Must-have power stations for outdoor adventures and camping trips

Lauren Wadowsky

Ensure you have plenty of power and stay on the grid when you go camping with these must-have power stations. They'll keep you connected and safe.

Anker PowerHouse II 800 is a powerful charging station

Planning a camping trip or an RV adventure this summer? Enjoy refrigerated food, freshly brewed coffee, and more right at the campsite when you bring any of these must-have power stations for outdoor adventures. They’ll keep you on the grid, even while you enjoy nature.

From power stations that support multiple devices to those that can recharge via solar, these devices keep you comfortable while you’re in nature and connected in the event of an emergency.

1. The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station provides all the power you need for your phone, drone, portable fridge, and more.

Anker 757 PowerHouse charging a phone

You’ll have plenty of power in the wilderness with the Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station, thanks to its 1,500 W of power and 1,220 Wh capacity. Overall, it has 14 ports, including 6 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 1 car outlet.

Get it for $1,399 on the official website.

2. The EcoFlow RIVER outdoor power station keeps all your devices running, powering up to 10 gadgets and appliances simultaneously.

EcoFlow RIVER video

Thanks to the 288 Wh capacity of the EcoFlow RIVER outdoor power station, you can charge up to 10 devices at once. Then, with its X-Boost technology, you can power high-wattage gadgets up to 1,800 W. So it should work for your hair dryer, laptop, and fridge.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

3. The Anker PowerHouse II 800 powerful charging station has a massive cell capacity of 778 Wh, making it a valuable travel companion.

Anker PowerHouse II 800 charging 2 laptops outdoors

Boasting a compact design, the Anker PowerHouse II 800 powerful charging station is easy to travel with but packs serious power. It comes with plenty of ports and an output of over 770 W. It charges devices quickly and runs small appliances optimally, which is why it made our list of must-have power stations for outdoor adventures.

Get it for $699.99 on the official website.

4. The mophie powerstation go rugged with air compressor powers your car or phone and can even inflate your tires, air mattresses, and more.

mophie powerstation go rugged with air compressor in black

Roadside emergencies happen while you’re on adventures. Prepare for them with the mophie powerstation go rugged with air compressor. It includes a jump starter, 2 USB-A ports, an air compressor, and a 55,500 mWh battery that can power your car battery or your phone.

Get it for $159.95 on Amazon.

5. The Goal Zero Yeti 6000X versatile power station

Goal Zero Yeti 6000X video

Generate clean power for your camping trip or off-grid adventure with the Goal Zero Yeti 6000X versatile power station. You can rely on its increased 2,000W AC inverter to run high-power appliances and charge your devices. Charge it in 3 ways via the sun, wall outlet, or car.

Get it for $4,799.89 on the official website.

6. The Bluetti AC200MAX & B230 Combo power station boasts up to 4,096 Wh of power, keeping you connected during a camping trip.

Bluetti AC200MAX & B230 Combo and a man working

Get flexibility with your power when you go for the Bluetti AC200MAX & B230 Combo power station. Its modular, expandable design gives you more power options with 2 expansion ports that welcome up to 2 Bluetti B230s or B300 battery modules. This must-have power station for outdoor adventures boasts 16 outlets and has a solar input.

Get it for $3,199 on the official website.

7. The Raptic Titan XL 500 rechargeable power station is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry to the campsite. And it can charge a smartphone 40 times.

Raptic Titan XL 500 outdoors

Take camping up a few notches with the Raptic Titan XL 500 rechargeable power station. It has the power to keep you connected and entertained during your outdoor adventure, charging laptops, tablets, smartphones, GoPros, Drones, and more. And you can charge it in 3 ways—USB-C, solar panel, or AC wall adapter—which is why it made our list of must-have power stations for outdoor adventures.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

8. The BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove uses fire to charge your phone and other gadgets.

BioLite CampStove 2+ powering a smartphone

Turn to the BioLite CampStove 2+ electricity-generating wood stove for a power bank that fulfills more than 1 purpose. Relying on combustion technology, it produces a vortex of smokeless flames that can warm your camp while charging your gadgets. What’s more, its internal 3,200 mAh battery capacity can power your devices even when the fire isn’t lit.

Get it for $112.96 on the official website.

Bluetti NA300 & B480 front and side view

The Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations offer low-temperature performance, faster charging speeds, and a better price with their sodium-ion battery. Moreover, you can move them easily thanks to the wheeled design.

These gadgets are coming soon, and their price is TBA.

10. The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 offers 1,000 W of power and a 1,002 Wh capacity. It can handle a TV, mini fridge, electric grill, and other similar gadgets.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 front view

Travel with power when you have the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000. It’s a camping game changer as it allows you to power your laptop, camera, phone, TV, mini fridge, and more. Best of all, it’s nearly silent.

Get it for $1,099 on Amazon.

You’ll be comfortable and safe during your outdoor adventures when you bring along any of these must-have power stations for outdoor adventures.

