing system removes pollen and other allergic particles, improving your breathing and quality of life.

Deodorize indoor spaces with the Dr. AirPick

Unpleasant smells are a real issue for some homes. And it may be that your space doesn’t circulate air well, so you’re stuck with the scent of your pet, trash, and other smells from daily life.

But you don’t have to put up with bad smells in your house. Equipped with unique technology, including the Zeus radical generator, a carbon multi-composite filter, and a plasma deodorizer, Dr. AirPick can reduce the stench in your home by 2 to 3 levels.

The company says that it has tested its innovative air purifier for deodorization. It placed both the Dr. AirPick in a glass box, then filled the box with ammonia.

With the deodorization mode switched on, this home gadget reduced the stench level to zero in just a short period.

Learn more about Dr. safeBreath Technology

This device’s Dr. safeBreath Technology happens in 3 stages: carbon multi-compositefilter, Zeus radical generator, and plasma deodorizer.

Let’s look at what happens at each stage.

Carbon Multi-Composite Filter

At the first stage of the air purification process, the device assesses your home’s indoor air quality. Then, it passes the air through the triple-layered carbon multi-composite filter, removing micro particles like dust.

Zeus Radical Generator

A proprietary technology developed by AirPick, the Zeus Radical Generator stirs the particles while the fan rotates. This combines oxygen ions with active hydrogen, creating a hydroperoxy radical.

This radical captures harmful particles and destroys their hydrogen bonds, purifying and deodorizing the area.

Plasma Deodorizer

Finally, the oxygen and ions are entangled, producing high-quality air through the plasma deodorizer.

Sleep easier with a quiet air purifier

Many air purifiers create a high level of noise. How can you get a good night’s sleep while a loud air purifier runs in your bedroom? This innovative air purifier, on the other hand, is quiet.

Its noise-canceling design produces just 30dB to 50dB, making about as much noise as a quiet library.

Go for a safe air purifier

The Dr. AirPick makes a safe addition to your home thanks to its harmless level of ozone. The Indiegogo page writes that we’re exposed to around 10 PPB to 20 PPB daily. This air purifier produces just 20 PPB.

That’s due to the device’s pulse drive waveform of discharge. It stabilizes discharge and keeps ozone emissions low.

Choose an easy-to-use air purifier

Finally, the Dr. AirPick is simple to use and offers plenty of flexibility. Choose from 3 levels of air power by pressing the air power button.

You can also set the device to rotate right or left or stand still with the air rotation buttons. And the Ion Emission function can also be turned on or off.

Read our verdict on the Dr. AirPick

If you’re looking for an air purifier that does it all, get the Dr. AirPick. Its sterilization, deodorization, dust-, and allergen-removing capabilities create an all-around healthier breathing environment.

What to help bring it to life? Preorder it for $75 on its Indiegogo campaign. What health gadgets for the home do you use? Tell us about them!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties

So you’ve invited the whole family over for Thanksgiving or a party over the holidays. And the pressure’s on because the guest list keeps getting longer. Whether this sounds familiar or otherwise, the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners and..
Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Badageetchy, Oathsworn: Into The DeepWood & Warcrow Adventures

Whether you’re looking to unwind with your group or chill on your own, these unique board games help you suspend reality couple of hours. From a dark RPG to a relaxed beach combing game, there’s something for everyone here. Fancy..
Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life

Tired of bulky security cameras and basic smart lights? Then you’re probably looking for devices with truly cool capabilities and styles. We hear you. For that reason, we’re rounding up unique smart home gadgets you’ll want to add to your..
Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget

Reduce food waste and save money on grocery bills with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget. Small and compact, it uses photocatalytic technology to fight odors and bacteria and make food last longer in the fridge. Do you spend a portion..
Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more

You want your movie nights to be cinematic. And, with all the cool projectors on the market, a big-screen TV probably doesn’t cut it for you anymore. Nope, you want a laser projector that throws large screens at the wall..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco

Stop going through life with a chronic runny nose when you have the Medicoco LED nasal therapy device. Using LED light therapy, it lights up and heats your nasal cavity, easing symptoms of chronic rhinitis. If you suffer from allergic..
The most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

The most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup in 2022

If you’re gaming on an old chair or with a controller that doesn’t cut it anymore, this blog is for you. To squish the competition, you need some of the most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup..
Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup

Still using the same old workspace gadgets? If you are, you’re going to want some of these latest office gadgets. They’ll really improve how easy it is to get your work done. Related: The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide—best iPhone,..
Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner

Keep your home clean with minimal effort when you have the Viomi Aeolus 9 (A9) cordless vacuum cleaner. Equipped with powerful 23,000 Pa suction, it makes everyday chores more manageable. If you have kids, pets, or both, you’re no stranger..
The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room

Love settling in with your shows for the evening? Maybe watching sports is the highlight of your week. But if you rely on your TV’s speakers and your TV itself is on the older side, you’re not getting the greatest..
Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS

If your ideal Friday night involves playing board games with your group, this week’s game roundup is for you. It’s chock-full of exciting new tabletop board games with various themes. Yes, this week’s roundup focuses almost entirely on board games...