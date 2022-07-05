Multifunctional monitor stands you can buy for your workspace

Tired of hunching your neck to see your monitor? Don't work in an uncomfortable position; just lift your monitor (and get other features too) with these multifunctional stands.

Monitormate ProBASE C aluminum monitor stand in use

Work from a desktop computer or monitor? Then your workspace needs one of these multifunctional monitor stands. Because while desk-based computers offer expansive views of your work, they sit so low that you have to hunch and scrunch your neck to see it properly. That’s not great for your comfort, or your productivity. So check out the helpful monitor stands below.

From monitor stands packed with ports and card readers to those that sport dual-monitor designs, you’re sure to find a stand that fits you and your unique workspace on this list. We love the Monitormate miniS monitor stand for its fast-charge port and external power supply.

Meanwhile, you can’t go wrong with an ergonomic, air-circulating stand like the Kensington Coolview Wellness Monitor Stand with Desk Fan. It protects your spine health and keeps your hardware cool.

Lift your work to new heights with these multifunctional monitor stands.

1. The Monitormate miniS monitor stand

Monitormate miniS with an iMac

Supercharge your productivity with the Monitormate miniS monitor stand. With 4 USB 3.0 ports, a fast charger, and an external power supply for your iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, PC, and Dell it keeps powerful tools in front of you.

Get it for $89 on the official website.

2. The Vaydeer Monitor Stand’s 2-tier design is ideal for people who work from 2 monitors. Plus, its 4 USB 3.0 ports charge your devices while you work.

Vaydeer Monitor Stand on a workspace

Work from 2 monitors? Then check out the Vaydeer Monitor Stand. Its wide, 2-tier design supports up to 2 monitors and gives you shelf space for stowing keyboards, mice, and other gadgets. What’s more, it can even come with wireless charging for the latest iPhones and Samsung phones.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

3. The Kensington Coolview Wellness Monitor Stand keeps your spine health in mind and has a built-in fan to keep your computer cool.

Kensington Coolview Wellness Monitor Stand on a desk

If you spend most of your day working at your monitor, you’ll appreciate the Kensington Coolview Wellness Monitor Stand. Its ergonomic design lifts your monitor to a neck- and spine-friendly height. Meanwhile, the integrated USB port connects to your monitor or another device, making it one of our favorite multifunction monitor stands for workspaces.

Get it for $39.90 on Amazon.

4. The LANQ PCDock Pro PC monitor stand

LANQ PCDock Pro in a video

You won’t have to type any passcodes to use the LANQ PCDock Pro PC monitor stand. Its fingerprint module works with Windows Hello Biometrics authorization for fast, safe use. Meanwhile, this stand has its own Wi-Fi adapter for a high-speed connection. You can even connect up to 8 devices when using the stand as a hotspot.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

5. The Monitormate ProBASE C aluminum monitor stand tidies your desk and charges your devices even when your monitor is switched off.

Monitormate ProBASE C with devices

Add a high-quality monitor base to your workspace with the Monitormate ProBASE C aluminum monitor stand. Crafted from aluminum, it fits a minimalist aesthetic. Then, its storage drawer conceals your most-used items. And, since it plugs into an external power supply, it can charge even when your computer is off.

Get it for $139 on the official website.

6. The Satechi Type-C Aluminum iMac Monitor Stand Hub is the solution for iMac users, elevating your work area and providing USB ports.

Satechi Type-C Aluminum iMac Monitor Stand Hub in silver

Does your iMac sit just a little too below eye-level for you? Elevate it with the Satechi Type-C Aluminum iMac Monitor Stand Hub. Meanwhile, it also features SD and microSD card slots and has USB 3.0 and USB-C data ports.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

7. The Twelve South Curve Riser iMac stand

Twelve South Curve Riser on a desk

Inspired by the Curve for MacBook, the Twelve South Curve Riser iMac stand lifts your Apple desktop computer and showcases its beauty. Furthermore, the metal shelf’s ventilated design supports optimal airflow to devices.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

8. The Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand takes your workspace to the next level with an 18-watt port for fast-charging your smartphone.

Monitormate ProBASE X charging a gadget

Fast charge your smartphone while working with the Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand. At 18 watts, it charges up to 4x faster than most charging ports. It also has a card reader, USB 3.0 ports, instant gigabit-speed ethernet connectivity, and a storage drawer.

Get it for $159 on Amazon.

9. The Twelve South HiRise Pro iMac Stand

Twelve South HiRise Pro iMac Stand in a video

Add functional beauty to your desk with the Twelve South HiRise Pro iMac Stand. It lifts your iMac or other monitor to 3.66 inches. It also provides storage for hard drives, hubs, and personal devices, making it one of our favorite multifunctional monitor stands for workspaces.

Get it for $169.95 on Amazon.

10. The Olmaster Monitor Stand Riser foldable computer stand adjusts to 3 different widths and has space to hold your phone or tablet.

Olmaster Monitor Stand Riser on a desk

Organize your workspace with the Olmaster Monitor Stand Riser foldable computer stand. With its adjustable width, you can set it as small as 14.76 inches or extend it up to 20.5 inches. Plus, its small storage drawer helps keep your desk tidy.

Get it for $29.99 on Amazon.

Stay comfortable, efficient, and organized while you work when you have any of these multifunctional monitor stands in your workspace. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

