NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection is where style meets functionality

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 29, 2023, 9:00 am EDT

Elevate your style and redefine comfort with the NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection—where functionality meets fashion in perfect harmony.

Dress well and feel comfortable with the NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection. This everyday clothing line is super functional, uses breathable materials, and looks amazing. They’re the ideal clothes for travel and your everyday life.

Finding the perfect blend of style and functionality in everyday clothing can be quite a challenge. But fear not! The NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection is here to revolutionize the way you dress and feel in your clothes.

This premium collection offers a range of garments, including pants, joggers, a T-shirt, and a jacket, all designed with meticulous attention to detail.

Join me as we explore the NOMATIC Outset and discover why this collection is a game-changer for both travel and everyday wear.

NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection jacket in black

Functionality at its finest

One of the standout features of the NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection is its focus on functionality. Each piece of clothing serves a purpose, ensuring that you get the most out of your wardrobe.

So whether you’re a frequent traveler or simply looking for versatile clothing for everyday use, this collection has your back. Can you imagine walking through the airport in an outfit that has all the components you need—jacket, pants, and tee-shirt—while feeling comfortable, no matter the temperature?

That’s exactly what you get from this high-quality functional line of clothing.

NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection on a person

Quality materials for long-lasting comfort

When it comes to clothing, comfort is key. Thankfully, NOMATIC understands this and has used breathable and durable materials that not only look great but also feel amazing against your skin. The attention to detail in the selection of fabrics is evident, providing a comfortable wearing experience that lasts throughout the day.

The NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection takes pride in using high-quality materials that prioritize both comfort and durability. The pants and joggers feature a combination of fabrics that offer breathability and stretchability. These properties ensure that you stay cool and comfortable, even during the most active days.

Additionally, the materials can withstand the rigors of everyday wear, allowing you to enjoy your NOMATIC Outset garments for a long time.

NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection jacket in gray

Versatile pants for every occasion

One of the most important components of the NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection is its pants. Available in classic and slim fits and 3 versatile colors—black, gray, and khaki—these pants are a wardrobe staple.

Meanwhile, the 4-way stretch fabric ensures maximum mobility, while the water-, wrinkle-, and stain-resistant properties make them perfect for any adventure. Whether you’re exploring new cities or tackling daily errands, these are pants you can rely on.

Joggers: style meets functionality

For those seeking a more relaxed yet stylish look, this everyday clothing line’s joggers are a must-have. Available in black, navy, and gray, they offer the perfect blend of style and functionality.

With their 4-way stretch fabric and water-resistant properties, they’re great for both active pursuits and casual outings. No matter the occasion, these joggers will keep you looking effortlessly cool.

Meanwhile, they boast plenty of pockets for organization, including an anti-dump pocket, 2 hand pockets, a zippered valuables pocket, a zippered back pocket, and a zippered thigh pocket.

So there’s virtually no way you won’t have a pocket for things like your phone, earbuds, keys, and small tech bits. These pockets keep your stuff organized and with you, no matter where you go.

Finally, a tailored cuff keeps your look casual but neat. Truly, these joggers are the perfect solution for an active day, whether you’re out running errands, going for a hike, or boarding a long-haul flight.

The essential T-shirt

Every wardrobe needs a classic T-shirt, and the NOMATIC Outset Collection delivers with its premium offering. Available in black, navy, and white and with both straight and drop hems, this versatile T-shirt caters to a range of style preferences.

Like the pants and joggers above, the T-shirt also offers a 4-way stretch material. So you get a stylish fit that moves easily with you. It’s also wrinkle-resistant, breathable, and stays cool. Yes, you can count on this T-shirt to not trap heat on a hot day.

Overall, this is a T-shirt that looks great on. Not only does it boast high-quality, convenient fabric, but it’s also made well. Yes, this shirt also combines reinforced stitching, a tailored chest and torso, a weighted hem, and fitted sleeves.

With components of such high quality, it’s destined to become your favorite T-shirt for everyday wear.

The perfect outer layer

To complete your ensemble, the NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection features a sleek jacket. Available in black and gray, this jacket exudes sophistication and style. With its impeccable fit and attention to detail, it adds a touch of refinement to any outfit.

The primary material is 100% polyester, and the secondary is 85% nylon and 15% spandex. It has an adjustable hood for windy or rainy days, fleece-lined pockets, a packable pillow, perforated breathing panels, and tailored cuffs and thumb holes.

Whether you’re braving the urban jungle or the elements, this jacket ensures you look and feel your best. It has all the features a modern person needs in an everyday jacket.

NOMATIC Outset: a marriage of style and function

The NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection is a testament to the marriage of style and functionality. With its range of carefully designed garments, this premium collection demonstrates that, yes, one can look stylish and feel comfortable in one’s clothes.

From the versatile pants and joggers to the essential T-shirt and the perfect outer layer, every piece of the collection is a testament to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable clothes that don’t fit well and embrace a new level of style and flexibility with this everyday clothing line.

Love the NOMATIC Outset Apparel Collection? Preorder the T-shirt for $39 today on Kickstarter!

