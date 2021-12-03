Must-have solar gadgets for the home you need in 2022

It's almost 2022, and solar-powered gadgets have made impressive strides. But which ones are suitable for your home? This blog has suggestions.

Urbanista Los Angeles self-charging headphones in use

Switching to solar-powered gadgets slashes your energy bills and supports a more sustainable lifestyle. So if you want to break up with traditional energy in 2022, these are the must-have solar gadgets for the home we recommend.

Want to reduce your dependence on the power grid? Then there’s the splurgy yet effective Tesla Solar Panels Rooftop Power Supply.

Or maybe you’d like to reduce your energy use in the kitchen. In that case, the GoSun Fusion solar oven runs on solar by day and electricity by night.

Make 2022 the year you add more solar to your life with the gadgets below.

1. The Blink Solar Panel Charging Mount

Blink Solar Panel Charging mount outdoors

You won’t have to worry about your Blink Outdoor security camera running out of batteries when you have the Blink Solar Panel Charging Mount. It’s always charging via the sun, so dead batteries and power outages are never issues.

Get it for $89.98 on Amazon.

2. The GoSun Fusion hybrid solar oven relies on the sun during the day and switches to electrics at night for sustainable cooking.

GoSun Fusion in a video

Make sustainable cooking a regular part of your life with the GoSun Fusion hybrid solar oven. It runs on solar during the day and electricity at night. Plus, it even works on cloudy days. Use it to make meats, vegetables, grain, and much more.

Get it for $419 on the official website.

3. The Tertill Weeding Robot is powered by the sun and whacks your weeds automatically. Plus, it’s weatherproof so rain won’t bother it.

Tertill Weeding Robot weeding a garden

If you love gardening, the Tertill Weeding Robot is a must-have solar gadget for your home. It knows the difference between a weed and a flower, removing the intruders leaving your hydrangeas unharmed.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

4. The Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box gives you extra space in your car and charges your electronics. It’s great for camping and trips.

Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box on a car

Enjoy extra storage in your car with the Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box. It has an integrated solar panel that delivers 36 watts of power and has 2 USB ports. It’s ideal for powering up while camping or doing outdoor sports.

Get it for $1,299 on the official website.

5. The Generark Solar Generator has all-weather portable solar panels, keeping your home ready for longterm power outages.

Generark Solar Generator in a kitchen

The Generark Solar Generator is a must-have solar gadget for any home. It ensures you always have power, even when you can’t connect to a traditional power source. Even better, its EV-grade battery stores power for at least a year.

Get it for $3,297 on the official website.

6. The Tesla Solar Panels Rooftop Power Supply looks beautiful on your roof and helps you take charge of your home’s energy use.

Tesla Solar Panels Rooftop Power Supply on a roof

Make your home more self-sufficient with the Tesla Solar Panels Rooftop Power Supply. These gorgeous panels collect energy from the sun to power your home, helping you save money.

This gadget’s price is TBA since it depends on your home’s square footage and other factors.

7. The Porch Pod delivery safes wards off package theives and has an optional solar battery pack. That way, you never have to think about it.

Porch Pod on a porch

The Porch Pod delivery safes are another must-have solar gadget for the home. They prevent thievery at your front door and come with an HD camera and an optional solar battery pack. That way, you never have to change the batteries.

Get it for $239 on the official website.

Cake Kalk AP in use

Looking for limited edition, sustainable transportation? The Cake Kalk AP solar-powered eBike is a collaboration with the Southern African Wildlife College. Its design can withstand the African terrain and protect conservation areas from poaching. It recharges with a Goal Zero power station and solar cells.

Preorder it for $25,000 on the official website.

9. The GoSun Flow solar water purifier and pump removes pathogens from water, keeping you healthy no matter where you are.

GoSun Flow and a person washing their hands

You might not always have access to clean water, especially if you enjoy the outdoors. And that’s where the GoSun Flow solar water purifier and pump come in. These devices work together to remove 99.99% of pathogens and viruses from H20.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

10. The Urbanista Los Angeles self-charging headphones feature tech that transforms every type of light into energy, even indoor light.

Urbanista Los Angeles on a person

Get the Urbanista Los Angeles self-charging headphones for charging you don’t have to think about. They get energy from any light source, so they always have power.

Get them for $199 on the official website.

Ready to switch to solar? These products are the way to go. Do you own any solar gadgets you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

