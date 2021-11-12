OLOR.COCO is a lightweight portable air purifier and aroma diffuser with a powerful core

Are you in the market for a new air purifier? The OLOR.COCO Indiegogo campaign has one that you won't want to miss. Featuring a powerful core and cold-evaporation technology, it'll cleanse your personal space—even on the fly. Read on to learn more.

OLOR.COCO air purifier features competitive cutting-edge technology

Air purifiers are a fantastic way to clean the air in your home or office. Toxins and pollutants are notorious for finding their way into our living and working spaces, and purifiers help reduce them.

Of course, when purifiers come in so many different sizes with a wide range of features, it can be difficult to choose which one to buy. Well, the OLOR.COCO air purifier hopes to clear a space at the top of your list by being a great option that’s worth your attention. Let’s take a look at this useful new product from Indiegogo and see what it has to offer.

OLOR.COCO air purifier is right at home on tabletops

Cleans up to 99.9% of germs and viruses

In a time of COVID-19, you can appreciate a device that can help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs in the air. It also helps remove harmful pollutants and particles that cause a myriad of different health problems.

For example, the OLOR.COCO purifiers can improve symptoms of conditions like Rhinitis and respiratory illness. Best of all, they’re entirely safe and nonirritating. It’s even the first air purifier that uses gaseous molecule technology to help kill viruses.

Features a powerful core and cold-evaporation tech

Inspired by nature itself, the OLOR.COCO air purifier uses a specially designed cold-evaporation technique to emit a safe and natural vapor. This essential-oil-infused vapor helps protect you during operation while simultaneously maintaining the integrity (and benefits) of the essential oil.

Official OLOR.COCO video

Is quiet with a long-lasting battery and wide range

The OLOR.COCO also comes with a robust battery that can keep the device going for up to an impressive 110 hours. It also has an effective coverage range of up to 650 square feet. That’s a lot of range for such a small device! It even runs completely silent so that you don’t have to put up with any loud or intrusive motor noises.

Has a design that ensures the best experience

Another benefit of the OLOR.COCO air purifier that speaks to its quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design that goes into it is its prior drafts. For example, the final design is an upgraded version that comes after 100 different design drafts. This goes to show how meticulous its creators are in ensuring that users get the best possible product experience it can offer. That kind of effort shouldn’t be overlooked.

OLOR.COCO has advanced cold-evaporation technology

Is a unique and impressively thought-out air purifier

There’s honestly a lot to appreciate about the OLOR.COCO air purifier. From the intelligently thought-out concept to its engineering and execution, this handy gadget goes above and beyond what anyone would expect.

It also has an elegant, yet modern, aesthetic and would look great on desks and tabletops while cleaning your personal environments. It’s so portable that it can even fit into most vehicle cup holders. If you’re looking for a high-tech, cutting-edge portable air purification system, you should absolutely check out its Indiegogo campaign.

You can find the official Indiegogo campaign page here. Pledges for the OLOR.COCO air purifiers start at about $150.