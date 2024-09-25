It's that time of the year for Meta VR enthusiasts. A new Quest seems to be on the block and going by last year's mixed reality based future on the Quest 3, we can't wait to dive in. So, come back at 1PM EST for live updates from Meta Connect and everything we feel is going to make you look forward to the future world of AI and VR, from Meta.
Meta Connect 2024: Live updates on the new Quest and what’s coming up in AI and VR
Just last week, we gave you an update on what’s coming up at Meta Connect 2024. And here we are, just moments away from the keynote! Going by year on year trends, it seems like another exciting Quest headset is on the horizon. And so is a whole new bunch of AI and VR trends we can totally look forward to. So, do come back at 1PM EST and wait for us to give you all the exciting and important updates from the keynote.
Noticing more of your iPhone-using friends making the jump to Android? It’s not just your imagination. Since the spring of 2024, iPhone sales have been in a slump. And the new iPhone 16, which was supposed to revive them, has..
Hydration is important; that’s why I keep a water bottle at my desk at all times. But what if I told you there are ways to hydrate better while drinking water and other beverages? They’re called the PouraVida drink flavor..
In 2024, the world of wireless earbuds is more diverse than ever, with options to suit every need—whether you’re after top-notch noise cancelation, crystal-clear audio, or a snug fit for those intense workout sessions. But with so many choices, which..
I used to be all about the PS controller, but after switching to the Xbox one, it just feels so much better in my hands. I don’t get that annoying hand pain anymore, so now, I’m totally team Xbox. And..
During the Neuralink presentation in late 2022, Elon Musk made some bold claims about Neuralink Blindsight. He suggested it could help blind people see. Naturally, this raised some eyebrows among experts who felt we weren’t quite there yet. Fast forward..
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
My kids have a blast snapping photos with their digital instant cameras. And while the resulting black-and-white photos make fun mementos, I can see that the kiddos would love sharing their memories with their grandparents and friends friends far away—just..
Tap water can be hit or miss. Back where I grew up, we relied on well water that was pretty dirty and full of heavy metals. Filtration was our only option for safe drinking water, aside from spending a lot..
While casual gamers are happy with their smartphone and the games in the app store, a dedicated gamer has certain requirements. Of course, you need a decent console or a powerful PC to handle your fast-paced sessions. And that’s why..
At IFA 2024, many companies played it safe, and I was hoping for some bold innovations. But guess what? The real stars for me were the keyboards. Among the IFA 2024 best keyboards, I have identified the top 5 gadgets..
Apple may have just dropped some juicy hints about the 2024 Mac mini. If true, they could be the biggest redesign of the device in over a decade. MacRumors’ contributor Aron Perris discovered a key change in Apple’s software that..
Hey there, bargain hunters!We’ve all been eagerly waiting for news on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days—aka October Prime Day 2024—and the wait is finally over! Yesterday, Amazon confirmed the sale will take place on October 8 and 9. Whether you’re..
What is Gadget Flow?
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.
Why Use Gadget Flow?
We keep you updated with the latest tech product announcements for everything from the newest drones to obscure gaming gadgets. Our team discovers unique products and covers the latest crowdfunding campaigns. Save gadgets to your private or public wish lists, check out our team’s expert reviews, and purchase products directly from trusted sellers.
Gadget Flow is headquartered in New York City, and most of our team works remotely from the US and Europe. We are tech enthusiasts who love to learn about new technologies and the latest innovations. Talented individuals who are passionate about the future, we work tirelessly and love to excite you and teach you about advancements in our field.
Join Gadget Flow Today
Explore the world of Gadget Flow so you know when any new tech launches—anywhere. Create your account using your email or any of our supported third-party logins, such as Google, Apple, and Facebook.
1
Create Wish Lists
Sign up to create private and public wish lists that you can share with family and friends. It’s also easy to organize your favorite gadgets into different collections, like gift guides, smart home products you love, and more.
2
Get Product Notifications
What do you do when you find a product that you love but aren’t ready to buy? Simply create a notification! Click the three little dots by the buy now button and select Add Reminder to get notified. Receive a reminder when it’s discounted, Black Friday, the next season, or any date you choose.
3
Discover with Watch
Now you can discover new products through our video feed. With Gadget Flow Watch, browse through your favorite categories and create playlists. Our endless selection of videos will have you discovering gadgets for hours.
See all of our features:
Collections
Create public or private collections
My Feed
Create your custom product feed
AR/VR/3D
Discover our products in VR, AR, and 3D
Exlusive Deals
New Discounts and deals, daily
Watch
Find new products through video
Brand Pages
Follow your favorite brands
Notify Me
Product reminders or sale reminders
Multiple Currencies
Browse using your local currency
Tech News
Stay updated with the latest tech news
Our Mission: Help You Find the Best Gadgets
We simplify product discovery. This means you can find all the greatest gadgets in record time. As a technology company, our mission since 2012 has been to make it easy for you to discover quality products and stay updated with the latest trends.
It’s the gear you can’t live without: the smartphone you constantly check, the camera that goes on every vacation, and the TV for binge-watching and gaming. All the
coolest gadgets owe their existence to a new technology that changed it all.
What Are the Types of Gadgets?
Gadgets include everything from phones like iPhone and
VR headsets like Oculus to
gaming consoles like PlayStation 5 and robots like Roomba.
Technology evolves every day, and some of the most popular tech trends include
AI, robotic process automation, edge computing, quantum computing, virtual reality, blockchain, IoT, 5G, augmented reality, self-driving, big data, machine learning, and voice search.