Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 9, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

CES 2023 featured a slew of impressive AI gadgets. From a self-driving stroller to a robotic exoskeleton, these were some of the most innovative.

Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023
Peugeot Inception Concept demo

CES 2023 wrapped up this weekend, leaving us with plenty of food for thought about what’s in store for AI in the year ahead. For that reason, we’re highlighting the most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023. There’s a lot to look forward to, from self-driving strollers to EV-charging robots.

Related: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2023

While self-driving cars aren’t quite there yet, the Peugeot Inception Concept shows us what’s possible when your car can learn more about you. This concept vehicle can recognize its owner and automatically adjust to preferred settings.

Then, robotic deliveries might finally become mainstream thanks to the Neubie autonomous delivery robot. With its SLAM sensors, this boxy little robot can navigate crowded, urban sidewalks.

Want to see how AI can make everyday life easier in 2023? Check out the products below!

1. The Neubie autonomous delivery robot by NEUBILITY can navigate crowded sidewalks. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023
Neubie outdoors

Future food and office supply deliveries may arrive to you via robot. Or, more specifically, the Neubie autonomous delivery robot. This fleet of autonomous boxes can handle dense pedestrian traffic thanks to its multi-camera-based V-SLAM, instead of LIDAR sensors.

2. The GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller pushes itself up hills and has a downhill brake assist. Preorder it for $3,800 on the company website.

Gl xKind Ella
GlüxKind Ella during a walk

Relax while you walk with your little one when you have the GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller. With its uphill assistance, conquering inclines is a breeze. What’s more, there’s even a brake assist for downhills.

3. The German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton protects workers from physically-demanding work. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

German Bionic Apogee
German Bionic Apogee on a person working

Protect workers from physically demanding tasks using the German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton, one of our favorite AI gadgets from CES 2023. It’s a fully-connected AI-based design that provides up to 66 pounds of support for the lower back. Moreover, it has a lightweight, versatile design.

4. The Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot boasts animated facial expressions. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

Enchanted Tools Mirokai
Enchanted Tools Mirokai in a hospital

Looking for a robot that charms? Check out the Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot. Agile and compact, this robot moves on a rolling globe and soon learns its environment. The head and animated facial expression help it interact, while opposable thumbs give it 97% grasping success.

5. The Withings U-Scan home urine lab monitors metabolism and other health indicators. It’s priced at $530 and is coming soon.

Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023
Withings U-Scan in white

Get a snapshot of your health daily with the Withings U-Scan home urine lab. This health product affixes to the toilet and tests for specific biomarkers. Working together with the companion app, it offers actionable health tips.

6. The Parky autonomous EV recharging robot eliminates charging anxiety from EV ownership. This gadget is coming soon, and the price is TBA.

Parky in a video

Tired of hunting for an EV charger? The Parky autonomous EV recharging robot solves the problem. Simply park your car and call this EV charging robot to your side using NFC nearby. It’s one of the most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023.

7. The Peugeot Inception Concept wakes up at your approach and adjusts to preferred settings. It’s a concept car, for now.

Peugeot Inception Concept in a video

Cars are getting smarter than ever. Just check out the Peugeot Inception Concept. This electric vehicle can recognize you and adjust to your settings. Designed as a lounge, this is definitely a car you can relax in while it drives with minimal control from you.

8. The Samsung Bespoke AI Oven uses intelligence to cook meals to your preferences. It’s coming to North America in Q3 of 2023.

Samsung Bespoke AI Oven in a kitchen

Thanks to an internal camera, the Samsung Bespoke AI Oven can send you warning notifications to prevent burned food. Meanwhile, it recognizes 80 different dishes/ingredients and recommends matching cooking settings.

9. The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit can bring key on-screen moments to life. It’s coming in late March of 2023 for $299.99.

Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023
Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit in a setup

With the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit, you can add an innovative lighting experience to your games. It uses powerful AI SoC chips and the Govee-AI CogniGlow algorithm to provide real-time lighting effects. It belongs on any list of the most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023.

