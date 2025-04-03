9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?

What’s next for Apple in 2025? Expect major updates, new releases, and some unexpected twists throughout the year.

Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m thrilled there’s more to look forward to. I’m especially pumped because Apple’s stepping into a brand-new device category. And guess what? There are plenty of more new Apple products coming in 2025.

Below, I’ve rounded up the latest rumors on what’s ahead. If you’re like me and love staying up-to-date with Apple gear, stick around—this ride’s getting wild!

1st half of 2025

Apple’s latest release, the iPhone 16e, is officially available for pre-order. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The company is gearing up for a big year in 2025, with plans to launch an entire lineup of new products. Oh, and spring is already here, bringing the thaw.

1. M4 Macbook Air (out now)

M4 MacBook Air

Apple launched the M4 MacBook Air on March 5. The M4 chip first appeared in the iPad Pro last May before making its way into the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini last year.

These new MacBook Air models come in the usual 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, starting at $999 and $1,199. That’s $100 less than the M3 versions.

Apple improved performance and lowered the price, but I expected more. The design hasn’t changed. It still has the same keyboard, no speaker grills, MagSafe charging, 2 USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a notched 60Hz LCD, and a thin aluminum body. Okay, fine—battery capacity did increase slightly, from 52.6 watt-hours to 53.8.

Still, let’s be real, the MacBook Air didn’t need major changes. It’s already a top pick for everyday use. And the price drop fixes one of its biggest downsides for 2025. I had my eye on the M3 model, but now the M4’s got me second-guessing.

2. 11th-gen iPad (out now)

Apple iPad (11th generation) / Image Credit: Jon G, Amazon

In early March, Apple refreshed its low-end iPad, giving it an 11-inch screen and the A16 chip. That’s a solid step up from the previous A14 model, with Apple claiming a 30% speed boost.

“A16 makes the updated iPad up to 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet,” says Apple in a press release.

I love that it works with a stylus, such as the Apple Pencil, or a keyboard case for a laptop-like setup. It’s easily the best all-around tablet for most people. You can grab the Apple iPad for $329 with a 6% discount.

3. 7th-gen iPad Air (out now)

Apple iPad Air with M3 chip

Apple drops a new iPad Air only 10 months after the last one. The only real change? A chip upgrade. Everything else—display, size, and build—stays the same.

You still get the same 11-inch and 13-inch options, starting at $549 (8% off) and $738.08 (8% off). The big switch is from the M2 to the M3 chip, which Apple says makes it twice as fast as the M1 version from a few years back.

A 13-inch iPad might not sound that different from an 11-inch one, but those extra 2 inches make a huge impact. If you watch movies a lot or need to hold it in one hand, the 11-inch is the better pick. But if you’re into digital art, the bigger screen is the way to go—it gives you more room to work with a pencil.

Haven’t gotten my hands on the new Air yet, but I’m sure the M3 version will hold up well. Apple’s M-series chips are rock solid and stay fast for years.

4. iPad Air Magic Keyboard (out now)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

I used to laugh at tablets with physical keyboards and trackpads. But once I tried one, I felt how it worked in my hands, and my opinion changed. It’s actually useful to some extent.

Until now, the Air’s keyboard dock was the only one without function keys, which was just weird. Adding a row for volume, playback, app switching, and locking the device instantly makes the Air a decent laptop replacement.

Even better, the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air ($269) is compatible with older models. So if you have an M2 Air, it’ll work just fine.

5. Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra (out now)

New Mac Studio’s powerful CPU tackles most intense workloads

Apple finally refreshed the Mac Studio after nearly 2 years, but the updates created some confusion in the lineup.

It’s pretty weird to see Apple put last-gen’s highest-end chip in a new product as the top option while also using the latest-gen chip in the same product as a lower-tier choice. That doesn’t happen often.

Now that the Mac Studio has the M3 Ultra, Apple could roll out a newer chip in the next Mac Pro to justify its premium pricing. Apple claims the M4 Max Mac Studio is 3.5 times faster than the 2022 M1 Max version, while the M3 Ultra model is 2.6 times quicker than one with the M1 Ultra.

So, should you get the M3 Ultra ($3,999) or the M4 Max ($1,999)? It depends on your workflow. If you’re into software development or machine learning, the M3 Ultra makes more sense. The M4 Max has higher single-core speed (which is crucial for gaming), but the M3 Ultra handles large projects better. Either way, both are niche picks that will serve you well for years.

2nd half of 2025

Did you know that Apple’s entering a whole new product category? It looks like the smart home market might heat up with some major competition soon!

6. Apple smart home display

Display-equipped HomePod has been delayed few times / Image Credit: 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo), Medium

Apple’s getting ready to launch a wall-mounted display. It can control smart home gadgets, manage video calls, and use AI for app navigation.

