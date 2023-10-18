Moss Air review: a desk air purifier that humidifies and cleans

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Treat yourself to cleaner indoor air with the Moss Air terrarium purifier. It transforms your living space, one breath at a time.

Moss Air purifies indoor air with moss

Purify your indoor air with the power of moss when you have the Moss Air terrarium purifier. This desk air purifier creates a healthy, moisture-rich environment using a natural material.

Want to breathe healthier air at home or in the office? I know I do. As someone who lives in a major city, air pollution—and how to combat it—is never far from my mind.

So, needless to say, I was super excited to see the Moss Air on this week’s list of products to review. This desk-size air purifier has a gorgeous design with its all-natural moss and LED mood lighting.

Plus, its creators say that it hydrates and revitalizes your environment. Want to check it out with me? Then let’s dive in!

Moss Air product video

Make your space healthier with moss

Let’s start with the star of the show: the moss. Moss has always been with humans, and you find it in deep forests and green places all over the world. In fact, there are over 12,000 different moss species. That’s a lot of moss, right?

And Moss Air is all about harnessing the incredible benefits of these species. In fact, this purifier’s moss panel actually filters out dust and turns carbon dioxide into oxygen. In simple terms, it gives you a fresher and greener living space. How cool is that?

Wondering how it all works? Cover the humidifying hole to allow the generated mist to pool into the moss chamber. And, when you take off the magnetic ball, the mist spreads throughout your room, making it nice and humid.

Moss Air in lifestyle scenes

Blend this natural air purifier into your interior

My favorite feature of this desk air purifier is its beautiful design. Myself, I can’t help but feel relaxed when I look at the tube of vibrant green moss.

Its tranquil look is only enhanced by the LED mood lighting, which adds a cozy feel. It’s fun to switch on the lighting and watch mist fill the panel in terrarium mode.

Moss Air on a nightstand

Take this moss air purifier anywhere

Another great feature of the Moss Air is its portable design. With up to 8 hours of battery life, it’s like your trusty sidekick, moving with you wherever you need it.

Whether it’s in your home office, kitchen, or bedroom, the compact size and sleek design make this desk air purifier the ideal addition to any space. It’s like having a unique attention-grabbing piece of decor.

Humidify indoor air naturally

Moss Air is a natural-born purifier. It uses real moss to filter the air, getting rid of impurities and toxins while pumping out oxygen and increasing humidity.

In fact, the humidifier mode creates a fresh, clean indoor environment that’s healthy to breathe. You can say goodbye to dry coughs and eyes and hello to a moisture-rich home or office.

What’s more, the humidifier mode doesn’t just make the air moist; it also looks pretty cool with the mist that it generates. It’s like a 2-in-1 deal.

Prep the purifier in Terrarium Mode

According to the company, the Moss Air should be periodically misted in Terrarium Mode. In this mode, the moss panel gets misted at regular intervals. And, with the LED lights, it’s like having your very own miniature forest.

The best part? It practically waters itself, so you don’t have to worry about your moss. Just refill the water tank now and then, and let Moss Air do the rest.

Go for a low-maintenance air purifier

Meanwhile, the moss is easy to maintain and doesn’t need much attention. This is ideal if you’re like me and have trouble keeping plants alive.

Yes, since moss doesn’t have roots, you don’t have to worry about soil upkeep or environmental conditions. All you have to do is water or mist the plant regularly to keep it healthy.

However, it can go as long as 6 months without a drop of water and will come back to life whenever you water it again.

Plus, changing the filters is simple. The moss panel easily pops out when you press the 2 side tabs. To add a new one, press it in place until it clicks! The paper filter for the water tank removes and installs just as easily.

Bring nature indoors

Whether you live in a city, the suburbs, or the countryside, the Moss Air can enhance your indoors. It’s like having a piece of nature right at your fingertips.

And the real living moss? It smells just like a fresh forest at sunrise. It’s a zen and calming experience in your personal space.

In a world where cleaner air and a touch of nature are in high demand, Moss Air stands out with its combination of functionality and style. It’s like a breath of fresh air, literally, and it’s also a treat for the eyes.

Transform your living space

The Moss Air terrarium purifier is more than just an air purifier; it seamlessly blends functionality and aesthetics, making it a go-to choice for those looking to elevate their living space. By harnessing the natural power of moss, it not only purifies the air but also adds a touch of serene beauty to any room.

As someone concerned about air quality, especially living in a bustling city, Moss Air’s unique approach is a breath of fresh air for me. It brings the charm of the outdoors inside and gives my home a cleaner, fresher atmosphere.

Want a Moss Air of your own? Preorder it for $79 on Indiegogo!