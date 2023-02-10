Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023

Strengthen your child's self-confidence and knowledge with these must-have STEM toys. We're highlighting ClicBot, LEGO, iRobot, and more.

Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023
Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet in use

Whether your child is an aspiring engineer or a budding scientist, you can support their interests with these must-have STEM toys. The gadgets below include the best robots, kits, and screen-free toys to buy in 2023.

Help your child stretch their creativity with the VOXART click-tile construction set. The tiles click together easily and fold into cubes that can be used to create interior-sized sculptures.

If you’re shopping for a younger child, look no further than the ClicBot. This coding robot has modular pieces and hundreds of integrated emotions.

Invest in the best when you go for the STEM toys below.

1. The VOXART click-tile construction set lets your child create fun, pixel art-style sculptures. Preorder it for $9 on Kickstarter.

VOXART
VOXART sculpture on a table

Help your child bring their artistic ideas to life with the VOXART click-tile construction set. Consisting of easy-to-use, lightweight quadroclick tiles, they can build interior-sized objects, toys, and decor.

2. The Dog-E smart robot dog gets MINTiD to its owner, ensuring that no 2 are exactly alike. Preorder it for $79.99 on the company website.

Dog-E with a child

The Dog-E smart robot dog has a personality that adapts to interactions, creating a one-of-a-kind robot pet. It responds to humans using over 200 sounds. Impressively, it also recognizes voices and sends messages.

3. The Loona intelligent petbot has petlike behaviors and roams independently around your home. Preorder it for $399 on Indiegogo.

Loona in a video

The Loona intelligent petbot is a fun robot companion for your kids. Just like a real pet, Loona sees and recognizes people thanks to her high-definition camera and CPU. She also understands voice commands, has edge detection, and uses intelligent path planning. It’s one of our favorite must-have STEM toys.

4. The Petoi Bittle STEM Kit open-source robot dog helps teach coding and has agile, dog-like movements. Buy it for $231.99 on the official website.

Petoi Bittle
Petoi Bittle STEM Kit on a person’s hand

Suitable for both fun and coding, the Petoi Bittle STEM kit open-source robot dog offers amazing performance. The company recommends that users have experience with coding. This makes it a great STEM project that parents and kids can work on together.

5. The ClicBot kids coding robot encourages kids’ creative thinking with its versatile design and personality. Get it for $599.99 on the brand website.

ClicBot in a video

Enhance family time with the ClicBot kids coding robot. An intelligent coding robot for kids, it’s modular form and infectious personality make it a popular choice for kids. Use it to strengthen kids’ spatial thinking, problem solving skills, and logical thinking.

6. The Jooki kids’ music and story player gives your kids screen-free stories and songs. Buy it for $112.99 on the official website.

Jooki and children

Limit your little one’s screen time while maximizing their fun with the Jooki kids’ music and story player. It streams Spotify playlists. What’s more, the Jooki figurines and tokens can be used to share content and manage the music. It’s one of the best must-have STEM toys to invest in.

7. The LEGO Education SPIKE Essential offers a hands-on discovery of STEM Concepts using everyday themes. It costs $505.99 on Amazon.

LEGO Education SPIKE Essential
LEGO Education SPIKE Essential in a classroom

Offer elementary students a cross-curricular STEAM toy with the LEGO Education SPIKE Essential. This set builds on math, literacy, and social-emotional concepts. It consists of a main classroom set and the intuitive SPIKE App.

8. The Out of the Box classroom in a box transforms any room into a learning space and blends into your decor. Preorder it for $329 on the official website.

Out Of The Box C
Out of The Box in a lifestyle scene

Designed at MIT, the Out of the Box classroom in a box provides a realistic learning experience for children ages 2–6+. It consists of a table, bench, book box, and more that fold away and even grow with your child.

9. The Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet helps your kids learn through play, safely. Get it for $168 on the brand website.

Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 in a teal case

Looking for a kid-friendly tablet? Check out the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet. It’s full of activities, playtime, and new content. What’s more, it’s KidSAFE Seal Program certified, ensuring safe, ad-free play. It’s one of our favorite must-have STEM toys.

10. The iRobot Create 3 buildable robot comes with preinstalled smart tech and is ideal for highschoolers. Buy it for $ 374.99 on the company website.

iRobot Create 3 in a teen’s workshop

Does your high schooler love robotics? The iRobot Create 3 buildable robot makes a great gift. It uses a Roomba robot vacuum blueprint and serves as a springboard for creativity. Your kids can program it with simple behaviors/sounds and move to advanced navigation and telepresence applications.

Invest in educational fun when you treat your child to these fun STEM toys. What educational toys do you own and love? Tell us in the comment section!

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
