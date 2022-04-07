Most-played tabletop RPG games you can play with your friends and family

By Mark Gulino on Apr 7, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Buyer's Guide,

Looking to get away from the screens for some old-school fun? You need to consider revisiting card and board games, but this time, try an RPG! These reimagined games are drawing new audiences and have become quite popular in recent years. Read on to find out how you can get in on the fun with your friends this weekend.

We live in a time where gaming is at its most accessible and most interesting. This is because there are so many consoles, games, and ways in which to play them. While many of us have grown accustomed to modern video games, there are also those who are enjoying gaming through old-fashioned board games. In fact, board games, like tabletop RPGs, are becoming quite popular again and for a slew of great reasons.

In some cases, it can be a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Yet in other cases, it’s the ability to disconnect from the screens and distractions and gather with friends and family. They let us take small steps off the grid and experience gaming powered by imagination and interaction. RPGs in particular allow players to escape into other worlds and storylines that are exciting and immersive. That’s why today we want to explore some of the most-played RPG games you can find right now. Let’s venture on, shall we?

Dungeons & Dragons: The Adventure Begins

Easily the most classic and renowned tabletop RPG, Dungeons & Dragons is always a solid choice. Yet, the core game can be a little intimidating for newcomers. That’s where “The Adventure Begins” comes in. This version of the game is a simplified version of the main concepts and mechanics, creating a friendly introduction to the franchise. It supports up to 4-players and combines cards, boards, miniatures, and more. If fantasy settings are your jam but you don’t want anything too complex, you won’t want to overlook it.

Pathfinder: The Card Game

Card-based adventure game Pathfinder gives you the opportunity to gather together your crew and explore various scenarios. There are boss battles and you’re able to upgrade your gear and abilities throughout sessions. There are also lots of different expansions you can get that allow you to continue your adventure beyond the main game. It actually won’t be unfamiliar to those who enjoy playing RPG video games, making it a perfectly suitable option for those just beginning to try out tabletop RPGs.

Call Of Cthulhu: The Card Game

Fans of H.P. Lovecraft’s psychological and supernatural horror stories (and other creepiness) will likely appreciate Call Of Cthulhu: The Card Game. It’s directly based on the legends and myths that have come out of the author’s infamous Cthulhu storyline and places players in a position where they’ll need to interact with one another while assessing information and applying strategies. Sessions can run on the short side, but there are also a lot of opportunities to customize your experience as well. If you like Lovecraftian themes, it’s well worth checking out.

Vampire: The Masquerade

Supporting up to 4 players, Vampire: The Masquerade has sessions that can last as long as an hour. The game ties in some interesting gameplay elements like schemes and politics as you battle rival vampire clans for turf. In fact, of the vampire factions you can choose from, each has its own strength and capabilities. This is just one way that players are able to have different experiences during sessions. It’s a great game for fans of the Vampire The Masquerade franchise or vamp fanatics in general.

Cyberpunk 2077: Aftermath

If you enjoy the cyberpunk genre as a whole, you can certainly appreciate heading back to its card game roots. Cyberpunk 2077: Aftermath sets you up in Night City’s grungy gang-filled streets where corporations rule supreme. The game assigns players the task of becoming a fixer and will recruit cyberpunks to complete missions. You can use gear, gain street cred, and more. If you love all things Cyberpunk and want a new way to experience it, this is a great way to do it. Easily one of the most-played RPG games out there.

Star Wars: Rebellion

RTFM | How to play Star Wars: Rebellion

Are you ready to thrust yourself into the middle of the Galactic Civil War? Well, get ready, because that’s precisely what you’ll be doing in Star Wars: Rebellion. This one is a board game that features 2 game boards and more than 150 miniatures. You can command starships, rally systems, mobilize troops, and choose between the Rebels or Imperials. This is a must-play for even the most hardcore Star Wars fans.

Zombie Apocalypse: Rebuild Refuge

Do you love all things zombie-related? Check out Zombie Apocalypse: Rebuild Refuge. It’s a semi co-op party-style game that supports up to 8-players. As a survivor in a zombie-filled post-apocalyptic world, you must build refuges and either work with–or against–other survivors. It certainly captures the spirit of zombie survival fiction and is perfect for anyone who enjoys the genre.

Try picking one of these up and start playing today

If you’re looking to detach from your TV or computer screen and dive into some real-time fun, these games are great ways to do it. They aren’t just popular–they’re popular and some of the most-played RPG games for a reason. Board games, while similar to those we remember, have evolved with time and there are lots of exciting adventures that await players. All you need to do is grab one with a couple of close buddies and get started.

What board (or card) games do you recommend? Let us know in the comments below.

