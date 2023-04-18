Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 18, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Want to add some excitement to your hikes and beach vacations? Then check out these personal vehicles. They'll add excitement to your next adventure!

Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure
InMotion V11 flies in midair

Hey there, adventurers! Are you tired of taking the same old transportation to explore new places? Then it’s time to ditch your typical ride and try something new. And might we suggest any of the best personal vehicles for adventure below? They take you off the beaten path and let you experience the thrill of exploration.

Related: 10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation

Explore the world around you with the 2Swift all-terrain inline electric board. It reaches a top speed of 24 miles per hour, while 9.5″ pneumatic tires allow it to tackle almost any terrain.

Another of our favorite personal vehicles for adventure is the Mate Bike Mate X. This rugged eBike can handle terrain beyond the city. In fact, it has a range of 120 km and unparalleled torque.

Let’s dive into the exciting world of personal vehicles for adventure!

1. The 2Swift all-terrain inline electric board tackles pretty much any terrain with its 9.5″ pneumatic tires. Preorder it for $1,699.99 on the company website.

2Swift All Terrain Inline 2 Wheel Electric Board
peopledriding 2Swift eBoards

If you’re an adventure seeker, the 2Swift all-terrain inline electric board could be your ideal personal vehicle. This electric board has a top speed of 24 miles per hour and an impressive range of up to 21 miles. Then, the 9.5″ pneumatic tires allow it to withstand even difficult terrain and obstacles.

2. The Mate Bike Mate X rugged foldable eBike handles both city streets and off-road trails with its unmatched torque. Buy it for $3,085 on the official website.

Mate Bike Mate X product video

The Mate Bike Mate X rugged foldable eBike is a great eBike for any occasion. With 250 watts of power, it can ride further per charge than most electric bikes. What’s more, the long 120 km range means it can handle anything from city commutes to rocky terrain. It’s one of the best personal vehicles for adventure.

3. The Vagabund Moto Freeride E electric bike has a super stylish look and powerful off-road capabilities. Get it for about $21,883 on the brand’s website.

Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure
Vagabund Moto Freeride E in black

The Vagabund Moto Freeride E electric Bike is pretty slick since it combines the 2022 ITM E-CX with Vagbund’s custom body parts. What’s more, it’s got a powerful 18 kW motor, front and rear WP XPLOR suspensions, and a modern FREERIDE chassis for offroad adventures.

4. The ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 mini electric skateboard is easy to travel with and has a high-performance dual-drive motor. Purchase it for $699 on the company’s website.

Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure
ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 with chairs

The ZETAZS KNIGHT Pro 2 mini electric skateboard is the ideal travel companion. It’s small enough to fit in trunks and suitcases and comes with a side handle for easy carrying. It still packs a punch, though, with its large wheels, wide pedals, and shorter wheelbase—which provide better maneuverability.

5. The Segway SuperScooter GT1 long-range eScooter has a stylish look and an adjustable hydraulic shock system. Buy it for $2,799.99 on Amazon.

Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure
Segway SuperScooter GT1 off road

Cruise around in style with the Segway SuperScooter GT1 long-range eScooter. With a top speed of 37.3 mph and a range of 43.5 miles, it’s great for everyday use. Plus, with the powerful 3,000W rear-wheel drive motor, you’ll have a smooth ride on paved streets or off-road trails.

6. The Rydology Blade 10 GT+ electric scooter is IP54 weather resistant and handles inclines of 40%. Get it for $2,499 on the official website.

Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure
Rydology Blade 10 GT+ in a lifestyle scene

The Rydology Blade 10 GT+ electric scooter is the ultimate ride for speed and range. With dual 1,500-watt motors, it can reach a top speed of 52 miles per hour and cover up to 50 miles on a single charge.

7. The Brompton C Line Explore classic steel folding eBike transforms into a compact, locked package in under 20 seconds. It costs $1,850 on the company website.

Brompton C Line
Brompton C Line Explore folded

Easily carry and transport your eBike when it’s the Brompton C Line Explore classic steel folding eBike. Its handmade design folds into 3 parts. Moreover, it’s great for commuting as well as adventures.

8. The Cycleboard Rover all-terrain electric vehicle withstands mixed terrain surroundings. Buy it for $2,699 on the brand’s website.

Cycleboard Rover product video

Mix things up with the Cycleboard Rover all-terrain electric vehicle. Ideal for quick errands, after-work trail rides, and more, it delivers superior steering control, durability, and power.

