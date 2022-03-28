The most useful sports earbuds that will stand up to your workouts

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 28, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Tired of your earbuds falling out in the middle of your push-up set? The sports earbuds below will actually withstand your exercise.

The most useful sports earbuds that will stand up to your workouts
Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones design

Music helps you push yourself further during workouts. But it isn’t easy staying in the zone if your earbuds don’t stay in or are sensitive to sweat and water. These useful sports earbuds are different.

Related: Get stronger this spring with the best workout equipment and accessories of 2022

If your earbuds fall out while you’re on the rowing machine, it’s time to switch to open-ear earbuds. The Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds, for example, actually use bone conduction technology, sending the music through your cheekbones.

Durability is another consideration. Sure, you can run with regular earbuds. But if it starts to rain or you get a little too sweaty, that’s the end of them. Luckily, sports earbuds like the Jabra Elite 4 have pretty impressive water-resistance ratings.

Take your workouts as far as you want and have music that can go with you when you own any of these sports earbuds.

1. The Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds use bone conduction technology and won’t fall out of your ears.

The most useful earbuds to buy for your sports life
Shokz OpenRun Pro on a woman running

You won’t have to worry about your earbuds during your workout when they’re the Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds. They sit outside of your ear and deliver audio through your cheekbone using a 9th-generation bone conduction technology.

Get them for $179.95 on the official website.

2. The Bose Sport Open Earbuds fit on top of your ears, ensuring you hear the music and environmental noise.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds
Bose Sport Open Earbuds on a man outdoors

Run outdoors? The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are a smart choice because of their open-ear design. It allows you to hear both your music and surroundings, keeping you safe.

Get them for $199 on the official website.

3. The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen are great for workouts with their IPX4 rating and easy Apple device pairing.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen in a video

Sweat and light rain won’t bother the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen. These useful sport earbuds have an IPX4 rating, pair with your Apple devices with a single touch, and offer dynamic head tracking.

Get them for $169.98 on Amazon.

4. The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds have an active fit that keeps them secure in your ears during a range of workouts.

Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds
Jabra Elite 4 Active on a woman running

You can even kickbox with the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds in your ears thanks to their secure fit. They’re rated IP57 against water and sweat. Plus, the Spotify Tap playback gives you quick access to your playlists.

Get them for $119.99 on the official website.

5. The Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones play superb sound and work with Siri and Google Assistant for easy hands-free use.

The most useful earbuds to buy for your sports life
Palm Buds Pro ANC in a woman’s ear

Stay motivated during your workouts with the Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones. The 10 mm drivers produce impressive audio while the ANC system blocks noise. Bring it back in again with the Ambient mode.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

6. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds balance your audio during workouts with dynamic head-tracking technology.

Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro in black

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds made our list of the most useful sports earbuds in 2022 because of their dynamic head-tracking feature. It uses gyroscopes to modify the audio as you move your head.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

7. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fit in the curve of your ear, so you won’t have to jam anything into your ear canal.

The most useful earbuds to buy for your sports life
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in a woman’s ear

Work out comfortably with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Their wingtips curve upwards to fit your ear’s curve. They provide 21 hours of playtime and feature recycled materials, making useful sports earbuds.

Get them for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones have shatter-resistant sapphire glass.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport in a video

Push your workouts further while wearing the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones. They have shatter-resistant sapphire glass, so they won’t break if you accidentally drop them. With 2 memory foam ear tip sizes, they expand inside your ear for a secure fit.

Get them for $349 on the official website.

9. The JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS earbuds come with 3 sizes of ear fin stabilizers, ensuring the ideal fit for workouts.

The most useful earbuds to buy for your sports life
JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS on a man

Go for longer runs and bike rides with the JBL Reflect Mini NC earbuds TWS. They deliver up to 21 hours of battery life and have different fit options. Plus, they take calls and work with voice assistants.

Get them for $99.95 on the official website.

10. The Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds track your heart rate during workouts with an integrated PPG sensor.

Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds
Amazfit PowerBuds go where you go

Keep tabs on your heart while you exercise with the Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds. These earbuds monitor your heart rate and notify you if it exceeds a preset limit, making them some of the most useful sports earbuds out there.

Get them for $59.99 on Amazon.

Listen to your favorite music, take calls, and even track your health with these cool sports earbuds. Which ones would you love to add to your routine? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Weekend Digest: The best QLED TVs to buy for your living room in 2022
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The best QLED TVs to buy for your living room in 2022

With so many different TVs available, it can be hard to choose between them. However, if you’re looking to narrow down your search, you might want to consider a QLED TV. This is because QLED technology is among the best..
The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more

Do you create for a living? Then you might want to add some new tools to your digital workshop this year. To help you with your search, today we’re highlighting the best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022. Related:..
The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more

Still have internet dead zones in your house? Fix them with the gadgets in this ultimate internet devices guide for 2022. Whether you’re on a video call with Gram and Pop in the garden or working from your attic-based home..
Insta360 One RS features updates to its core and mounting system, plus a new 4K Boost lens
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Insta360 One RS features updates to its core and mounting system, plus a new 4K Boost lens

Insta360 is back with a new follow-up to its One R action/360 camera. The modular action cam isn’t exactly a dramatic overhaul, but it does bring some significant improvements over its predecessor–particularly in the core of the gadget (or in..
DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact size, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

DJI M30 Series drones feature next-level performance, 200x max zoom, compact size, and more

You may be familiar with DJI’s impressive assortment of drones, but have you seen their latest M30 Series? The new Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T are bringing enterprise-grade next-level drones that are ready to assist in even the most rugged,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station supports networks with strong connections and fast speeds
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

TCL LINKHUB LTE CAT6 Home Station supports networks with strong connections and fast speeds

As we continue to move forward in this digital age, the gadgets and devices in our homes grow in number. Not only that but there are many different kinds as well. It only makes sense that more tools become available..
These smart toothbrushes will make your dentist proud in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smart toothbrushes will make your dentist proud in 2022

Even if you brush your teeth 3 times a day, you could still miss a spot with a regular toothbrush. Eliminate the guesswork and have better checkups when you add any of the best smart toothbrushes in 2022 to your..
Create the ultimate boss dog family with this fun canine-based card game
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create the ultimate boss dog family with this fun canine-based card game

Love food, dogs, and games? Then you’ll have so much fun playing Boss Dog. This canine-based card game combines adorable dog characters, tasty cannoli, and clever strategy. You can never have too many family-friendly card games like Boss Dog. In..
The best gadgets for audiophiles you can buy for your workplace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gadgets for audiophiles you can buy for your workplace

Working to the beat goes way beyond listening to your Spotify playlist on your desktop speakers. But you knew that already. From high-end headphones to a sustainable turntable, the best gadgets for audiophiles at work make your office music anything..
The ultimate buyer’s guide for the best backpacks to carry your MacBook on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate buyer’s guide for the best backpacks to carry your MacBook on the go

Do you rely on your laptop for work or school? Then treat your trusty laptop with the respect it deserves by pairing it with one of the best backpacks for carrying your MacBook. These backpacks keep your favorite computer safe,..
Finally, there’s a woman’s workwear line that combines style with performance
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Finally, there’s a woman’s workwear line that combines style with performance

Get workwear that fits your professional goals and style when you go for llowel. This new women’s workwear line looks great and stands up to a day on-site, at the studio, in a workshop, and more. Maybe you’re an artist..