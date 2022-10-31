Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year

Need a new pair of headphones or earbuds? Go for these innovative options. Today's blog features custom-fit earbuds, bone-conduction headphones, etc.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Xbox wireless gaming earbuds design

You’re in the market for a new pair of headphones or earbuds. And you want something completely new, different from any you’ve owned before. We’ve got you covered with these innovative headphones and earbuds. They couple cutting-edge tech with gorgeous style.

You can run outdoors without safety concerns when you have the HAYLOU PurFree bone conduction headphones. They offer an open-ear design that sends the music to your ears via your cheekbones. Plus, they let you hear surrounding traffic.

Then, you can enjoy your music as though there was no tech in your ears with the Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds. Weighing just 4.4 grams, you’ll barely notice them. You will notice the stunning audio and call quality.

1. The HAYLOU PurFree bone conduction headphones let you listen to music safely outdoors with their open-ear, bone conduction design.

HAYLOU PurFree on a person

Are you concerned about safety when running with earbuds? Run to the beat without worries when you have the HAYLOU PurFree bone conduction headphones. They conduct sound waves using your cheekbones so you can hear your music and your environment.

Get them for $119.99 on Amazon.

2. The Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds offer a lightweight design. That way, you can concentrate on the music, not the tech.

Nothing Ear (stick) in a YouTube video

Tired of buds that irritate your ears? Check out the Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds. Weighing just 4.4 grams, they’re tech you can’t feel. Expect rich sound, Clear Voice technology, and a comfortable design.

Preorder them for $99 on the official website. The estimated delivery date is November 4, 2022.

KEF MU7 in Silver Gray

The KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones are great for work and entertainment. A collaboration with designer Ross Lovegrove, these headphones monitor your environment and remove external noise. Plus, you can manage calls and music using hassle-free taps and swipes. They’re some of the most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

4. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen in their case

Upgrade your audio with the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip. The proprietary H2 chip delivers a premium audio performance, working in tandem with a custom amplifier and driver. Additionally, computational algorithms give you enhanced noise cancellation and efficient battery use.

Get them for $249 on the official website.

5. The Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds are powered by the sun. Yep, its case captures UV rays for energy.

Urbanista Phoenix in white

With the Urbanista Phoenix solar charging true wireless earbuds, you never have to worry about finding a wall outlet. That’s because they charge in any kind of light, thanks to their Poweroyle solar cell material. They even work in low-light conditions since they store enough power for up to 32 hours of playtime.

These earbuds are coming soon and are priced at $149 on the official website. Their estimated release date is Q4 of 2022.

6. The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Xbox wireless gaming earbuds give you distraction-free gaming and have Razer Chroma RGB.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Xbox front and side view

Immerse yourself in games and move freely with the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Xbox wireless gaming earbuds. With dual noise-canceling mics, they offer clarity when you communicate with other players or take calls. Plus, the Razer Chroma RGB provides 16.8 million colors, which is why they’re some of the most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year.

These earbuds are priced at $149.99. Their release date is set for November 2022.

7. The adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones are a sustainable tech choice. They’re made of recycled plastic and charge in the sun.

adidas RPT-02 SOL in black

Want to make a sustainable tech choice? Go for the adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones. Not only do these headphones keep up with your active life (they’re sweatproof and splashproof), but they also use recycled plastic and charge in the light.

Get them for $229 on the official website.

8. The Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds mold to your unique earprint for a fully customized fit. Handcrafted, they fit your style.

Ultimate Ears UE DROPS in their case

Get the ideal fit with the Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds. Their patented FitKit process takes a completely customized mold of your ear. Then, you can further personalize your experience by setting custom sound profiles, voice controls, and more.

Get them for $404 on the official website.

9. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II auto-adjust the sound to your ears’ shape, sending a chime that bounces off your ear canal.

BOSE QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

Enjoy excellent noise cancellation and high-quality audio with the BoseQuiet Comfort Earbuds II. They provide premium sound thanks to their CustomTune technology. Meanwhile, the Quiet mode blocks out the world when you want to focus and filters it back in with Aware Mode. They’re some of the best headphones and earbuds you can buy this year

Get them for $229 on the official website.

Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYER side view

Add gaming nostalgia to your setup with the Skullcandy Street Fighter PLYR multi-platform gaming headset. These headphones blend a 1980s look with high-tech audio and even offer dual connectivity.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

Headphone and earbud technologies keep getting better and better. These innovative audio gadgets prove it. Which ones would you love to own? Tell us!