9. The Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter is excellent for the outdoors with its rugged design and powerful motor. Purchase it for $356.76 on Amazon.

Off the beaten path: Check out the best personal vehicles for adventure
Razor Jeep RX200 on a sidewalk

Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with the Razor Jeep RX200 rugged electric scooter. This army-inspired eScooter, with its 200-watt motor, reaches speeds of up to 12 mph, ideal for trails and rough terrain.

10. The InMotion V11 electric unicycle gives you a one-of-a-kind offroad experience, reaching up to 34 mph. Get it for $1,869 on the official website.

InMotion V11
InMotion V11 on a mountain trail

The InMotion V11 electric unicycle has been a popular choice for thrill seekers. A powerful vehicle that can reach speeds up to 34 miles per hour, it can also travel up to 75 miles on a single charge. What’s more, this unique vehicle has an 18-inch tire with a 3″ width, offering stability on rough terrain.

Well, that’s a wrap on our list of the best personal vehicles for adventure! Whether you prefer electric bikes, scooters, or unicycles, there’s something on this list for everyone. Which of these vehicles do you love the most? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Garden gadgets for healthier, more beautiful plants—our editor’s picks
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Garden gadgets for healthier, more beautiful plants—our editor’s picks

Love spending time in your garden but find it hard to keep up with the maintenance? Well, worry not! We’ve got you covered with our editor’s top picks for the latest garden gadgets. Not only do these products help you..
10 Breakfast gadgets that will change your morning routine forever
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Breakfast gadgets that will change your morning routine forever

Mornings can be tough. But with the right tools and gadgets, you can make your routine easier and more enjoyable—starting with breakfast. And, for that reason, today we’re rounding up breakfast gadgets that will change your morning routine forever. Related:..
Best budget-friendly smart home gadgets: Get connected without breaking the bank
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best budget-friendly smart home gadgets: Get connected without breaking the bank

Smart home gadgets make home management a breeze, but they can certainly put a dent in your budget. Luckily, we at Gadget Flow know there are plenty of budget-friendly smart home gadgets available, and we’re sharing our favorites today. Related:..
10 Must-have car gadgets for a safer and smarter driving experience
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Must-have car gadgets for a safer and smarter driving experience

Want to feel safer and more relaxed while driving? These car gadgets for smarter driving can help. From a wireless car charger that eliminates the need for pesky cords to a compact car vacuum cleaner that keeps your ride looking..
Push your car to the limits playing the Lights Out Racing board game inspired by FORMULA 1
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Push your car to the limits playing the Lights Out Racing board game inspired by FORMULA 1

Race against your fellow players in Mahtgician Games Lights Out Racing. This board game inspired by FORMULA 1 lets players control a race car and complete laps around the track. It even incorporates FORMULA 1 elements like ERS, DRS, etc...
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top 10 workspace gadgets you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workstation

Whether you work from home or at an office, it’s crucial to have a workspace that not only looks professional but also allows you to work comfortably. And, these days, there are plenty of gadgets for a comfortable and ergonomic..
Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best speaker lamps: the future of home entertainment and decor

There’s no need to buy separate lamps and speakers when you have the best speaker lamps available. These innovative devices combine the functionality of a high-quality speaker with the aesthetics of a stylish lamp. And we’re highlighting our favorites, the..
The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The future of sustainable technology: 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch out for

Sustainable technology is constantly evolving with gadgets that are great for the environment. So we rounded up 10 eco-friendly gadgets to watch, from solar-powered chargers to composting devices. Related: 10 Smart home gadgets for every room in your house—from the..
The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System can help you save money and reduce your energy consumption
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System can help you save money and reduce your energy consumption

Cut your heating and cooling costs with the AIRLEO Duo Eco Air System. With its patented Low-temperature Evolutionary Ozone (LEO) technology, this energy-efficient heating and cooling system creates a personalized bubble of temperature-controlled air. Tired of hefty electricity bills and..
The best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best outdoor grills for the perfect barbecue

Warm weather is on its way, so it’s time to start thinking about your summer 2023 outdoor cooking. Because there’s nothing like firing up the grill on a warm day and cooking delicious food for your friends and family. But,..
10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation

Are you planning your next vacation but dreading the packing and hassle? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! With these travel gadgets for a stress-free vacation, your next trip can be a relaxing, enjoyable experience. Related: Best gadgets for photographers—camera..