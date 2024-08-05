OneStep GPS Review: this GPS fleet-tracking service offers turn-by-turn data accuracy

Managing a fleet can be a nightmare, but OneStep GPS turns it into a dream! Discover how this affordable tracker can improve your business.

Managing a fleet of cars, whether they’re work vans, delivery trucks, or company cars can be a real headache. You have track their location, how much fuel they’re using, and how often they stop—it’s no easy task. That’s where OneStep GPS comes in. For just $13.95 a month, you get a detailed look at all that data and a free device too!

In my first job after college, my manager was always stressing about fuel costs and suspected that some drivers might be using company cars for personal errands. It’s a common worry for anyone in charge of a fleet. OneStep GPS promises you can put those concerns to rest and keep everything running smoothly.

Want to learn more about this GPS fleet tracker for businesses? See my review below!

Get real-time GPS tracking for vehicles

Going back to my first job, I remember my manager also had difficulty predicting his drivers’ arrival at a client’s address. He’d have to call the drivers and rely on their information.

If only OneStep GPS had existed 15 years ago! This service lets business owners and managers access real-time GPS tracking 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Even better, it’s 100% web-based, so you can check in on the vehicle’s whereabouts from your mobile device or desktop. With no special software required, this service shows you where a driver is at any time.

Pay monthly–there are no contracts

Many businesses, especially small ones, want to track their company cars. However, running a business is expensive and some may hesitate to sign a lock-in contract, and rightfully so.

Thankfully, getting locked into a contract or slapped with cancellation fees isn’t something you have to worry about with the OneStep GPS’s payment plan. It’s just $13.95 monthly, so you can cancel at any time. There’s even a 100-day full money back guarantee, if you’re not happy with the service.

Breathe easy with a 2- to 60-second updating process

What I love most about this GPS fleet tracking system is how frequently it updates—every 2 to 60 seconds. So whenever you check in on a vehicle, you’re getting it’s exact data–or pretty close to it.

Having turn-by-turn data is a game changer for businesses both large and small. It means you can accurately inform clients or warehouses about a product delivery or see if your driver is experiencing any traffic delays, right from your smartphone or desktop.

Track all the essentials

What data does the OneStep GPS service track? The answer is: anything you want to know about your fleet. Here’s a breakdown:

See all vehicle routes

With the OneStep GPS, you get a detailed look at your driver’s routes. You’ll see all stops, addresses, and durations—proving your employee’s sound work ethic or showing you they’ve used the van for non-work-related purposes. Overall, you’ll be well-informed about what your expensive equipment is doing in your absence.

Moreover, you can access this data for up to 3 years. So, if you have a question about a past delivery, you can go back and check what happened. OneStep GPS says there’s no extra charge to see data in the last 3 years.

Monitor driving habits

Unsafe and inefficient driving habits can cause accidents and raise costs. For that reason, this GPS fleet tracker monitors speeding, braking, and acceleration.

By keeping an eye on these aspects, you can stop your employees from risky habits that could ultimately hurt the business.

Receive service reminders based on mileage

With multiple cars in your fleet, it’s useful to have an organized, automatic way to track your vehicles’ health and service needs. OneStep GPS helps here too, with service reminders based on mileage.

Specifically, you can receive automatic alerts about any issues, track oil, and receive other reminders about the car. Thanks to this feature, your administrative team can devote their skills to improving the business instead of spending time managing the fleet.

Keep an eye on fuel costs

Fuel costs can really strain your budget. This GPS fleet tracking for businesses helps you identify waste so that you can address the issue and keep your running costs from spinning out of control.

Custom reporting

No 2 businesses work the same way—you run your landscaping business differently from the one across town—and OneStep GPS understands. So, it also offers custom reporting. With over 25 adaptable reports, you can tailor the service to your needs.

See OneStep GPS’s most popular hardware

OneStep GPS offers a range of hardware options for tracking your fleet. One is the Plug-in GPS tracker, which installs in seconds and can be swapped between vehicles. Its small, wireless design makes it the most popular hardware product.

Then, the Custom features hardwired GPS tracker brings additional features like Driver ID, Power Take Off Monitoring, Starter Disable, and Temperature Sensor.

Finally, the Rugged hardwired GPS Tracker is water resistant and has theft detection features. It’s ideal for trailers, construction equipment, and more.

Is OneStep GPS worth it?

OneStep GPS has truly impressed me with its range of features and user-friendly approach. Managing a fleet can be stressful, but this GPS tracker makes it so much easier by providing real-time data and customizable reports. At just $13.95 a month, with no contracts and a money-back guarantee, it’s a no-brainer for any business looking to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Reflecting on my early work experiences, I can see how invaluable OneStep GPS would have been in resolving many of the issues we faced, from monitoring fuel use to ensuring timely deliveries. The ease of use, frequent updates, and comprehensive data tracking make this a must-have tool for any fleet manager.

If you’re on the fence about whether OneStep GPS is right for you, I highly recommend giving it a try. With its affordable pricing and robust features, it’s a small investment for a big payoff in peace of mind and operational efficiency.

