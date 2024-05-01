Mother’s Day gift guide: 10 great gadgets she’ll love

Impress the mom in your life with gadget gifts she'll love. From a heated coffee mug to a stylish smartwatch, these products show how much you care.

Therabody Theragun Prime is great for easing sore muscles

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the mother in your life, you’re reading the right blog. In our Mother’s Day gift guide, we’ve rounded up some of the top gadget gifts for moms. From an alkaline water dispenser to a therapeutic skincare tool, these gifts will make her feel loved and appreciated.

Moms are busy ladies. So support your mom’s health daily by getting her the Waterdrop Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher. This alkaline water dispenser promotes body detoxification and optimal gut and digestive health.

And while she’s already gorgeous, the SolaWave Wand will enhance her skin’s glow. Featuring 4-in-1 functionality, this tool treats her to microcurrent, red light, warm, and massage therapy for relaxing and effective treatments at home.

But that’s not all. Check out the amazing gadgets below for more ways to impress your mom this Mother’s Day!

1. An alkaline water dispenser

Waterdrop Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher in white

Alkaline water has soared in popularity in recent years due to its ability to improve a person’s hydration and digestion. I like the Waterdrop Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher, an electric alkaline water dispenser. One touch is all it takes to get healthier water in seconds.

Moreover, this gadget has a minimalist look and compact design that fits easily in Mom’s refrigerator. That way, she can drink cool, healthy water anytime. The device is also portable, so it’s a great addition to picnics and parties.

2. A wearable air purifier

Respiray Wear A+ in a video

If your mother suffers from allergies or hay fever, there’s no better gadget than the Respiray Wear A+. It’s a wearable HEPA air purifier that eliminates allergens from her immediate vicinity. This allows her to be around pets, flowers, and more without a sneezing attack.

The device draws in allergen-containing air. Then, the interior HEPA filter removes 99.9% of allergens, sending a cloud of clean air to your mom’s nose and preventing sneezes, a runny nose, and watery, itchy eyes.

3. A high-tech smartwatch for women

Garmin Lily 2 on a woman’s wrist

Treat your mom to a stylish, feature-packed smartwatch with the Garmin Lily 2. What I love about this smartwatch is its classic, slim design—at first glance, you can’t tell it’s a smartwatch. With a tap, it morphs into a bright display.

It boasts comprehensive health features, including heart rate tracking, energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and women’s health functionality. There are also fitness tracking and sports apps as well as contactless payment and GPS features.

4. A wireless smart lock

Yale Keypad on a door

Help Mom improve her home’s security with the Yale Keypad. This slim and sleek Wi-Fi keypad is a retrofit smart lock that installs on the door’s interior, so she can upgrade without having to change keys.

It’s also compatible with most single-cylinder deadbolts, allowing her to keep her current door. I appreciate the simple, modern design and handy features like auto-lock, shared guest access, custom entry codes, and more.

5. A sleek Bluetooth speaker

Sonos Era 300 in black

Make your mom’s music more immersive than ever with the Sonos Era 300 Bluetooth speaker. The next-gen audio puts listeners in the center of their music. Thanks to 6 drivers placed on all sides of the speaker, the sound seems to come from every direction!

What’s more, it streams high-quality audio from popular apps without interruptions from notifications or calls. Plus, with the line-in feature, she can connect to a computer, turntable, or other audio source. It belongs on any Mother’s Day gift guide.

6. A connected heated mug

Ember Mug 2 in copper

Ensure her coffee stays warm all day with the Ember Mug 2. This streamlined yet elegant mug keeps Mom’s coffee to the exact temperature she sets for up to 1.5 hours in the 10. oz version or all day if left on the charging coaster.

Another great feature is the auto sleep function. It senses when to turn the heating element on and off, eliminating worry. The mug comes in a palette of beautiful colors and finishes, so you can choose one that best matches your mom’s style.

7. A travel-friendly power bank

Belkin BoostCharge charging devices

Keep mom’s devices powered on the go with the Belkin BoostCharge 4-port power bank. It charges smartphones, tablets, and other PD-enabled gadgets quickly and safely. Built with 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, it lets her charge 4 devices simultaneously.

It’s a game-changer for any mom. Say her smartphone didn’t charge overnight—this device can rescue her while she’s on the go. Even better, it’s TSA-approved, so she can take it in her carry-on the next time she travels to visit you.

8. An AI-driven combi fryer

Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer in a kitchen

At the end of a long day, the last thing most moms want to do is cook. And that’s why the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer made our Mother’s Day gift guide. Combining AI algorithms and the knowledge of food scientists, this appliance simplifies cooking and can customize the texture and taste of meals.

It includes over 80 cooking programs and 3 customized cooking modes, making perfect meal execution a breeze. The device is sleek and stylish, and the basket is dishwasher safe. There’s even a self-cleaning function.

9. A percussion therapy muscle massager

Therabody Theragun Prime in a lifestyle scene

Mom can enjoy a deep-tissue massage in the comfort of her own home, with the Therabody Theragun Prime. A percussion therapy muscle massager, it relieves muscle soreness, aches, and pains all over the body.

The triangle grip enables users to reach 80% of the body, letting your mom can treat sore, stiff muscles wherever they are. Also, the Therabody app provides step-by-step routines and can manage the device speed.

10. A therapeutic skin care tool

SolaWave Wand in use

Support your mom’s natural beauty with the SolaWave Wand. A noninvasive skin care tool, it delivers red light, microcurrent, warmth, and massage therapy to the facial area for more radiant-looking skin.

The SolaWave Wand is easy to use and is designed for the forehead, jaw, cheeks, neck, undereye, and upper lip area. Users can expect improved skin without chemicals or surgical procedures.

You and your mom will love the gadgets in our Mother’s Day gift guide. Whether you go for the wearable air purifier or the stylish smartwatch, these gadgets give her the TLC she deserves.

