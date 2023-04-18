Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure

Want to add some excitement to your hikes and beach vacations? Then check out these personal vehicles. They'll add excitement to your next adventure!

InMotion V11 flies in midair

Hey there, adventurers! Are you tired of taking the same old transportation to explore new places? Then it’s time to ditch your typical ride and try something new. And might we suggest any of the best personal vehicles for adventure below? They take you off the beaten path and let you experience the thrill of exploration.

Explore the world around you with the 2Swift all-terrain inline electric board. It reaches a top speed of 24 miles per hour, while 9.5″ pneumatic tires allow it to tackle almost any terrain.

Another of our favorite personal vehicles for adventure is the Mate Bike Mate X. This rugged eBike can handle terrain beyond the city. In fact, it has a range of 120 km and unparalleled torque.

Let’s dive into the exciting world of personal vehicles for adventure!

1. The 2Swift all-terrain inline electric board tackles pretty much any terrain with its 9.5″ pneumatic tires. Preorder it for $1,699.99 on the company website.

peopledriding 2Swift eBoards

If you’re an adventure seeker, the 2Swift all-terrain inline electric board could be your ideal personal vehicle. This electric board has a top speed of 24 miles per hour and an impressive range of up to 21 miles. Then, the 9.5″ pneumatic tires allow it to withstand even difficult terrain and obstacles.

2. The Mate Bike Mate X rugged foldable eBike handles both city streets and off-road trails with its unmatched torque. Buy it for $3,085 on the official website.

Mate Bike Mate X product video

The Mate Bike Mate X rugged foldable eBike is a great eBike for any occasion. With 250 watts of power, it can ride further per charge than most electric bikes. What’s more, the long 120 km range means it can handle anything from city commutes to rocky terrain. It’s one of the best personal vehicles for adventure.

3. The Vagabund Moto Freeride E electric bike has a super stylish look and powerful off-road capabilities. Get it for about $21,883 on the brand’s website.

Vagabund Moto Freeride E in black

The Vagabund Moto Freeride E electric Bike is pretty slick since it combines the 2022 ITM E-CX with Vagbund’s custom body parts. What’s more, it’s got a powerful 18 kW motor, front and rear WP XPLOR suspensions, and a modern FREERIDE chassis for offroad adventures.

4. The ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 mini electric skateboard is easy to travel with and has a high-performance dual-drive motor. Purchase it for $699 on the company’s website.

ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 with chairs

The ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 mini electric skateboard is the ideal travel companion. It’s small enough to fit in trunks and suitcases and comes with a side handle for easy carrying. It still packs a punch, though, with its large wheels, wide pedals, and shorter wheelbase—which provide better maneuverability.

5. The Segway SuperScooter GT1 long-range eScooter has a stylish look and an adjustable hydraulic shock system. Buy it for $2,799.99 on Amazon.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 off road

Cruise around in style with the Segway SuperScooter GT1 long-range eScooter. With a top speed of 37.3 mph and a range of 43.5 miles, it’s great for everyday use. Plus, with the powerful 3,000W rear-wheel drive motor, you’ll have a smooth ride on paved streets or off-road trails.

6. The Rydology Blade 10 GT+ electric scooter is IP54 weather resistant and handles inclines of 40%. Get it for $2,499 on the official website.

Rydology Blade 10 GT+ in a lifestyle scene

The Rydology Blade 10 GT+ electric scooter is the ultimate ride for speed and range. With dual 1,500-watt motors, it can reach a top speed of 52 miles per hour and cover up to 50 miles on a single charge.

7. The Brompton C Line Explore classic steel folding eBike transforms into a compact, locked package in under 20 seconds. It costs $1,850 on the company website.

Brompton C Line Explore folded

Easily carry and transport your eBike when it’s the Brompton C Line Explore classic steel folding eBike. Its handmade design folds into 3 parts. Moreover, it’s great for commuting as well as adventures.

8. The Cycleboard Rover all-terrain electric vehicle withstands mixed terrain surroundings. Buy it for $2,699 on the brand’s website.

Cycleboard Rover product video

Mix things up with the Cycleboard Rover all-terrain electric vehicle. Ideal for quick errands, after-work trail rides, and more, it delivers superior steering control, durability, and power.

9. The Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter is excellent for the outdoors with its rugged design and powerful motor. Purchase it for $356.76 on Amazon.

Razor Jeep RX200 on a sidewalk

Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with the Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter. This army-inspired eScooter, with its 200-watt motor, reaches speeds of up to 12 mph, ideal for trails and rough terrain.

10. The InMotion V11 electric unicycle gives you a one-of-a-kind offroad experience, reaching up to 34 mph. Get it for $1,869 on the official website.

InMotion V11 on a mountain trail

The InMotion V11 electric unicycle has been a popular choice for thrill seekers. A powerful vehicle that can reach speeds up to 34 miles per hour, it can also travel up to 75 miles on a single charge. What’s more, this unique vehicle has an 18-inch tire with a 3″ width, offering stability on rough terrain.

Well, that’s a wrap on our list of the best personal vehicles for adventure! Whether you prefer electric bikes, scooters, or unicycles, there’s something on this list for everyone. Which of these vehicles do you love the most? Tell us!

