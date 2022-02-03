The most useful MagSafe chargers you can get for your vehicle now

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 3, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want an amazing MagSafe charger for your car? They come in all shapes and sizes, but these are some of the most practical you'll find.

Satechi magnetic wireless car charger in use

If you make business deals while you drive or rely on your iPhone for navigation, you need a charger that does more than, well, charge. And, luckily, the most useful MagSafe chargers have a slew of practical features.

Related: Smart glasses buyer’s guide: the best ones to buy for yourself

Yes, your MagSafe charger can keep a firm grip on your phone, even if you hit some bumps or turns, especially if it’s the totallee Wireless Car Charger. Its auto-closure feature won’t let go of your phone.

Meanwhile, if you like keeping your phone close and angled while you drive, go for a charger like the Spigen OneTap Pro. Its arm extends over 11 inches.

All in all, these chargers make driving a safer, more convenient experience. Check them out below.

1. The totallee Wireless Car Charger is one of the most useful MagSafe chargers because it has an automatic closing feature.

totallee Wireless Car Charger in a car vent

One of the most useful MagSafe chargers is the totallee Wireless Car Charger. It provides up to 10 watts for iPhones and 7.5 watts for Samsung phones. Meanwhile, the auto closure keeps it secure in your cockpit.

Get it for $69 on Amazon.

2. The iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount looks sleek in your car and has an ultrapowerful magnet.

iOttie Velox
iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount

You won’t have to worry about ruining your car’s aesthetic with the iOttie Velox Magnetic Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount. Its aluminum unibody design is gorgeous. Plus, it holds onto your iPhone, even in bumpy conditions.

Get it for $49.95 on Amazon.

3. Among the most useful MagSafe chargers, the Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger works with iPhone 11, 12, and 13 series, providing a 7.5-watt charge.

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger in use

The Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger has a discreet yet stylish look. It attaches to your phone in a snap and connects easily to your car’s air vent.

Get it for $44.99 on Amazon.

4. The Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO safely attaches to your iPhone. It even rotates for viewing in portrait or landscape modes.

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO
Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO in portrait

Flip from portrait to landscape orientation with the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO. It boasts a strong ball joint, letting you change the view with one hand. Meanwhile, you can get going faster with the set-and-drive design.

Get it for $39.95 at the Apple store.

5. The mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger is one of the most useful MagSafe chargers, and it delivers up to 15 watts of charge to compatible iPhones.

mophie snap wireless vent mount
mophie snap+ wireless vent mount in black

Your iPhone will start charging right away, thanks to the mophie snap+ wireless vent mount MagSafe car charger‘s magnetic array. It’s one of the most useful MagSafe chargers you can get, especially since its hands-free functionality helps you make calls and follow directions.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

6. The Spiegel Wireless Car Charger has a unique circular shape and comes in cool color options. It works with all MagSafe accessories.

Spiegal Wireless Car Charger in Space Grey

Sure, the Spiegel Wireless Car Charger looks amazing, but you can also rely on it for a secure hold. What’s more, a 360-degree rotation feature provides easy movement at any angle.

Get it for $54.99 on the official website.

7. The Belkin MagSafe BOOST ↑ CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W gives you a complete MagSafe driving experience, making it one of the most useful MagSafe chargers.

Belkin MagSafe BOOST UP CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W
Belkin MagSafe BOOST ↑ CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

Want to use your phone more conveniently while driving? Go for the Belkin MagSafe BOOST ↑ CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W. It provides 10 watts of fast wireless charging on the road and even mounts to your car magnetically.

Get it for $39.71 on Amazon.

8. The Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe car charger mount makes driving easier with its adjustable height and easy installation.

Spigen OneTap Pro side view

For a MagSafe charger that keeps your phone in view, check out the Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe car charger. Its telescopic arm extends your phone 11.3 inches and then offers 7.5 watts of wireless charging.

Get it for $43.99 on Amazon.

9. One of the most useful MagSafe chargers, the ESR HaloLock magnetic wireless car charger boasts a 36W fast charging adapter and a powerful magnetic lock.

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger in a video

Power your iPhone 13 or 12 series quickly while you travel with the ESR HaloLock magnetic wireless car charger. The 36-watt fast-charging adapter gives you a quick boost, while its adjustable mount lets you change the angle.

Get it for $41.99 on Amazon.

10. The SINDOX Magnetic Wireless Car Charger for iPhone 13 has a secure grip and doesn’t block your vision while you drive.

SINDOX Magnetic Wireless Car Charger in use

With the SINDOX Magnetic Wireless Car Charger for iPhone 13, your latest iPhone stays in place and out of the way, ensuring your safety. Plus, it delivers a 10-watt charge to both iPhone 12 and 13 series phones.

Get it for $27.19 on Amazon.

Ready for a more convenient driving experience? Add any of the most useful Magsafe chargers in 2022 to your car vent or windshield. Do you own any of these chargers? Let us know how they’re working out for you in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
