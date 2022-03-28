The most useful sports earbuds that will stand up to your workouts

Tired of your earbuds falling out in the middle of your push-up set? The sports earbuds below will actually withstand your exercise.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones design

Music helps you push yourself further during workouts. But it isn’t easy staying in the zone if your earbuds don’t stay in or are sensitive to sweat and water. These useful sports earbuds are different.

If your earbuds fall out while you’re on the rowing machine, it’s time to switch to open-ear earbuds. The Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds, for example, actually use bone conduction technology, sending the music through your cheekbones.

Durability is another consideration. Sure, you can run with regular earbuds. But if it starts to rain or you get a little too sweaty, that’s the end of them. Luckily, sports earbuds like the Jabra Elite 4 have pretty impressive water-resistance ratings.

Take your workouts as far as you want and have music that can go with you when you own any of these sports earbuds.

1. The Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds

Shokz OpenRun Pro on a woman running

You won’t have to worry about your earbuds during your workout when they’re the Shokz OpenRun Pro sport earbuds. They sit outside of your ear and deliver audio through your cheekbone using a 9th-generation bone conduction technology.

Get them for $179.95 on the official website.

2. The Bose Sport Open Earbuds fit on top of your ears, ensuring you hear the music and environmental noise.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds on a man outdoors

Run outdoors? The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are a smart choice because of their open-ear design. It allows you to hear both your music and surroundings, keeping you safe.

Get them for $199 on the official website.

3. The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen in a video

Sweat and light rain won’t bother the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen. These useful sport earbuds have an IPX4 rating, pair with your Apple devices with a single touch, and offer dynamic head tracking.

Get them for $169.98 on Amazon.

4. The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds have an active fit that keeps them secure in your ears during a range of workouts.

Jabra Elite 4 Active on a woman running

You can even kickbox with the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds in your ears thanks to their secure fit. They’re rated IP57 against water and sweat. Plus, the Spotify Tap playback gives you quick access to your playlists.

Get them for $119.99 on the official website.

5. The Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones play superb sound and work with Siri and Google Assistant for easy hands-free use.

Palm Buds Pro ANC in a woman’s ear

Stay motivated during your workouts with the Palm Buds Pro ANC earphones. The 10 mm drivers produce impressive audio while the ANC system blocks noise. Bring it back in again with the Ambient mode.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

6. The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds

Beats Fit Pro in black

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds made our list of the most useful sports earbuds in 2022 because of their dynamic head-tracking feature. It uses gyroscopes to modify the audio as you move your head.

Get them for $199.99 on the official website.

7. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fit in the curve of your ear, so you won’t have to jam anything into your ear canal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in a woman’s ear

Work out comfortably with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Their wingtips curve upwards to fit your ear’s curve. They provide 21 hours of playtime and feature recycled materials, making useful sports earbuds.

Get them for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones have shatter-resistant sapphire glass.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport in a video

Push your workouts further while wearing the Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport noise-canceling earphones. They have shatter-resistant sapphire glass, so they won’t break if you accidentally drop them. With 2 memory foam ear tip sizes, they expand inside your ear for a secure fit.

Get them for $349 on the official website.

9. The JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS earbuds

JBL Reflect Mini NC TWS on a man

Go for longer runs and bike rides with the JBL Reflect Mini NC earbuds TWS. They deliver up to 21 hours of battery life and have different fit options. Plus, they take calls and work with voice assistants.

Get them for $99.95 on the official website.

10. The Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds track your heart rate during workouts with an integrated PPG sensor.

Amazfit PowerBuds go where you go

Keep tabs on your heart while you exercise with the Amazfit PowerBuds fitness earbuds. These earbuds monitor your heart rate and notify you if it exceeds a preset limit, making them some of the most useful sports earbuds out there.

Get them for $59.99 on Amazon.

Listen to your favorite music, take calls, and even track your health with these cool sports earbuds. Which ones would you love to add to your routine? Let us know in the comments.

