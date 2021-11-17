OneOdio Monitor 60 wired headphones have powerful drivers and high-definition sound

Are you a musician, podcaster, or recording artist? Today we're taking a look at OneOdio's Monitor 60 headphones. This solid pair of professional quality studio headphones is a great pick for audio producers on a budget who don't want to sacrifice what's important. Read on to learn more about this solid monitoring device.

The OneOdio Monitor 60 headphones deliver well-balanced sound

There’s no shortage of headphones to choose from; each set comes with its own pros and cons. While some offer the best audio experience, others offer convenience features. This is particularly true of OneOdio’s Monitor 60 wired headphones. They boast powerful drivers and are capable of delivering some seriously high-end sound quality. If you’re in the market for a new set of monitoring headphones, these are worth your time. Let’s check them out and get a closer look!

OneOdio Monitor 60 headphones have comfortable ergonomic design

Made for professional studio monitoring

OneOdio’s Monitor 60 headphones are a fantastic solution for anyone working on professionally producing music and audio. In fact, they feature High-Res Audio verification and meet industry standards for accurate reproduction of sound. They also have an excellent frequency response and dynamic versatility. This means they’re flexible enough to use for a wide range of different recording projects.

Features 50 mm drivers and wired connection

The Monitor 60’s also feature 50 mm drivers that deliver powerful, effective sound. You’ll have the proper balance necessary to tweak and fine-tune your audio mixes without feeling limited. The headphones also support a handful of different wired connection types. This not only provides additional flexibility but improves the quality of the sound as well. Anyone working with a complex setup will appreciate the diversity.

OneOdio’s official promo video for the Monitor 60 headphones

Has a comfortable, ergonomic design

If you ever sit for a long time recording or mixing audio, you already know that having studio headphones on your head can eventually get uncomfortable. Thankfully, OneOdio’s Monitor 60 headphones have addressed this issue. This is because the headphones feature professional-grade build quality that passes extensive tests for comfort. The ergonomic design uses a leather-like soft material for the earpads, plus extra-large cups sizes. This allows you to enjoy what you’re listening to during longer sessions without feeling the strain of poorly fitting headphones.

You can take them beyond studio recording

Another added bonus comes from the additional wired connections the Monitor 60’s provide. When you’re not using them for professional tasks like recording, you can use them to enjoy listening to music or watching media on your TV or laptop. Movies and TV shows will sound great–definitely something to try out, should you decide to snag a pair.

Monitor 60 headphones feature 50 mm drivers

Solid professional headphones at an great price

As a musician and podcaster myself, I can attest that a good pair of studio headphones can go a long way during recording sessions. Not only that, but they can also be quite expensive if you’re looking for a truly professional-quality set of monitoring headphones. OneOdio’s Monitor 60’s are available at an affordable price point and makes them that much more accessible. So, if you’re a musician, audio producer, audiophile, or low-key enthusiast, you won’t go wrong hopping over to the OneOdio and checking them out for yourself.

You can get the OneOdio Monitor 60 Professional Monitor Wired Headphones from the official website for $69.99.