The wall tablet sports a 6-inch screen, shaped like a square iPad. Imagine 2 iPhones side by side, with a chunky bezel. Up front, there’s a camera, plus built-in speakers and a rechargeable battery. Apple supply chain expert Ming-Chi Kuo speculates it might tie into the HomePod ecosystem, but that’s still a guess.

Amazon Echo Show 21

CEO Tim Cook has made this project a priority, pushing for its release after more than 3 years of development. Apple wants it to compete with Amazon’s Echo Show and Echo Hub, as well as Google’s Nest Hub.

Funny enough, I once had an old iPad mounted in my kitchen, running an app that showed crypto market trends, soccer updates, and more. Honestly, it worked like a charm. Though discontinued, you can recreate this setup today using home screen widgets. My desk iPad does exactly that (even with a Gadget Flow widget). Yes, Apple’s upcoming device sounds neat. But if you’ve got an old iPad collecting dust, why not DIY something similar already?

Earlier, Gurman revealed Apple’s plan to introduce its smart home hub as early as March, but he now says the wait might be longer. The device runs on a new operating system called Pebble, which ties into iOS 18.4 and iOS 19. Because of that, the hardware might not be ready to launch right away.

Apple has already pushed back production of its smart home hub (HomePod 3, if you go by what Ming-Chi Kuo says) a few times. First, it was supposed to launch in 2024, then early 2025, and now it’s looking more like late summer or early fall 2025.

Kuo expects Apple to ship around 500,000 units in the second half of 2025. And if folks really like it, that number could climb to a million per year.

7. iOS 19 rumors

Apple Intelligence Siri logo in iOS 18

iOS 18 may feel fresh, but iOS 19 is already on the horizon—just five months away. Before its release, Apple will roll out key updates for iOS 18, including iOS 18.4, which brings new Apple Intelligence features.

With iOS 18, Apple leaned hard into Apple Intelligence. iOS 19 will push that even further. Rumor has it 2025 and 2026 will focus heavily on making Apple’s virtual assistant Siri smarter and more capable. This upgrade could help it compete with AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Siri has come a long way, but it still lags behind. Seeing what’s next is going to be interesting!

Apple’s showing off iOS 19 at WWDC in June 2025. Right after the event, developers will get to test it out. Later in the summer, everyone can try the public beta. Once testing’s done, iOS 19 officially drops in September.

8. iPhone 17 rumors

Apple is gearing up for late 2025 with its usual splashy launches—new iPhones and Apple Watches. Let’s start with the iPhones.

Regular leaker Digital Chat Station claims this year’s iPhone designs will see a major overhaul. The rumored iPhone 17 Air might feature a “horizontal, bar-shaped” rear design—think a sleek, stretched camera strip. Meanwhile, the Pro models could introduce a “large horizontal matrix design.”

Last week, Jon Prosser shared a render of the “iPhone 17 Pro.” Its 3 rear cameras retain the classic triangular layout but are housed in a bold new rectangular bar that stretches edge to edge across the back.

The ultra-slim “iPhone 17 Air” is also expected to sport that horizontal camera bar. It’ll be about 0.08 inches thinner than current iPhones and could feature Apple’s first in-house modem (code-named Sinope). It might not top the sales charts, but I see it becoming the buzziest launch this fall. The “Air” brand still carries weight—just look at the MacBook Air’s legendary reputation. Everyone I know with a MacBook Air loves it for its speed and style.

Do you like iPhone 17 Air design? / Image Credit: @zellzoi, X

Apple sticks to a predictable schedule for iPhone launches. Every numbered iPhone for over a decade has debuted in September, except for the iPhone 12, which was delayed by a month due to COVID-19. That means the iPhone 17 series will almost certainly arrive in the first 2 weeks of September 2025.

9. Apple Watch 11 rumors

Apple Watch Series 10 features high water resistance

Ah, here we are at the last product series! The SE model is getting a fresh design, but the Series 11 and Ultra 3 will likely stay the same. Apple already made the Watch 10 bigger and slimmer in 2024, so a major redesign in 2025 doesn’t seem likely.

The real excitement is in the new features. The Ultra 3 will hook you up with satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap access. Oh, and both the Ultra and Series models might soon help you keep tabs on high blood pressure. Neat, right?

Looks like the Apple Watch Series 11 will debut in September 2025. If Apple keeps up its usual routine, the gadgets should arrive just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The timing is perfect—but also dangerous. Holiday shopping always tempts me, especially with all the cute decorations. I love this season, but every year, I end up exhausted, stressed, and broke… and now there’s another gadget to add to the list!

Bottom line

What hooks me most isn’t just the new Apple products coming this year—it’s seeing how Apple’s rhythm reshapes the whole tech vibe. Will rivals scramble? Will my wallet survive? Either way, I’m tuning in. Change keeps things spicy, and 2025’s lineup feels like the start of a wild new era. Let’s see where this ride goes!