10. The Citizen CZ Smart fatigue-tracking smartwatch use AI to anticipate your alertness. It’s priced at $375 and is coming soon.

Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023
Citizen CZ Smart on a wrist / Image Credit: Andy Boxall, Digital Trends

Monitor your fatigue using the Citizen CZ Smart smartwatch. Its YouQ software can anticipate your patterns of alertness and tiredness. Plus, it suggests actions for building better habits and improving energy.

AI is making leaps and bounds in all sectors in 2023. Which of these gadgets would you love to use? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best smart home gadgets from CES 2023
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best smart home gadgets from CES 2023

With all the new releases from CES last week, you probably feel the pressure to step up your smart home game. We don’t blame you! Sure, you might have a smart home hub or a smart speaker, but do you..
Best of CES 2023—Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, DisplaceTV, Sony Project Leonardo, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

Best of CES 2023—Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist, DisplaceTV, Sony Project Leonardo, and more

Have you kept up on all the CES announcements? If not, don’t worry, just check out our CES 2023 category to catch up. And, if you want to take a look at the best product releases of the week, today’s..
CES 2023 Day 2 favorites–Nanoleaf 4D, Project Leonardo, Samsung SmartThings Station, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2023 Day 2 favorites–Nanoleaf 4D, Project Leonardo, Samsung SmartThings Station, and more

Like CES 2023 Day 1, Day 2 has also been super entertaining in terms of new product announcements. There’s a TV you can literally stick on any surface, an accessibility gaming kit for PS5, and so much more. Related: Check..
CES 2023 Day 1 favorites–Dell 6K Monitor, Acer electricity generating bike desk, AI exoskeleton, and more
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2023 Day 1 favorites–Dell 6K Monitor, Acer electricity generating bike desk, AI exoskeleton, and more

CES 2023 has started and it’s definitely another season of exquisite tech and gadgets around. From more and more smart home gadgets entering the Matter-enabled world of tech to smart TVs getting pushed in the Metaverse, it’s a whole new..
Best robots coming in 2023–HP SitePrint, Amazon Astro, Mirokai, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best robots coming in 2023–HP SitePrint, Amazon Astro, Mirokai, and more

It’s 2023, and robots are now a part of nearly every sector, from household help to industrial applications. So what new robotic creations will we see this year? Check out today’s round-up of the best robots coming in 2023. Related:..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets we want to try in 2023

2023 is set to be another great year for smart home gadgets. Yes, this year, you’ll see a robot lawn mower that navigates entirely via GPS and a smart cutting board that calculates the nutritional value of the food you..
CES 2023 is almost here—10 tech gadgets you must check out now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

CES 2023 is almost here—10 tech gadgets you must check out now

CES 2023—the first in-person CES in 3 years—starts on Thursday, and the products are already rolling in. To help you find the best, we’re presenting the 10 CES 2023 tech gadgets you must check out now. There’s an AI-assisted stroller,..
Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Begin the year on a good note with these productivity gadgets

You set new productivity goals every January. Make 2023 the year you smash them without extra stress or overtime. All it takes are the best productivity gadgets in 2023. Related: Best gadgets of 2022—curated by the Gadget Flow team Sure,..
Best gadgets of 2022—curated by the Gadget Flow team
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

Best gadgets of 2022—curated by the Gadget Flow team

One thing’s for sure: 2022 gave us a ton of cool products. From digital canvases for NFTs to new tablet and laptop combos, this year’s gadgets offered us a ton of ways to increase productivity and have fun. These are..
Best products we look forward to in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best products we look forward to in 2023

Every January at Gadget Flow we like to highlight our favorite products scheduled for release in the year ahead. They cue our readers into the innovations they can expect. So, without further ado, these are the best products we look..
Best gaming gadgets of 2022–curated by the Gadget Flow team
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gaming gadgets of 2022–curated by the Gadget Flow team

Gaming gets more exciting each year, and 2022 was no exception. We saw things like audiophile-quality gaming headphones and controllers that turn smartphones into handheld gaming consoles. Today, we’re highlighting our favorite in the best gaming gadgets of 2022 roundup...