$3,000 NVIDIA AI supercomputer drops this summer, and it’s bringing a friend

Grigor Baklajyan on under Tech News , Byunder

I was checking out NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s interview, and it got me thinking—who’s even in the running to challenge NVIDIA right now? With their game-changing DGX Spark and DGX Station, it’s clear NVIDIA is in a league of its own.

NVIDIA

Just binged the Severance finale on Apple TV+ and wow—it got me thinking, “What’s next for tech companies blowing our minds?” Decided to check out NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s interview with YouTuber Cleo Abram. I always knew NVIDIA was next-level. I mean, who’s even in the running here? Intel? AMD? Let’s be real—Intel’s struggling big time and needs a lifeline. AMD’s hardware? Solid, even beats NVIDIA in spots. But their software? Yikes. Not even close. Meanwhile, Huang casually flexes the new NVIDIA AI supercomputer, DGX Spark (aka the upgraded DIGITS). In 2016, that model used 10,000 times more energy and delivered 6 times less performance than today’s version. Progress speaks volumes. But there’s more.

They’re also dropping the DGX Station, a beefy desktop muscle powered by Grace Blackwell chips. Sure, parts of it might look familiar, but don’t get fooled—this isn’t your average desktop. It’s built for researchers and software devs doing heavy AI lifting. So, ready to nerd out over these 2 beasts?

DGX Spark

NVIDIA DGX Spark

The $3,000 Spark runs on NVIDIA’s GB10 Blackwell Superchip, packing a GPU with 5th-gen Tensor Cores and FP4 support. The GB10 fits perfectly in Spark’s compact desktop design. Still, it cranks out up to 1,000 trillion AI operations per second. That’s for tweaking and running the latest AI reasoning models—like NVIDIA’s Cosmos Reason and GR00T N1. Spark comes with 128 GB of unified memory. Plus, it offers up to 4 TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Will it handle your LLMs smoothly? I’d say yes. That 128 GB memory helps—especially if you connect 2 or more units together. They don’t specify how many you can link, though. We’ll have to wait for details.

Now, if you want LLMs that churn out top-notch results, bigger models are the way to go. Here’s where the Mac Studio shines with its 512 GB memory option. Go for the M4 Max Mac Studio or MacBook Pro, and you get 128 GB. It has less memory bandwidth but way more capacity. Wild how NVIDIA’s pricing suddenly makes Apple’s costs seem… almost fair?

DGX Station

NVIDIA DGX Station

NVIDIA’s DGX Station is bigger, fitting their new GB300 Blackwell Ultra desktop superchip. It packs serious power—20 petaflops of AI performance and 784GB of shared memory.

NVIDIA keeps the price a mystery for now. I bet one unit could easily top $10,000. Their other high-end GPUs cost a fortune too. Look for it later this year from partners like Asus and Dell. HP, Boxx, and Supermicro join the crew as well.

I chatted with an AI researcher from my college. He loves tinkering with desktop gear without restrictions. A single 4090 or 5090 feels tight on memory for him. He doesn’t need all that power, though. I’d love to hear his take on NVIDIA’s pricing.

What makes NVIDIA’s AI chips so powerful?

NVIDIA Blackwell

The current star is the NVIDIA Hopper H100, named after computer science pioneer Grace Hopper. It’s a beefed-up version of a GPU that first appeared in gaming PCs. Now, NVIDIA is replacing it with the new Blackwell lineup, named after mathematician David Blackwell.

Both Hopper and Blackwell turn clusters of NVIDIA-powered computers into unified systems that handle massive data loads and perform calculations at lightning speeds. That makes them perfect for training neural networks—the backbone of today’s AI products.

According to NVIDIA, Blackwell trains AI models 2.5 times faster than Hopper. The new design is so complex that no factory can produce it as a single chip. Instead, it’s made up of 2 separate chips fused together with a connection that lets them work as one.

Final thoughts on these NVIDIA AI supercomputers

NVIDIA isn’t just pushing boundaries—they’re rewriting the AI playbook. With the DGX Spark and DGX Station, they’re giving researchers and developers some serious firepower to tackle the next wave of AI innovation. If this is where we’re at now, imagine what’s coming next.