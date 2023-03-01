Must-have iPhone 14 photography gadgets for 2023

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 1, 2023

These must-have iPhone 14 photography gadgets for 2023 take your smartphone camera to the next level. We're presenting lenses, gimbals, chargers, mounts, and more.

Must-have iPhone 14 photography gadgets for 2023
ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip in black

Your iPhone 14 series camera is pretty impressive. But these must-have iPhone 14 photography gadgets for 2023 take it further. From an anamorphic lens to a smart gimbal, these gizmos give your iPhone 14 photos a professional edge.

Love the look of old Hollywood photos? You can add a classic blue flare, like the ones you see in vintage photos, to your modern iPhone photography with the Moment 1.55x Anamorphic Lens with Gold Flare.

Then, your iPhone 14 is easier to hold during long shoots with the ShiftCam ProGrip Starter Kit. It adds an ergonomic grip to your iPhone and minimizes the risk of dropping it.

Make the most of your iPhone 14 camera with these helpful gadgets.

1. The Moment 1.55x Anamorphic Lens with Gold Flare brings an old Hollywood touch to your iPhone photography. Preorder it for $149.99 on the official website.

Moment 1.55x Anamorphic Lens with Gold Flare intro video

Add a classic flare to your iPhone photography with the Moment 1.55x Anamorphic Lens with Gold Flare. Inspired by the 1.5x iscorama 54, it adds an old film look to your modern photos.

2. The ShiftCam ProGrip adds a camera-like battery grip to your iPhone, enhancing long shoots. Buy it for $149.95.

ShiftCam ProGrip on an iPhone

Stabilize your shots and keep your phone charged with the ShiftCam ProGrip. It adds balance while you shoot. Meanwhile, the integrated power bank wirelessly charges your iPhone.

3. The SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 series eliminates surface glare from photos. Buy it for $79.99 on the company’s website.

SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 Series

Manage glare and reflections with the SANDMARC Drama Polarizer Filter for iPhone 14 Series. It filters out surface glare, improves dynamic range, makes colors pop, and more. It’s one of our favorite iPhone 14 photography gadgets for 2023.

4. The Oluminate OlumiRing LED smartphone light clips to your phone and provides the ideal lighting in any situation. It costs $29 on the official website.

Oluminate OlumiRing on a smartphone

Get great lighting for your photos with the Oluminate OlumiRing LED smartphone light. It clips easily to your iPhone and has a dimming feature. It also works with regular cameras and desktop computers.

5. The ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip keeps you prepared to shoot anywhere. Purchase it for $69.99 on the brand’s website.

ShiftCam SnapGrip product video

Shoot comfortably when you have the ShiftCam SnapGrip magnetic snap-on mobile battery grip. It lets you grip the camera comfortably with no awkward hand positions. Plus, it orients to both portrait and landscape.

6. The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) quickly recharges your iPhone on the go. Get it for $149.99 on the company’s website.

Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K
Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) in use

With a 24,000 mAh battery, the Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) provides excellent on-the-go backup power to your iPhone 14. In fact, it recharges 7 times faster than most portable chargers, which is why it’s one of the best iPhone 14 photography gadgets for 2023.

7. The SANDMARC Macro Lens for iPhone 14 captures vivid details for breathtakingly precise images. Buy it for $99.99 on the official website.

SANDMARC Macro Lens for iPhone 14 in a lifestyle scene

Zero in on raindrops, butterflies, etc., with the SANDMARC Macro Lens for iPhone 14. Its superior optics help you discover the details of everyday life. In fact, it delivers up to 30x macro photos and has a versatile mounting system.

8. The Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount for iPhone 14 helps you attach the brand’s lenses to your new phone. It costs $4.99 on the brand’s website.

Moment 3D Printed Drop in Lens Mount
Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount for iPhone 14

Adapt Moment lenses and filters to the iPhone 14 series phones with the Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount for iPhone 14. They snap easily into place, giving you the ideal optical alignment.

9. The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer gives you shake-free results from your iPhone 14. It costs $159 on the company’s website.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6
DJI Osmo Mobile 6 holding a smartphone

Treat yourself to a gimbal with smarts when you buy the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer, another of the best iPhone 14 photography gadgets for 2023. It offers a slew of creative features for iPhone 14 photography and videography. Plus, gesture controls make selfies and group photos a breeze.

10. The Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W charging station gives you portable charging for your photography gadgets. It costs $75.99 on the official website.

Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W charging
Anker 727 GaNPrime front view

You don’t have to worry about your phone or gimbal running out of batteries during a shoot when you have the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W charging station. It charges up to 6 devices simultaneously.

Your iPhone 14 series phone has an excellent camera, but these gadgets make it even better. Which ones are you adding to your photography kit? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
