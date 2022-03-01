Meet the therapeutic laser device that gives you faster results and saves time

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 1, 2022

Suffer from chronic or acute pain? The LumaCare Duo can ease discomfort faster with its innovative design and triple wavelength cold-laser solution.

LumaCare Duo on a person’s back

Ease pain and discomfort in your neck, knees, back, and more with the LumaCare Duo. This therapeutic laser device uses 2 emitter heads instead of just 1. Meanwhile, the cold laser solution helps you see results faster.

If you work at a computer most of the day, you’re no stranger to tense, sore muscles in your back and neck. Now, you don’t have to put up with it after hours with the LumaCare Duo.

Unlike many other therapeutic devices, it has 2 articulating arms and 2 rotational emitter heads, allowing you to relieve various body areas.

LumaCare Duo in lifestyle photos

Choose a therapeutic gadget with an innovative design

Unlike most low-level laser therapy devices, the LumaCare Duo actually has not 1 but 2 emitter heads.

Located at the end of dual-joint arms, the emitter heads rotate, giving you almost 180 degrees of therapeutic rotation.

There aren’t many therapeutic devices designed quite like this. With its 2 emitter heads, the LumaCare Duo directs laser light at damaged tissue from 2 directions simultaneously, covering more body area at once, leading to faster sessions and quicker results.

LumaCare Duo on a person’s back

Relive pain and shorten treatments with LLLT

The LumaCare Duo uses low-level laser therapy (LLLT) to treat discomfort. According to the company’s website, the effects of LLLT have been studied since the 1960s in peer-reviewed articles, studies, and reports.

So the technology has over 50 years of scientific proof behind it, demonstrating its benefit to patients suffering from various forms of pain.

LumaCare Duo in a video

Get the benefits of 3 wavelengths

What’s more, this therapeutic laser device uses both red and infrared light in 3 distinct wavelengths to relieve pain and promote healing.

So how does it work? The company’s website writes that each emitter head contains 15 red and infrared emitters, which work at wavelengths of 670, 808, and 905 nanometers.

Enjoy more treatment options with this laser therapy device

Even better, you can choose from various treatment options with this therapeutic laser device. Treat discomfort in the neck using both emitter heads simultaneously. Otherwise, ease discomfort from different angles if you’ve got all-over back pain. You can also choose therapy that’s all on 1 plane.

All this means that you can customize your therapy sessions depending on your needs. You can even remove 1 of the emitter heads and use the other.

The point is no two injuries are the same so, of course, you want to adapt your therapy to the way that best addresses it.

Travel with the LumaCare Duo

Air and car travel can also do a number on your back, neck, arms, and waist. Thankfully, with the LumaCare Duo, you won’t have to suffer throughout your trip.

That’s because it’s easy to pack in your luggage thanks to its lightweight, compact design. Once you get to your hotel, you can enjoy a cold laser therapy session after your stint in the hot tub.

Go for a wireless, rechargeable design

No one wants to be tethered by wires. Likewise, the LumaCare Duo, too, boasts a wireless design that lets you move freely during a therapy session. That’s right; you don’t have to stay near a wall outlet while you try to ease your post-workout sore muscles with this gadget.

Recieve better therapeutic options

According to the company, the LumaCare Duo is an innovation in the cold laser industry. Its therapy sessions give patients better outcomes since they boost oxygenation, increase blood flow, and reduce pain and inflammation, improving cellular recovery.

Ease a range of conditions

This therapeutic laser device alleviates both acute and chronic pain from a bruised foot to carpal tunnel syndrome. So arthritis, various skin conditions, back strain, disc pain, fibromyalgia, and tendonitis can all be relieved.

If you suffer from chronic pain or tension and cramps from sitting in one position all day, the LumaCare Duo can provide relief faster than other devices on the market.

What’s more, it treats both acute and chronic pain, so it’s great for people with lasting conditions as well as those experiencing one-time discomfort that goes away. Get it to ease pain and get back to your active life.

Get the LumaCare Duo for $2,490 on the official website. Do you use any therapy gadgets you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
