Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR

By Madhurima Nag on Sep 25, 2024, 10:12 am EDT under Tech News,

It's that time of the year for Meta VR enthusiasts. A new Quest seems to be on the block and going by last year's mixed reality based future on the Quest 3, we can't wait to dive in. So, come back at 1PM EST for live updates from Meta Connect and everything we feel is going to make you look forward to the future world of AI and VR, from Meta.

Just last week, we gave you an update on what’s coming up at Meta Connect 2024. And here we are, just moments away from the keynote! Going by year on year trends, it seems like another exciting Quest headset is on the horizon. And so is a whole new bunch of AI and VR trends we can totally look forward to. So, do come back at 1PM EST and wait for us to give you all the exciting and important updates from the keynote.

Until then, do check out our last week’s blog on the same.

