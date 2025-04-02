Nintendo Switch 2 announcement: 5 key details you shouldn’t miss

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

Hey there, gamers—Nintendo Switch 2 is shaping up to be a sweet upgrade, especially if you’re all about that on-the-go action! The price might make you think twice, but those slick features and killer games could totally win you over.

Nintendo Switch 2

Since its release in 2017, the original Switch has sold over 150 million units, making it Nintendo’s top-performer. With the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, it’s clear Nintendo is continuing to surprise even with massive successes under its belt. I watched the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, and to me, it feels like Nintendo knows the 2017 Switch nailed it. So, they’re tweaking it instead of gambling big to impress skeptics. The updates are what really stand out.

I love how Nintendo brings the fun, and this machine looks awesome. Still, in today’s economic climate, fans (and their parents) might obsess over the sale price.

Nintendo will release the Switch 2 on June 5, aiming to stay ahead in gaming. It’s the company’s first major hardware upgrade in over 8 years. A successful launch could be crucial for Nintendo’s future. Honestly, though, they’ll have to work hard to convince me I need another console. I’ll get one eventually… but not anytime soon. Maybe by 2027, when it hits its 10th anniversary? We’ll see.

Preorders kick off on April 9 at select retailers. If you’re interested, you can sign up for preorder access through the My Nintendo Store.

2. How much will Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch at $450 in the US. A bundle with the new Mario Kart costs $499.99, which helps a little. Still, considering the original Switch started at $300, the price feels like a bit of a gamble. The tech justifies it, but it’s a big jump. Dropping that much on an LCD model doesn’t sit right when I know an OLED version will come later. I’d rather wait for a better picture quality and improved battery life.

Meanwhile, Nintendo revealed a Japan-exclusive version for 49,980 yen ($334). They’ll also sell a multilanguage version for 69,980 yen, but only through their store. Buying one requires a well-used Switch 1 account. Japanese and Western pricing always differs, even with other products. Not sure why, though.

3. Features and specs

GameChat is free until March 2026, no membership needed

It’s not often that a big tech reveal stays a surprise, but I have to give Nintendo credit—they pulled it off. They kept the biggest details under wraps until Wednesday’s video presentation.

The Switch 2 has a bigger 7.9-inch screen with a sharper resolution. It runs games at 120 frames per second for a smooth experience. It also comes with 256GB of storage and even has mouse controls.

Just like the original, the Switch 2 works as both a handheld and a home console with its docking station. It plays almost every Switch game and will support new titles made specifically for the updated hardware.



One feature I’m curious about is flipping the controllers over to use them as a mouse for certain games. If this catches on, I could see a standard mouse becoming as popular as Pro controllers. A lot of PC indie games don’t work well on consoles without a mouse and keyboard, so this could open the door for more of those games to make the jump.

The new controller also has a GameChat button. It lets players talk to friends through the built-in mic and share their screen while playing. Cool feature, but Nintendo is acting like this is groundbreaking when, let’s be real, it’s been around for 20 years.

4. Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 video

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is the real standout for me. It lets players show up on screen while gaming—just like when streaming on Twitch or YouTube.

A Nintendo console wouldn’t feel complete without a pro controller. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has a “C” button (which lets you start group chats with friends and family who also own a Switch 2), a screen capture button, an audio jack, and HD Rumble 2. It also supports motion controls and Amiibo. Plus, you can remap the GL/GR buttons to match your playstyle.

Nintendo also revealed a dedicated GameCube controller for Nintendo Online. It sports the classic purple design and features a “C” button.

5. Games

Selected upgrade packs included at no extra cost

The Switch 2 lets you play certain games locally or online with other Switch 2 users, even if they don’t own the game.

It’s still not as powerful as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, but the extra power is making a difference. Nintendo is getting more third-party support, with Bandai Namco bringing Elden Ring to the system. Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 and EA’s Madden NFL and EA Sports FC are also coming. The lack of power was a major reason third-party games skipped the Switch. EA probably liked the idea of a portable Madden or FIFA, but Madden especially thrives on flashy graphics.

Some older Switch games will get upgrades for Switch 2 with new features. Nintendo showed off an improved version of Super Mario Party Jamboree, which now supports camera and mouse controls. If you already own the game, you can pay for an upgrade.

Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will get enhanced Switch 2 versions with better graphics. A new feature called Zelda Notes adds map navigation and other tools you can access from your phone. What makes Zelda special is that every game brings something new. Each one has a fresh art style, story, or gameplay twist while keeping the same core experience.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be available on both Switch and Switch 2. It looks incredible. The graphics, music, and new mechanics all seem packed with potential, especially for puzzle-solving. I can’t believe more people aren’t excited about it.

Take-Two is also jumping in, bringing Civilization VII, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and Borderlands 4 to Switch 2.

Parting thoughts on the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement

The Nintendo Switch 2 looks like an exciting upgrade with a lot of potential, especially for fans of portable gaming. While the price might give some pause, the features and games it supports are certainly intriguing. In the end, whether it’s worth jumping in early or waiting for more improvements is up to you.