New Xbox controller leaked—Here are 3 key details!

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Did you catch the news about the new Xbox controller leaked? It’s shaping up to be pretty interesting!

I used to be all about the PS controller, but after switching to the Xbox one, it just feels so much better in my hands. I don’t get that annoying hand pain anymore, so now, I’m totally team Xbox. And here’s the latest: a new Xbox controller leaked, and it’s set to release this October! The news comes from Dealabs, which is known for leaking various industry announcements like the upcoming PlayStation Plus line-ups.

If your current controller isn’t cutting it, or you’re just looking to level up your collection (or snag a great gift), I’ve got the fresh info you need to make your next move!

Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition Product Design

1. Product name and design

The new Xbox Special Edition controller will be called Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition, according to Dealabs. While we don’t have all the design details just yet, it’s rumored to sport a slick transparent look. Picture a clean, pure transparent color with no mixed shades. Indeed, a new Xbox controller leaked this week, exciting many fans.

If you liked the Sky Cipher Special Edition controller, you’ll have a better idea of what to expect with this one. It definitely looks cool, though I’ve never been too into translucent controllers myself. Still, Xbox has some seriously awesome controllers out there. Whether it’s the fun ones like the Deadpool and Wolverine editions or the simply stunning Stellar Shift (which is my personal favorite), I really hope they keep the variety coming!

The Xbox Ghost Cipher wireless controller is set to be announced today, September 24, 2024. That’s also when you can start pre-ordering it! It’ll launch on October 8, 2024! With the news that a new Xbox controller leaked, fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition / Transparent clear top case

3. Price

The new Xbox Ghost Cipher controller will have the same price as last August’s Sky Cipher—$69.99. That’s pretty typical for special edition Xbox wireless controllers.

Beyond controllers

It’s always a thrill when a new controller drops, but some people are definitely more excited about the latest Xbox hardware. This summer, Microsoft announced the launch date for its two new Xbox Series X consoles and the fresh Xbox Series S, all hitting shelves in October.

First revealed at the Xbox Game Showcase back in June, these new models come with extra storage and some cool new colors. They might not be “pro” versions, but they still deliver the same awesome gaming experience, now with a stylish twist and more space for your games.

The standout is the limited edition 2TB Xbox Series X in galaxy black, featuring a stunning design that sparkles like the night sky. This cosmic model also comes with a matching galaxy black controller and stand. By the way, it’s the only one with a physical disc drive. You’ll also find an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X in robot white. This color was previously only available on the smaller, more budget-friendly Xbox Series S. And speaking of the Series S, there’s a new 1TB version in robot white, too, which was only offered in black before.

All 3 of these new Xbox consoles are ready for pre-order now and will officially launch on October 15. Just in time for the holiday season!

Final thoughts on the new Xbox controller leaked online

I’m excited about the upcoming Xbox Wireless Controller – Ghost Cipher Special Edition! If you’re like me and always looking for ways to enhance your gaming experience, this transparent beauty is definitely worth checking out. With pre-orders kicking off today and the official launch in October, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself or grab a gift for a fellow gamer.

And let’s not forget about the new consoles rolling out! The stunning 2TB Xbox Series X in galaxy black and the fresh 1TB Xbox Series S in robot white are just around the corner. I can’t wait to see how these new models shake things up this holiday season. Get ready to level up your gaming gear!