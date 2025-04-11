Nintendo Switch 2 launch games: What I’m planning to play first

By Grigor Baklajyan on Apr 11, 2025, 9:00 am EDT under Tech News,

I didn’t expect much from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct—just another slight upgrade, same old formula. But after seeing the full list of launch titles, I’m all in.

Mario Kart World

When I tuned in to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, my first thought was, “Really? That’s it?” It felt like Nintendo was playing it safe—more of the same instead of doing something bold and new. I couldn’t believe how hyped some people were. It looked like the Japanese gaming giant was pulling an Apple—same device, slightly tweaked. Just enough to make fans feel like it’s a proper upgrade. But then I checked out all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, and yeah… that changed my mind.

There’s a huge list of Switch titles that’ll work right out of the box on the Switch 2. And on top of that, they’re rolling out big-name games from all the familiar franchises. I’ve still got my eye on a few launch titles—and trust me, I’m excited to dive in. Keep scrolling to see what I’m planning to play first.

Switch 2 launch titles

Woman gaming on a Nintendo Switch 2 handheld console
Switch 2 in action
  • Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER
  • BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster
  • Civilization VII
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • Deltarune Chapters 1–4
  • Fast Fusion
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
  • Fortnite
  • F-Zero GX (NSO)
  • Hitman: World of Assassination – Signature Edition
  • Hogwarts LegacyKunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Mario Kart World
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
  • Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
  • Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
  • Soulcalibur II (NSO)
  • Split Fiction
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Survival Kids
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
  • Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

What I’m playing first on Switch 2

Mario Kart World
In Mario Kart World, everywhere is your race course

Some friends who checked out the Switch 2 gameplay event in New York said it topped every Switch experience they’ve had. They couldn’t stop talking about Tears of the Kingdom. It felt like a whole new game compared to the 2023 release—super polished and full of surprises. Mario Kart World didn’t shake things up too much, but that didn’t matter. It looks great, runs smooth, and delivers wild, chaotic fun. They even threw in some open-world driving, which no one expected but everyone loved.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I’ve heard a ton of opinions about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom—some people rave about it, while others totally trash it. Sure, the style might not click with everyone, but anyone who says it’s “awful” just has it wrong. The mechanics are awesome, and the world offers a fresh take on Breath of the Wild.

As for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, folks who’ve tried it say the visuals pop with insane clarity. No stuttering either. Load times? Only take seconds, whether for the first boot-up or fast traveling.

Mario Kart World

The big new feature here is Knockout Tour mode. It swaps the usual 3-lap races for exciting sprints across a huge world map. In Knockout Tour, 24 racers compete in elimination-style races. After every lap, the bottom 4 racers get eliminated. It’s fast-paced, thrilling, and runs smoothly. Even the most experienced Mario Kart players will feel refreshed.

There’s also Free Roam mode, which introduces open-world exploration to Mario Kart. Now, you can cruise around World’s open maps, driving wherever you want, alone or with friends. You’ll get to explore new areas and routes while going off-road on the tracks.

A few days back, I’d laugh if you said the Moo Moo Meadows cow would pull an Akira slide. But now, the internet’s all over it, creating memes and fan art of the once-background character. The best part? The cow’s just called “Cow”—no fancy name like ‘Moo Moo.’

Wrapping up summer with a few more titles

Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza

June’s kicking off strong for Nintendo. June 5 is just the beginning—they’ve got more games dropping all month. July’s got a few in the pipeline too, and even more are coming later this summer.

Donkey Kong Bananza drops on June 17. After that, we’ll see Drag x Drive sometime in summer, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment lands in the winter. Both Drag x Drive and Age of Imprisonment are only coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

People at the Nintendo New York event couldn’t stop talking about Donkey Kong Bananza. It’s a fan favorite already. The Kong Kingdom’s in chaos thanks to a wild gold rush. Everyone’s digging like crazy for rare metals—and yep, there are banana-shaped diamonds in the mix.

Then there’s Drag x Drive, which brings something totally fresh. It highlights disability sports, especially ones we rarely see in games. Imagine wheelchair basketball, but with wild energy, intense action, and controls that actually feel different. It’s exciting, and it finally gives that spotlight where it’s long overdue.

Bottom line

So yeah, I did a 180 on the Switch 2. What started as a letdown turned into a pretty solid lineup, and now I’m counting down the days until I can boot it up. If the rest of the games play anything like Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart World, I know I’m in for a good time.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
