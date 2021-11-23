The most fashionable tech gadget gifts you can give this holiday

The fashion-forward person in your life has impeccable taste. Gift them something they'll love this Christmas with the beautiful tech gadgets below.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Charging Pad wireless charger in use

Their outfits always coordinate and even their tiniest accessories somehow enhance their look. So what to gift the style maven in your life? Some of the most fashionable tech gadget gifts, of course.

Do they want a smartwatch but—you know—nothing too bulky? Then the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches should have them covered.

And to help them charge their wireless tech without detracting from their interior, you can’t go wrong with the linen-wrapped wireless charging tray below.

Show your stylish friend or loved one how much you appreciate them and their sense of style with these fashion-forward tech gifts.

1. The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen offers smart home control with a minimalist design. Stylish people will love the subtle colors.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on an art table

Help a stylish friend manage their smart home with a gadget that blends into their living space with the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen. This smart home hub plays music, connects to the doorbell, shows videos, and more.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

2. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches come in an array of sleek designs and colors that look great on any wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series with a pink band

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series holistic smartwatches are another of the most fashionable tech gadget gifts in 2021. Designed to look like traditional watches, these timepieces have Wear OS and boast a range of health features.

Get it for $64.99 on the official website.

3. The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 in a video

Gift them earbuds they’ll be excited to wear with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 premium earbuds. They come in Graphite, Olive, White, and Lavender and are incredibly comfortable. ANC blocks out unwanted noise and helps listeners focus on music or calls.

Get them for $119.99 on the official website.

4. The Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard comes in 3 eye-popping hues, so their workspace can express their personality.

Logitech POP Keys with a person typing

Keep their workspace stylish, too, when you give them the Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard. The candy shop-influenced color options are just as creative as your giftee. It even has eight emoji keys they can customize.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

5. The Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray has a Belgian linen exterior and comes in Charcoal, Camel, and Natural.

Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS on a side table

For a wireless charger they won’t want to hide, get them the Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray. It has 3 coils for fast charging and provides up to 10 watts of power. There’s even a USB-A port for charging other devices.

Get it for $100 on the official website.

Google Nest Cam (wired) in Sand

Maybe your fashionable loved one wants to keep their home secure but doesn’t like the idea of adding white cameras all around the house? Then go for the Google Nest Cam (wired) security camera. With colors like Linen, Snow, Sand with maple wood base, and Fog.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

7. The Modern Sprout Portrait Growframe mounted LED grow light brings nature into their home for a refreshing burst of greenery.

Modern Sprout Portrait Growframe on a wall

Any designer will tell you that a spot of nature indoors pleases the eyes and calms the mind. So your stylish friend is going to adore the Modern Sprout Portrait Growframe. Its mounted LED lets them grow vegetables, flowers, and more right on their walls.

Get it for $140 on the official website.

8. The ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones boast a soft gray color. Plus, the ear cushions are removeable and washable.

ONANOFF Fokus on a bag

Add style to their work or music-listening sessions with the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. They look so professional, and the FokusMode Built-in premium microphone makes it ideal for calls. Meanwhile, the FokusMode optimizes voices.

Get it for $49.99 on the official website.

9. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Charging Pad wireless charger is covered in gorgeous leather and has a low-profile design.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Charging Pad on granite

Enhance their workspace with another of the most fashionable tech gadget gifts, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Charging Pad wireless charger. It comes in Limestone, Pink, Natural, Indigo Blue, Black, and White.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

10. The Fellow Products Corvo EKG Minimalist Electric Kettle

Fellow Products Corvo EKG Minimalist Electric Kettle in black

Start their day in style with the Fellow Products Corvo EKG Minimalist Electric Kettle. The variable temperature dial lets them select a temperature for their pour-over from 135–212°F. Then, the HOLD switch maintains the temperature.

Get it for $189 on the official website.

Your loved one has superb taste, and these fashionable tech gadget gifts go right along with their aesthetic. Which ones do you think you’ll buy? Let us know in the comments.

