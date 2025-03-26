$3,000 NVIDIA AI supercomputer drops this summer, and it’s bringing a friend

By Grigor Baklajyan on Mar 26, 2025, 4:46 pm EDT under Tech News,

I was checking out NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s interview, and it got me thinking—who’s even in the running to challenge NVIDIA right now? With their game-changing DGX Spark and DGX Station, it’s clear NVIDIA is in a league of its own.

$3,000 NVIDIA AI supercomputer drops this summer, and it’s bringing a friend
NVIDIA

Just binged the Severance finale on Apple TV+ and wow—it got me thinking, “What’s next for tech companies blowing our minds?” Decided to check out NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s interview with YouTuber Cleo Abram. I always knew NVIDIA was next-level. I mean, who’s even in the running here? Intel? AMD? Let’s be real—Intel’s struggling big time and needs a lifeline. AMD’s hardware? Solid, even beats NVIDIA in spots. But their software? Yikes. Not even close. Meanwhile, Huang casually flexes the new NVIDIA AI supercomputer, DGX Spark (aka the upgraded DIGITS). In 2016, that model used 10,000 times more energy and delivered 6 times less performance than today’s version. Progress speaks volumes. But there’s more.

They’re also dropping the DGX Station, a beefy desktop muscle powered by Grace Blackwell chips. Sure, parts of it might look familiar, but don’t get fooled—this isn’t your average desktop. It’s built for researchers and software devs doing heavy AI lifting. So, ready to nerd out over these 2 beasts?

DGX Spark

NVIDIA DGX Spark
NVIDIA DGX Spark

The $3,000 Spark runs on NVIDIA’s GB10 Blackwell Superchip, packing a GPU with 5th-gen Tensor Cores and FP4 support. The GB10 fits perfectly in Spark’s compact desktop design. Still, it cranks out up to 1,000 trillion AI operations per second. That’s for tweaking and running the latest AI reasoning models—like NVIDIA’s Cosmos Reason and GR00T N1. Spark comes with 128 GB of unified memory. Plus, it offers up to 4 TB of NVMe SSD storage.

Will it handle your LLMs smoothly? I’d say yes. That 128 GB memory helps—especially if you connect 2 or more units together. They don’t specify how many you can link, though. We’ll have to wait for details.

Now, if you want LLMs that churn out top-notch results, bigger models are the way to go. Here’s where the Mac Studio shines with its 512 GB memory option. Go for the M4 Max Mac Studio or MacBook Pro, and you get 128 GB. It has less memory bandwidth but way more capacity. Wild how NVIDIA’s pricing suddenly makes Apple’s costs seem… almost fair?

DGX Station

NVIDIA DGX Station

NVIDIA’s DGX Station is bigger, fitting their new GB300 Blackwell Ultra desktop superchip. It packs serious power—20 petaflops of AI performance and 784GB of shared memory.

NVIDIA keeps the price a mystery for now. I bet one unit could easily top $10,000. Their other high-end GPUs cost a fortune too. Look for it later this year from partners like Asus and Dell. HP, Boxx, and Supermicro join the crew as well.

I chatted with an AI researcher from my college. He loves tinkering with desktop gear without restrictions. A single 4090 or 5090 feels tight on memory for him. He doesn’t need all that power, though. I’d love to hear his take on NVIDIA’s pricing.

What makes NVIDIA’s AI chips so powerful?

NVIDIA Blackwell
NVIDIA Blackwell

The current star is the NVIDIA Hopper H100, named after computer science pioneer Grace Hopper. It’s a beefed-up version of a GPU that first appeared in gaming PCs. Now, NVIDIA is replacing it with the new Blackwell lineup, named after mathematician David Blackwell.

Both Hopper and Blackwell turn clusters of NVIDIA-powered computers into unified systems that handle massive data loads and perform calculations at lightning speeds. That makes them perfect for training neural networks—the backbone of today’s AI products.

According to NVIDIA, Blackwell trains AI models 2.5 times faster than Hopper. The new design is so complex that no factory can produce it as a single chip. Instead, it’s made up of 2 separate chips fused together with a connection that lets them work as one.

Final thoughts on these NVIDIA AI supercomputers

NVIDIA isn’t just pushing boundaries—they’re rewriting the AI playbook. With the DGX Spark and DGX Station, they’re giving researchers and developers some serious firepower to tackle the next wave of AI innovation. If this is where we’re at now, imagine what’s coming next.

Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Chillshark review: The ultimate cold plunge solution or just another fancy chiller?
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Chillshark review: The ultimate cold plunge solution or just another fancy chiller?
I’ll be honest—when I first came across the Chillshark, I was skeptical. The idea of an at-home cold plunge setup that doesn’t require a dedicated tub, plumbing modifications, or endless bags of ice sounds almost too good to be true...
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened
Hands on Review
By Madhurima Nag
I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened
I’ll admit it—I’ve tested my fair share of webcams, and most of them blend into the same forgettable category of “just good enough.” But when I got my hands on the EMEET Piko, I knew right away this wasn’t your..
Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
 AI is everywhere, whether we like or not. It’s in our phones, our TVs, and even the emails we draft. But what really grabs my attention isn’t just AI-powered conveniences—it’s the wave of fresh, innovative gadgets from up-and-coming brands. They’re..
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Businesses use video conferencing as part of their daily operations for remote work and global collaboration. This is because more businesses are changing towards a digital workplace and using hybrid communication models. Moreover, the global video conferencing market is growing..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..

You Might Also Like

CamScanner pioneers data security in the digital era
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
CamScanner pioneers data security in the digital era
CamScanner, a global leader in document scanning application with over 300 million users, has established itself as a trusted name in the digital document management space. In an age where data privacy is a growing concern for individuals and organizations..
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
So, Xbox might be jumping into the handheld scene! But hold up—why now? Japan’s the home of major gaming companies and still leads in cool hybrid systems. Sony and Nintendo often tailor their handhelds for Japan first, then tweak them..
Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?
I’ve always admired folks who hunt for the perfect gear. Not rebels, just smart shoppers. They skip the hype and focus on what fits their vibe. Sure, grabbing Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, feels tempting. Everyone’s got..
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: here’s what I loved (and what I didn’t)
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: here’s what I loved (and what I didn’t)
With prices climbing, I know I’m not the only one hunting for cheap tech this year. And when it comes to fitness trackers—which are nice to have but not exactly essential—I want solid features at an even better price. No..
Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
The digital age has ushered in rapid technological advancements, fundamentally transforming how we interact with gadgets. From smart home devices to wearables, tech products have become more sophisticated and interconnected. However, a significant shift is now unfolding: tokenized gadgets, powered..
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
We are bombarded daily by endless pings, alerts, and messages. This overwhelming stream of notifications, emails, and other online distractions is called ‘digital noise.’ It sneaks into our lives, takes our focus, tires us down, and makes it more difficult..