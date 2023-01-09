Most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023

CES 2023 featured a slew of impressive AI gadgets. From a self-driving stroller to a robotic exoskeleton, these were some of the most innovative.

Peugeot Inception Concept demo

CES 2023 wrapped up this weekend, leaving us with plenty of food for thought about what’s in store for AI in the year ahead. For that reason, we’re highlighting the most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023. There’s a lot to look forward to, from self-driving strollers to EV-charging robots.

While self-driving cars aren’t quite there yet, the Peugeot Inception Concept shows us what’s possible when your car can learn more about you. This concept vehicle can recognize its owner and automatically adjust to preferred settings.

Then, robotic deliveries might finally become mainstream thanks to the Neubie autonomous delivery robot. With its SLAM sensors, this boxy little robot can navigate crowded, urban sidewalks.

Want to see how AI can make everyday life easier in 2023? Check out the products below!

1. The Neubie autonomous delivery robot by NEUBILITY can navigate crowded sidewalks. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Neubie outdoors

Future food and office supply deliveries may arrive to you via robot. Or, more specifically, the Neubie autonomous delivery robot. This fleet of autonomous boxes can handle dense pedestrian traffic thanks to its multi-camera-based V-SLAM, instead of LIDAR sensors.

2. The GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller pushes itself up hills and has a downhill brake assist. Preorder it for $3,800 on the company website.

GlüxKind Ella during a walk

Relax while you walk with your little one when you have the GlüxKind Ella AI-assisted stroller. With its uphill assistance, conquering inclines is a breeze. What’s more, there’s even a brake assist for downhills.

3. The German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton protects workers from physically-demanding work. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

German Bionic Apogee on a person working

Protect workers from physically demanding tasks using the German Bionic Apogee robotic exoskeleton, one of our favorite AI gadgets from CES 2023. It’s a fully-connected AI-based design that provides up to 66 pounds of support for the lower back. Moreover, it has a lightweight, versatile design.

4. The Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot boasts animated facial expressions. It’s coming soon for an unannounced price.

Enchanted Tools Mirokai in a hospital

Looking for a robot that charms? Check out the Enchanted Tools Mirokai revolutionary robot. Agile and compact, this robot moves on a rolling globe and soon learns its environment. The head and animated facial expression help it interact, while opposable thumbs give it 97% grasping success.

5. The Withings U-Scan home urine lab monitors metabolism and other health indicators. It’s priced at $530 and is coming soon.

Withings U-Scan in white

Get a snapshot of your health daily with the Withings U-Scan home urine lab. This health product affixes to the toilet and tests for specific biomarkers. Working together with the companion app, it offers actionable health tips.

6. The Parky autonomous EV recharging robot eliminates charging anxiety from EV ownership. This gadget is coming soon, and the price is TBA.

Parky in a video

Tired of hunting for an EV charger? The Parky autonomous EV recharging robot solves the problem. Simply park your car and call this EV charging robot to your side using NFC nearby. It’s one of the most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023.

7. The Peugeot Inception Concept wakes up at your approach and adjusts to preferred settings. It’s a concept car, for now.

Peugeot Inception Concept in a video

Cars are getting smarter than ever. Just check out the Peugeot Inception Concept. This electric vehicle can recognize you and adjust to your settings. Designed as a lounge, this is definitely a car you can relax in while it drives with minimal control from you.

8. The Samsung Bespoke AI Oven uses intelligence to cook meals to your preferences. It’s coming to North America in Q3 of 2023.

Samsung Bespoke AI Oven in a kitchen

Thanks to an internal camera, the Samsung Bespoke AI Oven can send you warning notifications to prevent burned food. Meanwhile, it recognizes 80 different dishes/ingredients and recommends matching cooking settings.

9. The Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit can bring key on-screen moments to life. It’s coming in late March of 2023 for $299.99.

Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit in a setup

With the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit, you can add an innovative lighting experience to your games. It uses powerful AI SoC chips and the Govee-AI CogniGlow algorithm to provide real-time lighting effects. It belongs on any list of the most innovative AI gadgets from CES 2023.

10. The Citizen CZ Smart fatigue-tracking smartwatch use AI to anticipate your alertness. It’s priced at $375 and is coming soon.

Citizen CZ Smart on a wrist / Image Credit: Andy Boxall, Digital Trends

Monitor your fatigue using the Citizen CZ Smart smartwatch. Its YouQ software can anticipate your patterns of alertness and tiredness. Plus, it suggests actions for building better habits and improving energy.

AI is making leaps and bounds in all sectors in 2023. Which of these gadgets would you love to use? Let us know!

